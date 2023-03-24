HSBC : Form of Election in respect of the second interim dividend for 2022

Advanced search
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about this document or as to the action you should take, you should consult a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent professional adviser. If you sold or transferred all or some of your ordinary shares on or before 1 March 2023, but those shares are included in the number shown in box 1, you should, without delay, consult the stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for advice on the action you should take. This advice is personal to the registered holder(s) named below and is not transferable. A general outline of the tax consequences in the UK and overseas is provided in the Shareholder Information section of the current HSBC Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisers with regard to their liability to taxation. No tax is currently withheld from dividends paid by HSBC Holdings plc.

Shareholder Reference Number

Please use a black pen.Print in BLOCK CAPITALS inside the boxes.

A B C 1 2 3

Second interim dividend for 2022

On 21 February 2023, it was announced that your directors approved a second interim dividend for 2022 of US$0.23 per ordinary share (the 'dividend'). The dividend is payable on 27 April 2023 to shareholders who are recorded on the Principal Register in the UK on 3 March 2023 ('record date'). The dividend will also be payable in pounds sterling or Hong Kong dollars at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 17 April 2023.

You are reminded to ensure that any banking instructions registered with the Registrar are up to date and valid. Shareholders can register or change banking instructions by using the form overleaf.

1. Number of ordinary shares as at record date

2. Currency in which your dividend will be paid

You may give instructions electronically through the Registrar's Investor Centre at www.investorcentre.co.uk. Before using this facility, you will need to register with Investor Centre. You should register without delay so that the formalities can be completed in time for you to give your instructions for this dividend, which is by close of business on 13 April 2023 ('election deadline date').

Alternatively, if you wish to change the currency of your whole dividend shown in box 2, please complete the 'one currency election' overleaf. If you wish to receive a combination of your dividend in the available currencies, please indicate the number of ordinary shares on which you wish to receive the cash dividend in the boxes below.

GBP

USD

HKD

Total*

*If the aggregate of the numbers of existing ordinary shares is not equal to the number of ordinary shares registered in your name on the record date, the Registrar will automatically adjust the numbers (except where no number has been indicated) up or down as appropriate to eliminate the difference, in the following order: (i) sterling (ii) United States dollars (iii) Hong Kong dollars.

Signature (Please sign in box below)

2nd Joint Holder

3rd Joint Holder

4th Joint Holder

Date

Daytime telephone number (if any)

In the case of joint holders ALL must sign. In the case of a corporation, this form should be executed under its common seal or by a duly authorised representative. If the form is not signed correctly, you will be paid the dividend as if you had not returned it.

All enquiries regarding this form should be addressed to the Registrar: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater

Road, Bristol BS99 6ZZ, United Kingdom (telephone: +44 (0) 370 702 0137 or email via website: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus).

HSBC Holdings plc

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom. Web: www.hsbc.com

Registered in England: number 617987. Registered Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ. Incorporated in England with limited liability 1

H S B

E X T 1 5 5 3

D R P 3 5

12UAQC D01

ONE CURRENCY ELECTION

This section need only be completed if you wish to receive any dividends payable in cash in a currency other than that stated in box 2 on page 1.

Until further notice to the contrary, I/we hereby elect to receive any dividends that may be payable to me/us in cash in the following currency (please insert a 'X' in one box only)

sterling

United States dollars

Hong Kong dollars

DIVIDEND PAYMENT INSTRUCTION

This section need only be completed if you wish any dividends payable to you in cash to be sent direct to your bank account, or if you wish to change bank account details you have previously given. The bank account must be denominated in the selected currency.

Please send any dividends which are to be paid in cash to the credit of my/our bank account(s) specified below.

Dividends payable in sterling

Bank:

Branch:

Address:

Bank Sort Code:

Bank Account Number:

Reference or Roll Number: (if applicable)

Dividends payable in United States dollars

Bank:

Branch:

Address:

Savings

Please insert a Account 'X' if this is a

Savings Account

ABA/ACH Number:*

  • It is advisable to check with your bank regarding the routing number to be used for a payment to be sent direct to your bank account.

Bank Account Number:

Dividends payable in Hong Kong dollars

Bank:

Branch:

Address:

Bank Number: Branch Number:

Bank Account Number:

If no instructions are given here for dividends payable in cash to be sent to a bank, they will be sent in accordance with instructions you have previously given for the payment of your dividends in that currency or, if none have been given, they will be sent to your registered address.

Compliance by HSBC Holdings plc with this authorisation will discharge it from all liability in respect of dividends so paid.

Signature (Please sign in box below)

2nd Joint Holder

3rd Joint Holder

4th Joint Holder

Date

Daytime telephone number (if any)

In the case of joint holders ALL must sign. In the case of a corporation, the One Currency Election and/or Dividend Payment Instruction should be executed under its common seal or by a duly authorised representative.

Completed forms must be returned to the Registrar at the address shown below. Any instructions received after the election deadline date will not apply for the current dividend but only to subsequent dividends. No acknowledgement of receipt of a form of election will be issued. All enquiries regarding this form should be addressed to the Registrar: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZZ (telephone: +44 (0) 370 702 0137 or email via website:

www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus).2

Produced by Computershare Investor Services PLC, Bristol, UK

12UAQC D01

Printed by Park Communications Limited, London, UK

