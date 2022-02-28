HSBC : FY 2021 Equity Analysts Meeting - Transcript 02/28/2022 | 01:11pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Transcript Post-results Sell Equity Analyst Meeting 25 February 2022, 09.00am GMT EWEN STEVENSON, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER: Hi everyone and thanks for those of you who've come down today. I was planning not to do a bunch of introductory remarks, and move pretty quickly into questions, but in addition to me, Carlo Pellerani as Group Treasurer, Kathleen Gan is in town for the first time in a couple years as our Director of Finance, normally based in Hong Kong. I've also got Ming Lau, our CFO in Hong Kong, Jon Bingham, our Group Financial Controller and the IR team here, so hopefully we've got you all covered in terms of whatever questions you may have coming. RICHARD O'CONNOR, GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS: We'll start with questions on the floor, but although we all know you, please do give your name and institution for the script and then after four or five from here we'll go to the line and then back to the floor, and we'll look to wrap up in just over an hour. With that, who wants to take the first question? ALASTAIR RYAN, BANK OF AMERICA: Thank you. I'll start with a stupid analyst question, but this is what we get asked all the time. So ‒ rates going up is good, but at some point, rates going up, people imagine, starts to become bad. There's credit sensitivity in the business. My sense is that the good rates can go up a long way before you'd be in a position where you felt that the credit risk or the market risk or the growth implications were likely to outweigh the benefits from that massive deposit base, but can I invite you to comment? EWEN STEVENSON: That's our working assumption too. I think, as we said the other day, we do expect ECLs to normalise at some point this year. I think the only two near-term things that we're focused on are, one, we've got the $600 million or so of stage one and two provisions that we've put on during Covid still remaining, which is about 15% of the stock we had, and in the China real estate market, the market unwind is now going on there. I think it will just take some time to come through the sector. So there could be a few bumps on the road over the next couple of quarters on that, but, as we said the other day, going into results we felt consensus for 2022 was probably a tad low. We think it will be probably high 20s this year, if you want a working assumption, but we thought where consensus was sitting at 2023 was fine. We're coming off 300-year lows in interest rates in the UK, so we're assuming it takes some time before you have any meaningful impact and we don't actually see that. When you look at the forward rate curves, they're not implying levels of interest rates that we think would cause undue distress. OMAR KEENAN, CREDIT SUISSE: I had a question about rate sensitivity and the return on tangible equity target. I went back and looked last year at the >10% figure and the rates assumptions it was based on. I won't bore you with my maths, but roughly for the start of 2024 relative to that plan there looks to be about five extra Fed hikes and a bit more than that in the UK. And if I work through the rate sensitivity, the >10 probably looks more like >12. So I appreciate the 10 is being achieved a year earlier, but could you help us describe your thinking as to why you didn't fully load, looking forward a little bit? Is it conservativism or are you seeing headwinds elsewhere in the business that we're not aware of? EWEN STEVENSON: I guess we're not going to get into a debate of >10 is above some other number or above some other number. So the commitment was to get back above cost to capital returns, so that's why we've anchored on 10. In context, the group hasn't achieved a return on tangible equity >10 since 2013, so I wouldn't underrate the achievement for us, but the other way to do it, as I said the other day, was just go back to what's happened in the last couple of years. We went from a NIM, I think, of 158 basis points in 2019 down to 120 last year. If you think about the path back, sterling rates are going to be higher than where they would have been in 2019, but we do think over the next couple of years you'll see a very rapid recovery in NIM and a further boost into 2024 as well, given the annualisation effect and if you look at our interest rate sensitivity tables. But effectively, as we think about the plan, what we had thought was happening probably three to six months ago in 2024, 2025, 2026 - is now going to happen two years earlier than that and we get to the same end point. We're not going to go through detailed interest rate assumptions by market and tell you what's in our current modelling. RICHARD O'CONNOR: Can I just add, we thought given we haven't achieved >10 for 10 years. Let's get there first. And we note that the market doesn't really value quite long-term dated targets. Let's get something done in the next couple of years and then we can talk to the market about what we do after that. That's our thinking behind this. OMAR KEENAN: Can I just ask a quick follow-up? Clearly, as you said, the impact from rates is quite positive on net interest income and we're a long way off asset quality being a concern. Are you thinking that perhaps there's a risk that revenues elsewhere in the