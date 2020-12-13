HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

11 December 2020

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

and a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR

On 9 December 2020, Steven Guggenheimer acquired 1,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, representing 5,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc. The ADS were acquired jointly with his spouse, Nichola Guggenheimer, at a price of US$27.2100 per ADS.

1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated