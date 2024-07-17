ESG
HSBC Holdings plc
FY23 ESG factbook
Our purpose: Opening up a world of opportunity
Our ambition: To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients
Our strategy
Focus
Digitise
Maintain leadership in
Deliver seamless
scale markets
customer experience
Double-down on
Ensure resilience and
international
security
connectivity
Embrace disruptive
Maintain cost discipline
technologies and
and reshape our
partner with innovators
portfolio
Automate and simplify
at scale
Energise
- Inspire leaders to drive performance and delivery
- Unlock our edge to enable success
- Deliver a unique and exceptional colleague experience
- Prepare our workforce for the future
Transition
- Support our customers
- Embed net zero in the way we operate
- Partner for systemic change
- Become net zero in our own operations and supply chain by 2030, and our financed emissions by 2050
Key highlights
ESG ratings1
AA
E: Net zero transition plan published in January 2024.
We have now set combined on-balance sheet
financed emissions and facilitated emissions targets
for the oil and gas, and power and utilities sectors.
24.2
S: At the end of 2023, 34.1% of senior leadership roles
were occupied by women, with a target to achieve 35%
by 2025.
A-
G: 2024 annual incentive scorecard measures for our
executive Directors include the execution of our
sustainability commitments against Board approved
plans.
Please see pages 42-98 of HSBC Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts 2023 for our full ESG review
See page 6 for footnotes
1
Environment
In January 2024, we published our first net zero transition plan. It brings together, the steps we intend to take to deliver our net zero ambitions. We also want to demonstrate how we intend to harness our strengths and capabilities in the areas where we believe we can best support large-scale emissions reductions.
The plan has three sections:
- Our vision and strategic approach - how we intend to use our strengths to make financing, facilitation and investment choices that can have a meaningful impact on decarbonisation in the real economy.
- Our approach to sector transitions - we outline our related portfolio and our aims and targets, where applicable, and the actions we are taking to support sector decarbonisation.
- Our implementation plan - provides details of how we are working to embed net zero across key areas of our organisation to help ensure that we can play a role in enabling the transition to net zero in the markets we serve
Supporting our customers in the transition to net zero
Ambition to provide and facilitate $750bn to $1tn of sustainable finance and investment by 2030
Total cumulative contribution, $bn2
Becoming a net zero bank
Ambition to be net zero in our own operations and supply chain by 2030
Greenhouse gas emissions in our operations, '000 tonnes CO2e
294
27
36
211
43
19
28
33
76
56
75
112
686
272
414
444
81
363
(57.3)%3
341
12
285
293
42
109
329
243
184
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
ESG and sustainable investing
Travel emissions (Scope 3, Category 6)
Social use of proceeds
Energy emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2)
Other sustainable use of proceeds
Sustainability-linked
Green use of proceeds
2
Environment
Financed emissions sector targets (on-balance sheet and facilitated)4
Sector5
Baseline
2021
2022
2022 % change vs.
2030 target
Unit6
baseline
Combined on-balance sheet financed and facilitated emissions*
Oil and gas
42.6 in 2019
37.9
31.9
(25)%
(34)%
Mt CO2e
Power &
513.4 in 2019
405.1
396.8
(23)%
138.0
tCO2e/GWh
utilities
On-balance sheet financed emissions
Cement
0.64 in 2019
0.70
0.71
10%
0.46
tCO2e/t
cement
Iron, steel
1.8 in 2019
2.4
2.5
38%
1.05 (1.43)7
tCO e/t
and
2
metal
aluminium
Aviation
84.0 in 2019
85.9
86.5
3%
63.08
tCO e/t
2
million rpk
Automotive
191.5 in 2019
215.7
216.6
13%
66.0
tCO2e/t
million vkm
Thermal coal
4.0 in 2020
N/A
N/A
N/A
(70)%9
Mt CO e
mining
2
*Our facilitated emissions are weighted at 33%, in accordance with the PCAF standard.
To further reduce the inherent volatility in facilitated emissions, we apply a three-year moving average across transactions for our target metric, building up from 2019 data.
All the above targets reference the International Energy Agency's NZE 2021 target scenario10
3
Social
Employees
FY23 gender diversity
Holdings Board
Group Executives
Combined Group Executives and direct reports
Senior leadership11
All employees
47%
53%
21%
79%
34%
66%
34%
66%
52%
48%
Female
Male
2025 ambition of 35% female senior leaders
UK mean gender pay gap, %
UK & US Black heritage senior colleagues11, %
44.9 45.2 43.2
2.2
3.0
2.5
3.4
2021 2022 2023
Employee engagement index12, %
72 74 77
2021 2022 2023 2025 ambition
Customer inclusion
No. of no-cost accounts for customers ('000)13
693 717 718
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
4
Governance
The Board takes overall responsibility for ESG strategy, overseeing executive management in
developing the approach, execution and associated reporting.
