HSBC HLDGS : RBC maintains a Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
EUR / GBP
EUR / USD
USD / JPY
EUR / CHF
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBA
GB0005405286
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
(HSBA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
09/03 11:37:18 am
317.45
GBX
-0.94%
02:24a
HSBC HLDGS
: RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
09/03
HSBC
: Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security law
RE
09/03
Canadian dollar slides by most in two months as stocks slump
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
HSBC HLDGS : RBC maintains a Sell rating
0
09/04/2020 | 07:24am BST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC's analyst Anke Reingen maintains his Sell rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:24a
HSBC HLDGS
: RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
09/03
HSBC
: Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, ..
RE
09/03
Canadian dollar slides by most in two months as stocks slump
RE
09/03
The Hut Group launches $1.22 billion London float
RE
09/02
HSBC
: Publication of Base Prospectus Supplement
PU
09/02
HSBC BANKAPPOINTS MARK PITTSEY HEAD
: HSBC Bank USA Appoints Mark Pittsey Head ..
BU
09/02
Credit Card Providers Scramble to Update Customer Benefits as International T..
DJ
09/01
Betting on Asia's debt, Europe's hunt for yield heads east
RE
09/01
HSBC
: Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/01
HSBC
: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
More news
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2020
50 265 M
-
37 862 M
Net income 2020
3 744 M
-
2 820 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
23,8x
Yield 2020
2,38%
Capitalization
85 240 M
85 211 M
64 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,70x
Nbr of Employees
232 764
Free-Float
98,1%
More Financials
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
4,81 $
Last Close Price
4,21 $
Spread / Highest target
78,7%
Spread / Average Target
14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Noel Paul Quinn
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker
Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw
Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
-46.40%
85 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-27.08%
309 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-29.83%
241 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-27.14%
225 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-20.06%
175 549
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
-1.60%
134 286
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Master