HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 November 2020

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

On 23 November 2020, Eileen K Murray acquired 15,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, representing 75,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc. The ADS were acquired at a price of US$25.4900 per ADS.

1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated