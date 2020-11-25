Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/25/2020 | 05:57pm EST
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 November 2020

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

On 23 November 2020, Eileen K Murray acquired 15,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, representing 75,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc. The ADS were acquired at a price of US$25.4900 per ADS.

1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Eileen K Murray

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-11-23

American

GB0005405286

The New York Stock

USD - United

Depositary

Exchange

States Dollar

Shares

("ADS").

Each ADS

represents

five HSBC

Holdings

plc ordinary

shares of

US$0.50

each.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom

Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

US$25.49 15,000 US$382,350.00

Aggregated US$25.49 15,000US$382,350.00

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