business normalise from high levels? If I look at Global Banking and Markets revenues, they don't look particularly stretched next to what they were in 2019 or in Wealth Management, but I understand in GBM there's been de-leveraging. So do you think there's anywhere in the business where revenues are supranormal at the moment? RICHARD O'CONNOR: Possibly trade, but we think world trade growth will be mid-single digits this year. It was high-single digits last year. The current situation is evolving quite fast, I'm afraid to say, in that supply chains will be further disrupted. EWEN STEVENSON: We still think most revenue line items are quite depressed because of Covid, and at some point there should be a snapback in activity that we're not really yet seeing consistently. RICHARD O'CONNOR: The only very short-term issue, which I'm sure we'll come on to, is Wealth, where we had very strong Wealth in Q1 last year; >$1 billion in investment distribution income, which is part of Wealth, and our more normal level for the quarter is about $800 million. In addition, we had positive market impacts last year of $500 million, of $70 million in the first quarter. So far this quarter it's probably negative $200 million, so you've got a volume issue and the market impacts issue when you look at Q1, but that's only a very short-term issue. Ming is here to give you more granularity on that as we go through. ALVARO SERRANO, MORGAN STANLEY: Thank you. I just had a question looking a bit beyond deposit betas. Just when you think about the next few quarters, at what point do you start remunerating deposits or the system starts remunerating deposits? Is it purely a liquidity decision? Are you looking at the competitive insurance segment? And when you look at the amount of liquidity in the system, a lot of current accounts are probably lazy money in low- rate environments that have just left the money there. What proportion do you think could transfer into term deposits or are more sensitive to remuneration? EWEN STEVENSON: I don't think our deposit beta is purely a liquidity issue. Liquidity is not an issue for us generally. In the UK you can see what we've done on deposits. It's a matter of public record what we're doing with deposit products on 1 March, so you can back-solve if you want for estimates of deposit beta in the UK for the first couple of rate rises. In Hong Kong, the other market that we're most exposed to, for the first hundred basis points or so, there is typically a low deposit beta and then at some point, because of the way the mortgage market works, you get deposit betas close to 100%, I guess. CARLO PELLERANI, GROUP TREASURER: Three steps, right? It goes very little at the beginning, then it's about 50% and then it becomes close to 100%, so it's three steps. EWEN STEVENSON: Do you want to talk about liquidity generally? CARLO PELLERANI: I guess the deposit betas are a consequence of, firstly, objectives that we have in each of the markets with clients, second, the competitive dynamics and third is the liquidity conditions. The liquidity conditions, which is ample in most markets, gives you a little bit of flexibility to hold back if you don't want to, but the reality is the competitive dynamics in the market are what drives most of it, and each of the markets is quite specific. As mentioned, in the Hong Kong market, if you look at the last cycle, it gives you a good sense of what happens with the different steps, but I would focus on those three pillars. RICHARD O'CONNOR: Just to add, in Hong Kong, you can see it on the HKMA website, last time in 2018, the amount which went into term deposits was close to 50% of the system, but that wasn't HSBC. That was the system, but you did see a shift and HIBOR went up to over 200 basis points into term deposits. So you can have a look at that, but that's generally what happened over, say, 1.5%. EWEN STEVENSON: The other thing in Hong Kong at the moment is there is a degree of uncertainty about the coupling of Hong Kong rates with US dollar rates and whether the current situation with Omicron there slows down a recovery in HIBOR relative to US dollar rates. PERLIE MONG, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS: It feels like the world has completely changed since we lost spoke three days ago, with the geopolitical risk. What sort of risks are you seeing? Is it inflation putting pressure on costs, the cost of living crisis, maybe impairments, or is it going to be capital markets activity dropping off? So just your sense of where you think the pressure points might be, given the geopolitical situation that unfolded in the last few days. EWEN STEVENSON: Look, it's early days, but there will be a bit more inflation because energy prices are going to be higher. Markets are going to be dislocated for a while, which will impact market revenues, but equally, volatility sometimes can be good, depending on how you're positioned. So it's speculative to say at the moment, but in terms of direct meaningful impact on us at the moment, we're not really concerned about what's happening. MARTIN LEITGEB, GOLDMAN SACHS: Yes, good morning. Could I ask on the UK, given it's an important element of your rate sensitivity for the broader group, the system overall and including HSBC UK has seen a significant step in liquidity, so excess deposits, essentially within the ringfence and I was just first wondering do you think this step up will normalise as we come out of Omicron or is there a risk that this