HSBC : Employee Share Plans 30 June 2021

Employee Share Plans

In accordance with the terms of a waiver granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 24 December 2010, full details of options under Employee Share Plans required pursuant to Listing Rules 17.07 and 17.09 are disclosed below. These disclosures are also available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkex.com.hk and can be obtained upon request from the Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer, 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ.

Share options and discretionary awards of shares are granted under HSBC Share plans to help align the interests of employees with those of shareholders.

Set out below are particulars of outstanding share options, including those held by employees working under employment contracts that are regarded as 'continuous contracts' for the purposes of the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance. The options were granted at nil consideration. No options have been granted to substantial shareholders, suppliers of goods or services or in excess of the individual limit for each share plan. No options were cancelled by HSBC during the period. The options which were granted, exercised or lapsed during the period are detailed in the tables below. Particulars of options held by Directors of HSBC Holdings are set out on page 126 in the Interim Report 2021.

All-employee share plans

The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) is an all-employee share plan under which eligible employees have been granted options to acquire HSBC Holdings ordinary shares. The HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan was introduced in 2013 and now includes employees based in 27 jurisdictions, although no options are granted under this plan. During 2020, approximately 171,000 employees were offered participation in these plans.

For options granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK), employees may make contributions of up to £500 each month over a period of three or five years. The contributions may be used within six months following the third or fifth anniversary of the commencement of the relevant savings contract, at the employee's election, to exercise the options. Alternatively, the employee may elect to have the savings, plus (where applicable) any interest or bonus, repaid in cash. In the case of redundancy, ceasing employment on grounds of injury or disability, retirement, death, the transfer of the employing business to another party, or a change of control of the employing company, options may be exercised before completion of the relevant savings contract. In certain circumstances, the exercise period of options awarded under the all-employee share option plans may be extended; for example, on the death of a participant, the executors may exercise the option up to six months beyond the normal exercise period or, if a participant has chosen to defer up to 12 contributions, the start of the normal exercise period will be delayed by up to 12 months.

Under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK), the option exercise price is determined by reference to the average market value of the HSBC Holdings ordinary shares on the five business days immediately preceding the invitation date, then applying a discount of 20%. The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.

HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK)

HSBC H oldings ordinary s hares Exercise Usually exercisable Granted Exercised Lapsed Date of award price (£) from until At 1 Jan 2021 in period in period1 in period At 30 Jun 2021 22 Sep 2015 4.0472 1 Nov 2020 30 Apr 2021 5,887,445 - 2,910,207 2,891,042 86,196 21 Sep 2016 4.4037 1 Nov 2019 30 Apr 2020 10,214 - - 10,214 - 21 Sep 2016 4.4037 1 Nov 2021 30 Apr 2022 1,043,083 - 1,861 86,867 954,355 21 Sep 2017 5.9640 1 Nov 2020 30 Apr 2021 1,981,342 - - 1,909,110 72,232 21 Sep 2017 5.9640 1 Nov 2022 30 Apr 2023 504,287 - - 54,407 449,880 21 Sep 2018 5.4490 1 Nov 2021 30 Apr 2022 3,149,511 - - 354,059 2,795,452 21 Sep 2018 5.4490 1 Nov 2023 30 Apr 2024 678,881 - - 43,146 635,735 20 Sep 2019 4.6920 1 Nov 2022 30 Apr 2023 5,694,841 - - 611,305 5,083,536 20 Sep 2019 4.6920 1 Nov 2024 30 Apr 2025 1,504,494 - - 127,354 1,377,140 24 Sep 2020 2.6270 1 Nov 2023 30 Apr 2024 68,962,552 - 67,123 2,861,145 66,034,284 24 Sep 2020 2.6270 1 Nov 2025 30 Apr 2026 41,535,889 - 12,508 1,106,117 40,417,264 130,952,539 - 2,991,699 10,054,766 117,906,074

1 The weighted average closing price of the shares immediately before the dates on which options were exercised was £4.3567.