HSBC HLDGS : RBC is less optimistic
November 22, 2023 at 01:46 am EST
RBC adjusts its recommendation and switches from Buy to Neutral. The target price is lowered from GBX 825 to GBX 775.
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|613.30 GBX
|-0.47%
|+1.39%
|+18.93%
|07:46am
