    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-21 am EDT
573.70 GBX   -0.24%
12:16pHSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
12:19aCrédit Agricole Enters EUR35 Million Settlement Deal in French Tax Probe
MT
04/20Global markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Express...
MS
HSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

04/21/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
JP Morgan analyst Katherine Lei maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 330 M - -
Net income 2023 23 336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,69x
Yield 2023 8,18%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,16 $
Average target price 8,78 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.52%141 386
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%412 779
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%238 376
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%233 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%171 743
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%156 814
