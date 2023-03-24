HSBC : Form of Election in respect of the second interim dividend for 2022

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about this document or as to the action you should take, you should consult a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent professional adviser. If you sold or transferred all or some of your ordinary shares on or before 1 March 2023, but those shares are included in the number shown in box 1, you should, without delay, consult the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for advice on the action you should take. This advice is personal to the registered holder(s) named below and is not transferable. A general outline of the tax consequences in the UK and overseas is provided in the Shareholder Information section of the current HSBC Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisers with regard to their liability to taxation. No tax is currently withheld from dividends paid by HSBC Holdings plc. Shareholder Reference Number

Second interim dividend for 2022 On 21 February 2023, it was announced that your directors approved a second interim dividend for 2022 of US$0.23 per ordinary share (the 'dividend'). The dividend is payable on 27 April 2023 to shareholders who are recorded on the Principal Register in the UK on 3 March 2023 ('record date'). The dividend will also be payable in pounds sterling or Hong Kong dollars at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 17 April 2023. You are reminded to ensure that any banking instructions registered with the Registrar are up to date and valid. Shareholders can register or change banking instructions by using the form overleaf.

1. Number of ordinary shares as at record date 2. Currency in which your dividend will be paid

You may give instructions electronically through the Registrar's Investor Centre at www.investorcentre.co.uk. Before using this facility, you will need to register with Investor Centre. You should register without delay so that the formalities can be completed in time for you to give your instructions for this dividend, which is by close of business on 13 April 2023 ('election deadline date'). Alternatively, if you wish to change the currency of your whole dividend shown in box 2, please complete the 'one currency election' overleaf. If you wish to receive a combination of your dividend in the available currencies, please indicate the number of ordinary shares on which you wish to receive the cash dividend in the boxes below.

GBP USD HKD Total* *If the aggregate of the numbers of existing ordinary shares is not equal to the number of ordinary shares registered in your name on the record date, the Registrar will automatically adjust the numbers (except where no number has been indicated) up or down as appropriate to eliminate the difference, in the following order: (i) sterling (ii) United States dollars (iii) Hong Kong dollars.

