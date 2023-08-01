Employee Share Plans

In accordance with the terms of a waiver granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 30 December 2022, full details of share options and share awards under Employee Share Plans required pursuant to Listing Rules 17.07 and 17.09 are disclosed below. These disclosures are also available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkex.com.hk and can be obtained upon request from the Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer, 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ.

Employee share plans

Share options and discretionary awards of shares are granted under HSBC share plans to help align the interests of employees with those of shareholders.

The following are particulars of share options and share awards, including those held by, or to be granted to, employees working under employment contracts that are regarded as 'continuous contracts' for the purposes of the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance, or former employees. The options and share awards were granted for nil consideration. No options or share awards have been granted to substantial shareholders, suppliers of goods or services or those with an amount in excess of the 1% individual limit for each share plan. No options or share awards were cancelled by HSBC during the six months to 30 June 2023. The options and share awards were granted only to employees. Particulars of options and share awards held by Directors of HSBC Holdings are set out on page 141 in the Interim Report 2023.

The number of shares available for the grant of options or share awards under each limit set out in the HSBC share plans at the beginning of 1H23 were 1,038,335,768 and 290,981,959. At the end of 1H23, the number of shares available were 1,017,612,461 and 272,087,852 under each limit. The number of shares that may be issued in respect of options or awards granted under all HSBC share plans divided by the weighted average number of shares of the relevant class in issue for 1H23 is 5.02% and 1.34% under each limit set out in the HSBC share plans.

The options and share awards granted, exercised/vested or lapsed during 1H23 are shown in the tables below.

All-employee share plans

The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) is an all-employee share option plan under which eligible employees have been granted options to acquire HSBC Holdings ordinary shares. The HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan was introduced in 2013 and now includes employees based in 31 jurisdictions. No options are granted under this plan but matching share awards are granted in the form of conditional awards that vest after three years. During 2022, approximately 189,000 employees were offered participation in these plans. During 1H23, no employee was offered participation in the plans. No options or awards under these plans are subject to performance targets.

For options granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) employees may make contributions of up to £500 each month over a period of three or five years. The contributions may be used within six months following the third or fifth anniversary of the commencement of the relevant savings contract, at the employee's election, to exercise the options. Alternatively, the employee may elect to have the savings, plus (where applicable) any interest or bonus, repaid in cash. In the case of redundancy, ceasing employment on grounds of injury or disability, retirement, death, the transfer of the employing business to another party, or a change of control of the employing company, options may be exercised before completion of the relevant savings contract. In certain circumstances, the exercise period of options awarded under the all-employee share option plans may be extended; for example, on the death of a participant, the executors may exercise the option up to six months beyond the normal exercise period or, if a participant has chosen to defer up to 12 contributions, the start of the normal exercise period will be delayed by up to 12 months.

Under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) the option exercise price is determined by reference to the average market value of the HSBC Holdings ordinary shares on the five business days immediately preceding the invitation date, then applying a discount of 20%. The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.

Under the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan, shares are purchased on behalf of participants (using their own funds) in the market each quarter up to a maximum annual value of £3,000, or equivalent in local currency, per participant. No options are granted under the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan. However, matching awards in the form of conditional share awards are granted to participants for nil consideration at a ratio of one free share for every three purchased. Matching awards vest subject to continued employment and the retention by the participant of the purchased shares for a maximum period of two years and nine months. The HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.