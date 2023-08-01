HSBC Holdings plc
Employee Share Plans 30 June 2023
Employee Share Plans
In accordance with the terms of a waiver granted by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 30 December 2022, full details of share options and share awards under Employee Share Plans required pursuant to Listing Rules 17.07 and 17.09 are disclosed below. These disclosures are also available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkex.com.hk and can be obtained upon request from the Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer, 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ.
Employee share plans
Share options and discretionary awards of shares are granted under HSBC share plans to help align the interests of employees with those of shareholders.
The following are particulars of share options and share awards, including those held by, or to be granted to, employees working under employment contracts that are regarded as 'continuous contracts' for the purposes of the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance, or former employees. The options and share awards were granted for nil consideration. No options or share awards have been granted to substantial shareholders, suppliers of goods or services or those with an amount in excess of the 1% individual limit for each share plan. No options or share awards were cancelled by HSBC during the six months to 30 June 2023. The options and share awards were granted only to employees. Particulars of options and share awards held by Directors of HSBC Holdings are set out on page 141 in the Interim Report 2023.
The number of shares available for the grant of options or share awards under each limit set out in the HSBC share plans at the beginning of 1H23 were 1,038,335,768 and 290,981,959. At the end of 1H23, the number of shares available were 1,017,612,461 and 272,087,852 under each limit. The number of shares that may be issued in respect of options or awards granted under all HSBC share plans divided by the weighted average number of shares of the relevant class in issue for 1H23 is 5.02% and 1.34% under each limit set out in the HSBC share plans.
The options and share awards granted, exercised/vested or lapsed during 1H23 are shown in the tables below.
All-employee share plans
The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) is an all-employee share option plan under which eligible employees have been granted options to acquire HSBC Holdings ordinary shares. The HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan was introduced in 2013 and now includes employees based in 31 jurisdictions. No options are granted under this plan but matching share awards are granted in the form of conditional awards that vest after three years. During 2022, approximately 189,000 employees were offered participation in these plans. During 1H23, no employee was offered participation in the plans. No options or awards under these plans are subject to performance targets.
For options granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) employees may make contributions of up to £500 each month over a period of three or five years. The contributions may be used within six months following the third or fifth anniversary of the commencement of the relevant savings contract, at the employee's election, to exercise the options. Alternatively, the employee may elect to have the savings, plus (where applicable) any interest or bonus, repaid in cash. In the case of redundancy, ceasing employment on grounds of injury or disability, retirement, death, the transfer of the employing business to another party, or a change of control of the employing company, options may be exercised before completion of the relevant savings contract. In certain circumstances, the exercise period of options awarded under the all-employee share option plans may be extended; for example, on the death of a participant, the executors may exercise the option up to six months beyond the normal exercise period or, if a participant has chosen to defer up to 12 contributions, the start of the normal exercise period will be delayed by up to 12 months.
Under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) the option exercise price is determined by reference to the average market value of the HSBC Holdings ordinary shares on the five business days immediately preceding the invitation date, then applying a discount of 20%. The HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK) has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.
Under the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan, shares are purchased on behalf of participants (using their own funds) in the market each quarter up to a maximum annual value of £3,000, or equivalent in local currency, per participant. No options are granted under the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan. However, matching awards in the form of conditional share awards are granted to participants for nil consideration at a ratio of one free share for every three purchased. Matching awards vest subject to continued employment and the retention by the participant of the purchased shares for a maximum period of two years and nine months. The HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.
HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan (UK)
HSBC
Holdings ordinary share options
Exercise
Usually exercisable
At
Granted
Exercised
Lapsed
Cancelled
At
Date of award
price (£)
from
until
1 Jan 2023
in period
in period1
in period
in period
30 Jun 2023
21 Sep 2017
5.9640
1 Nov 2020
30 Apr 2021
3,018
-
-
3,018
-
-
21 Sep 2017
5.9640
1 Nov 2022
30 Apr 2023
313,743
-
54,793
252,714
-
6,236
21 Sep 2018
5.4490
1 Nov 2021
30 Apr 2022
9,872
-
2,971
6,901
-
-
21 Sep 2018
5.4490
1 Nov 2023
30 Apr 2024
423,920
-
4,333
21,368
-
398,219
20 Sep 2019
4.6920
1 Nov 2022
30 Apr 2023
2,170,920
-
1,386,122
710,590
-
74,208
20 Sep 2019
4.6920
1 Nov 2024
30 Apr 2025
913,113
-
6,615
37,933
-
868,565
24 Sep 2020
2.6270
1 Nov 2023
30 Apr 2024
54,602,153
-
962,612
939,375
-
52,700,166
24 Sep 2020
2.6270
1 Nov 2025
30 Apr 2026
35,375,906
-
265,275
676,723
-
34,433,908
22 Sep 2021
3.1460
1 Nov 2024
30 Apr 2025
10,405,760
-
76,429
413,498
-
9,915,833
22 Sep 2021
3.1460
1 Nov 2026
30 Apr 2027
2,824,207
-
8,112
82,824
-
2,733,271
27 Sep 2022
4.2420
1 Nov 2025
30 Apr 2026
6,977,715
-
4,405
415,416
-
6,557,894
27 Sep 2022
4.2420
1 Nov 2027
28 Apr 2028
1,630,396
-
1,687
120,105
-
1,508,604
115,650,723
-
2,773,354
3,680,465
-
109,196,904
1 The weighted average closing price of the shares immediately before the dates on which options were exercised was £5.9183.
HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan - awards of matching shares
HSBC Holdings ordinary shares under award
Dates of award
Purchase
Usually
price
vesting
Granted
Vested
Lapsed
Cancelled in
from
to
from
to
1 Jan 2023
in period
in period
in period
period
30 Jun 2023
2020
2022
£0
2023
2025
2,347,806
-
-
85,841
-
2,261,965
2020
2022
HK$0
2023
2025
2,854,482
-
-
75,227
-
2,779,255
11 Jan
£0
-
288,546
-
13,386
-
275,160
20231
11 Jan
HK$0
-
301,397
-
8,149
-
293,248
20232
14 Mar
£0
-
42
-
-
-
42
20233
13 Apr
£0
-
277,730
-
7,422
-
270,308
20234
13 Apr
HK$0
-
284,890
-
4,079
-
280,811
20235
- The closing price of the shares on the day before the grant date was £5.6410. The fair value of the awards granted was £5.0580 based on IFRS 2 accounting standards.
2 The closing price of the shares on the day before the grant date was HK$53.30. The fair value of the awards granted was £5.0580 based on IFRS 2 accounting standards.
- The closing price of the shares on the day before the grant date was £5.6810. The fair value of the awards granted was £5.1237 based on IFRS 2 accounting standards.
- The closing price of the shares on the day before the grant date was £5.6160. The fair value of the awards granted was £4.9941 based on IFRS 2 accounting standards.
- The closing price of the shares on the day before the grant date was HK$54.75. The fair value of the awards granted was £5.0376 based on IFRS 2 accounting standards.
Awards under HSBC Share Plan 2011
Conditional share awards may be granted on a discretionary basis to employees and former employees. A conditional award of deferred shares defines the number of shares to which the employee will become entitled, which is generally up to three, four, five or seven years from the date of the award, and normally subject to the individual remaining in employment. In some cases, the employee's entitlement depends upon the satisfaction of a performance condition. The long-term incentive awards and fixed pay allowances are incorporated in the HSBC Share Plan 2011. The maximum value of awards or options that may be granted to an employee in any one year under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 is 600% of the employee's annual salary. For the purpose of the limit, any deferred share awards made on or shortly after the commencement of employment or in substitution for all or any part of any bonus to which the employee would otherwise have been entitled, are excluded. Participants do not need to pay any consideration for the grant or vesting of an award. The long-term incentive awards are granted if the Group Remuneration Committee considers that there has been satisfactory performance over the prior year and subject to a forward-lookingthree-year performance period from the start of the financial year in which the awards are granted. Retention awards are subject to the completion of a strategically important project. The HSBC Share Plan 2011 has an expiry date of 24 April 2030 (by which time the plan may be extended with approval from shareholders) unless the Directors resolve to terminate the plan at an earlier date.
HSBC Share Plan 2011 - particulars of awards
HSBC Holdings ordinary shares under award.
Purchase
Dates of award
price (£)
Usually vesting
Granted
Vested
Lapsed in
Cancelled
30 Jun
from
to
from
to
1 Jan 2023
in period
in period1
period
in period
2023
1 Jan
31 Dec
0
1 Mar
30 Mar
119,879,459
-
43,913,965
2,003,869
-
73,961,625
2013
2022
2023
2030
27 Feb
0
27 Feb
30 Mar
-
59,835,210
19,477,610
159,369
7,612
40,190,619
20232
2023
2030
27 Feb
0
27 Feb
30 Mar
-
3,800,403
-
-
-
3,800,403
20233
2023
2030
20 Mar
0
20 Mar
30 Mar
-
2,486,251
760,095
-
-
1,726,156
20234
2023
2030
15 May
0
15 May
30 Mar
-
1,283,921
391,767
1,662
-
890,492
20235
2023
2029
15 May
0
15 May
30 May
-
50,946
-
5,738
-
45,208
20236
2023
2028
1 Mar
0
1 Mar
31 Aug
-
644,298
344,620
1,869
-
297,809
20237
2023
2026
1 The weighted average closing price of the shares immediately before the dates on which the awards were vested was £5.9679.
- The closing price on the day before the grant date was £6.3570. The fair values of the awards were calculated according to the IFRS 2 accounting standard. The fair values, which vary based on the length of the vesting period, are £6.3180, £5.4370, £5.3450, £5.3110, £5.2410, £5.1860, £5.1300,
£5.1050, £5.0570, £4.9310, £4.9210 and £4.6930.
- The closing price on the day before the grant date was £6.3570. The fair values of the awards were calculated according to the IFRS 2 accounting standard. The fair values, which vary based on the length of the vesting period, are £6.3180 and £4.6930. Vesting of these awards, which are made up of LTI awards and retention awards, are subject to satisfaction of performance conditions. LTI awards are subject to a combination of financial and non-financial metrics that are detailed in the Directors remuneration report in the Annual Report and Accounts. Retention awards are subject to the completion of a strategically important project.
- The closing price on the day before the grant date was £5.4210. The fair values of the awards were calculated according to the IFRS 2 accounting standard. The fair values, which vary based on the length of the vesting period, are £5.4170, £4.6650, £4.6620, £4.5830, £4.5540, £4.4480, £4.4460 and £4.0230.
- The closing price on the day before the grant date was £5.9970. The fair values of the awards were calculated according to the IFRS 2 accounting standard. The fair values, which vary based on the length of the vesting period, are £6.1100, £5.5310, £5.2720, £5.2600, £5.1710, £5.1380, £5.0160 and £5.0110.
- The closing price on the day before the grant date was £5.9970. The fair values of the awards were calculated according to the IFRS 2 accounting standard. The fair value of the awards is £6.1100. Vesting of these awards, which relate to retention awards, are subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. These retention awards are subject to the completion of a strategically important project.
7 Relates to the allocation of dividend equivalent shares in relation to eligible awards.