excess liquidity stays in the system? And related to that, I was wondering how do you balance the profitability of deposits versus profitability on the assets side, I think primarily mortgages in the case of HSBC UK? Could there be a scenario that some of the economic shift - that you would be willing to accept maybe a lower hurdle in terms of the return aspects from - on the mortgage side? Thank you. EWEN STEVENSON: I think some of the uplift we have seen in the UK - you're going into the mindset of consumers and their risk appetite, but I do think people will run longer cash buffers. Typically, our customer base is more affluent, so that customer base so far through Covid has done typically better - they're better off. They've been spending less money and have had a higher savings rate through Covid. I think we're going into a period now, as we all know, in the UK, where inflation and tax rises are going to be higher than wage rises, which would suggest the savings balances will come down somewhat, but we do think some of that shift that we have seen through Covid will result in at least for a sustained period a higher degree of liquidity than what we had pre- Covid. CARLO PELLERANI: I would complement with two things, Martin. The first one is, given the ringfencing, the UK is quite a closed circle, so some of the liquidity there is a function of what happens with money supply; so as long as money supply stays at these levels, it will normalise after QE, but it's pretty much a function of that. So we have done some analysis on the stability of the surge of those deposits and, speaking to a lot of peers and others, we collectively think that it's going to take a while, because of the money supply dynamics, for the surge deposits to fizzle out of the system, given ringfencing. EWEN STEVENSON: Mortgage pricing - conditions at the moment are much more competitive than where they were a few months ago. Last quarter was the first quarter in a long time that front book margins were behind back book margins. We think we're still comfortably pricing above cost to capital returns, but the market is competitive at the moment and I think the further we and other banks are earning a decent return on deposits, then, you would expect to see some further asset-side pricing I think. FAHED KUNWAR, REDBURN: Hi everyone. Thanks for taking the question. Just one question, about understanding the sensitivity in terms of how much are exposed to base rates short-end going up and how much is the long-end of your sensitivity. The reason I ask is we're not really seeing a parallel shift. It looks like short-ends are going up and the long-end is not going up as much, and the yield curve is flattening quite quickly in the US and the UK. So I was wondering, if I look at your rate sensitivity, just rough proportions, how much of the structural hedge is longer dated to the shorter end of that rate sensitivity? Thank you. CARLO PELLERANI: Yes, it is very dependent on each of the markets. In Hong Kong dollars, a lot of the sensitivity is really short term, because of the dynamics of the market. The asset side reprices quite quickly. In the other markets it's closer to what you would see in some of our peers, but on average it's much more sensitive to the short-term than the long-term curve, so I would focus on the front-end of the curve. RICHARD O'CONNOR: And Fahed, you've got the disclosure. You've got the year one sensitivity all the way up to year five, including by currency, so you can see that. If you compare that to peers, we are more year one impacted positive and negative than peers are. So that's a reasonably easy piece of modelling you can look at. CARLO PELLERANI: If you go into the detail, for 100 basis points, $5.4 billion sensitivity in year one and that grows to $8.4 billion in year five. That trip from $5.4 billion to $8.4 billion - a lot of that is away from Hong Kong dollars. The Hong Kong dollar sensitivity doesn't really change after year one and in the other currencies, in particular with sterling, you would have the growth in the outer years. FAHED KUNWAR: That's very helpful. And just for my recollection, when you talked about 2022 consensus being a bit lower and 2023 being fine, you were using the forward curve as it currently stands. Did you factor in the fact that the long end of the curve in the UK is flattening on that guidance? I'm just trying to understand exactly what was in those comments. RICHARD O'CONNOR: Those comments were made about ECLs, not interest income. FAHED KUNWAR: Sorry, on the last conference call, linked to NII was a bit lower in 2022 and low in 2023. I think the $36 billion number on the call was talked about - just a sense of what was in that assumption when you gave that guidance on the last conference call. RICHARD O'CONNOR: We gave you the spot rates in the chart - those were the rates used to give the guidance and discuss the NII trend for 2022 and 2023. TOM RAYNER, NUMIS SECURITIES: Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Ewen, your comments about the 2019 NIM and looking at that as a benchmark where the NIM could recover to - I'm thinking in terms of liquidity. I think the cash at central banks compared to 2019 is currently about - is it $250 or even $300 billion? It may be even more than that, but it's a massive increase in liquidity during that period. Are you assuming that the bulk of that excess liquidity sitting at central banks unwinds over the next two or three years as part of that