Customer satisfaction14, 15
3 out of 6
WPB markets16 sustained top-3 rank and/or improved customer satisfaction
5 out of 6
CMB markets sustained top-three rank and/or improved in customer satisfaction
Human rights17
Whistleblowing
(No. of whistleblowing concerns raised)
Our Group approach to human rights is
2,224
guided by the UN Guiding Principles on
1,817 1,746
Business and
Human Rights ('UNGPs') and the OECD
Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct
2021 2022 2023
Executive director remuneration18
Total Group Chief Executive remuneration, 202319
16% of 2023 Group
Chief Executive
16%remuneration awarded for meeting
LTI award
Environment targets20
Total 2023
remuneration
Environment-related
Other
Safeguarding the financial system
98%
Of employees received financial crime training, including on anti- bribery and corruption21
Annual incentive scorecard for 2024
Measure
Weighting
Execution of our sustainability
5%
commitments against Board approved
plans
Employee experience - Gender and
10%
ethnicity representation and Inclusion
index score
Long-term incentive scorecard for 2024-2026
Environment measures
Weighting
Carbon reduction (own emissions)
12.5%
Sustainable finance and investment
12.5%
1.35 billion
Average transactions monitored per month for signs of financial crime
5
Footnotes
- As of 9 July 2024; Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings are scored on a scale of 0-100, where lower scores are better. Our score of 24.2 classifies HSBC as "Medium Risk". Up- to-date ESG ratings and relevant reports can be found at www.hsbc.com/who-we-are/esg-and-responsible-business/esg-reporting-centre
- In October 2020, we announced our ambition to provide and facilitate between $750bn to $1tn of sustainable finance and investment by 2030. For further details and breakdown, see the ESG review on page 49 of the HSBC Holdings Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and ESG Datapack 2023.
- This absolute greenhouse gas emission figure covers scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 business travel emissions. For further details of how this ambition links with the scorecards, see page 284 of the HSBC Holdings Annual Report and Accounts 2023.
- For further details of our financed emissions methodology, exclusions, and limitations, see our Financed Emissions and Thermal Coal Exposures Methodology at https://www.hsbc.com/-/files/hsbc/investors/hsbc-results/2023/annual/pdfs/hsbc-holdings-plc/240221-financed-emissions-methodology-update-published-february-2024.pdf?download=1
- Our absolute and intensity emission metrics and targets are measured based on the drawn exposures of the counterparties in scope for each sector. For oil and gas; and power and utilities, the baseline, 2021, 2022 and target type figures represent revised combined on-balance sheet financed and facilitated emissions. For iron, steel and aluminium; cement; aviation; automotive; and thermal coal mining, the baseline, 2021, 2022 and target type figures represent on-balance sheet financed emissions (no revisions applied).
- For the oil and gas sector, absolute emissions are measured in million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent ('Mt CO2e'); for the power and utilities sector, intensity is measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per gigawatt hour ('tCO2e/GWh'); for the cement sector, intensity is measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of cement ('tCO2e/t cement'); for the iron, steel and aluminium sector, intensity is measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of metal ('tCO2e/t metal'); for the aviation sector, intensity is measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per million revenue passenger kilometres ('tCO2e/million rpk'); for the automotive sector, intensity is measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per million vehicle kilometres ('tCO2e/million vkm'); and for the thermal coal mining sector, absolute emissions are measured in million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent ('Mt CO2e').
- While the iron, steel and aluminium 2030 target is aligned with the IEA NZE 2021 scenario, we also reference the Mission Possible Partnership Technology Moratorium scenario, whose 2030 reference range is shown in parentheses.
- Our aviation unit includes passenger and cargo tonnes, converted into revenue passenger kilometre ('rpk'), to align with our target pathway. This is comparable to revenue tonne kilometre (rtk) using a 100kg per passenger conversion factor as we already include belly and dedicated cargo in our production figures. The conversion
factor changed from 95kg per passenger in the previous disclosure to align with industry practice.
- The thermal coal mining scope differs from the other sectors. We include solely emissions from thermal coal production and coal power generation, rather than the total emissions of a counterparty within a sector, to reflect the absolute financed emissions reduction thermal coal mining sector target.
- Available at: https://www.iea.org/reports/net-zero-by-2050
- In our leadership structure, we classify senior leadership as those at career band 3 and above; middle management as those at global career band 4; and junior management as those at global career bands 5 and 6.
- Our headline measure of employee engagement captures how employees feel about HSBC: whether they are proud to say they work here, whether they would recommend working at HSBC, and how motivated they feel to do their best work.
- Number of no-cost accounts held for customers who do not qualify for a standard account or who might need additional support due to social or financial vulnerability.
- The six markets comprise: the UK, Hong Kong, Mexico, mainland China, India and Singapore. Rank positions are provided using data gathered through third-party research agencies.
- We benchmark our NPS against our key competitors to create a rank position in each market. This table is based is on the number of markets where we are in the top three or have improved rank from the previous year.
- Our WPB NPS ranking in mainland China is based on 2022 results. Due to data integrity challenges, we are unable to produce a 2023 ranking. The next mainland China results will be in 2024.
- For further details of our approach, see the 'Human rights' section on pages 89-90 of the HSBC Holdings Annual Report and Accounts 2023.
- For full details, please refer to the Directors' remuneration report on page 279 of the HSBC Holdings Annual Report and Accounts 2023.
- Total CEO remuneration is the 2023 'Single figure of remuneration'.
- The 16% figure forms part of the £5.2m LTI award payment to Group Chief Executive in 2023, and relates equally to the two environment targets in the 2020-2023 LTI, 'Carbon reduction (own measures)' and 'Sustainable finance and investment.'
- The completion rate shown relates to the 'Fighting financial crime' training module in 2023 and covers permanent and non-permanent employees. The latest global conduct training 'Conduct matters and taking responsibility - 2023' was launched in December 2023 and will run through the first quarter.
6
