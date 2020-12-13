HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
11 December 2020
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
and a Person Closely Associated with a PDMR
On 9 December 2020, Steven Guggenheimer acquired 1,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS")1, representing 5,000 US$0.50 ordinary shares in HSBC Holdings plc. The ADS were acquired jointly with his spouse, Nichola Guggenheimer, at a price of US$27.2100 per ADS.
1ADS are categorised as equity derivatives under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Each ADS represents five HSBC Holdings plc ordinary shares. ADS are traded in New York.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Steven Guggenheimer
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Code
2020-12-09
GB0005405286
USD - United
Depositary
Exchange
Shares
("ADS").
Each ADS
represents
five HSBC
Holdings
plc ordinary
shares of
US$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
US$27.21 1,000 US$27,210.00
Aggregated US$27.21 1,000 US$27,210.00
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