comment? I'm thinking the asset mix, I would have thought, would suggest that your go- to margin would be a bit lower than maybe it was in 2019? Thanks. CARLO PELLERANI: The balance of cash, including a central bank, is over $400 billion at the moment, which is part of about $880 billion of HQLA that we have, gross of the deductions we have in each of the sites. The amount is quite large. It has grown quite a bit over the last 18 months. That amount is not something we hold as an objective. It will be a function of what happens on the client side. We're trying to incentivise much more on the lending side, so hopefully a lot of that will be absorbed by client activity. To the point that was made on the question earlier, it will influence a little bit as well our deposit betas. So through asset incentivisation and deposit betas, we should be able to absorb some of that. Obviously, we tend to be a defensive type of bank, so we tend to absorb much more of the deposit growth than other banks. So it is almost running to stand still because, despite what we're trying to do with deployment, we continue to absorb more and more deposits from the client side. MANUS COSTELLO, AUTONOMOUS: Hi and apologies for not being there in person. Can I ask a couple of questions I get from investors from time to time? One is about your NII experience in the last rate hiking cycle, where you didn't see to see the benefits that might have been expected or that you'd forecast back at the beginning of the cycle. I've had a stab at trying to answer that question. IR has helpfully pointed out the errors in my maths on that, but the fact that is that NII didn't go up by as much as people might have expected, so why is it different this time? What headwinds have gone away? And the second question is a longer-term question. How concerned are you about the longer- term future for Hong Kong and the impact it could have on your business? I guess the things that people are concerned about are the ability to attract talent over the longer term internationally to Hong Kong. And what proportion of your customer base in Hong Kong is ex- pat or non-native Hong Kong would be a useful statistic for us to know. Thank you. EWEN STEVENSON: Manus, thanks. On your first question about the interest income path from about 2015, 2016 through 2019, as I think we've taken you through, there are a number of one-offs that were impacting this. Firstly, we sold Brazil, which was about a $2 billion impact. Secondly, we were still running through the run-off of Household, the sub-prime portfolio. In 2015 we still had over $20 billion of sub-prime, earning a yield of about 8%. We had currency movements. We had customer redress. I think if we backed all that out, net interest income grew by about $4.6 billion between 2015 and 2019. There are also some other structural issues - ringfencing was set up at that time. That did two things. The ringfenced bank had a lot of trapped liquidity, which we weren't able to redeploy quickly. And secondly, it meant that we had to refinance a lot of the liquidity - the absence of liquidity in the non-ringfenced bank with quite expensive wholesale funding. And then we also had a lot of MREL financing over the time too. So I think we had to replace about $55 billion of debt in that period with MREL and we had to, on top of that, issue about another $25 billion of additional MREL. So I think when you do all those numbers together, Manus, I think you get to about $7 billion or so of net interest income growth over that period rather than the flat that you see in the actual numbers. MANUS COSTELLO: And just to be clear, it's different this time. EWEN STEVENSON: Ming, given you've had a second, I don't know whether you want to talk about the ex-pat community and co. MING LAU, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ASIA-PACIFIC: Thank you and thanks, Richard. In terms of Hong Kong, it still serves as a platform between China and the rest of the world. So if you look at whether it's the legal system or whether it is how developed the financial markets are in Hong Kong, from a longer-term perspective that still places Hong Kong well to serve that flow between China and the rest of the world. I think Hong Kong has clearly demonstrated it's been pretty resilient through the last couple of years, whether it's through the protests and Covid, so in terms of confidence for Hong Kong to serve as a platform for the rest of the world, we remain confident that that will remain in place. Attracting talent - I think really in the short term there are some struggles that Hong Kong is going through, particularly on the Omicron and Covid situation. At some point, clearly, Hong Kong will work its way through this. The question in terms of the international client portfolio and so forth - I think we're broadly priced slightly higher than the market in general. So I think the market is about 10%, so we would be slightly just above the 10% in terms of international products in our portfolio. EWEN STEVENSON: And if those clients were to move, I think we would retain a decent share of them, given our international network, depending on where they chose to relocate to. Just a couple of anecdotal comments on talent - we've just hired a new CFO for the Commercial Bank out of Australia, and she's moving to Hong Kong in the next couple of months. We've just hired a new CFO for Global Banking & Markets out of the US. He is This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

