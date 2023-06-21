Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45:44 2023-06-21 am EDT
618.90 GBX   +0.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC HLDGS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

06/21/2023 | 04:30am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 800.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
04:30aHSBC HLDGS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/20HSBC Issues $2 Billion of Unsecured Notes Due 2034
MT
06/20HSBC Issues $2 Billion Bonds Due 2034
MT
06/20HSBC Buys Back More Than 4.8 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong Bourses
MT
06/19HSBC Repurchases 4.8 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
06/19Century Legend Earns HK$3 Million From HSBC Shares Disposal
MT
06/18HSBC Buys Back About 4.9 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong Bourses
MT
06/16US Regulator Seeks Buyer for $460 Million German Asset Portfolio of Collapsed Silicon V..
MT
06/15HSBC Repurchases About 5.2 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
06/15Is the Fed's message bizarre?
MS
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 673 M - -
Net income 2023 25 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,07x
Yield 2023 7,37%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 221 656
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,84 $
Average target price 9,32 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC19.29%153 658
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.83%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%228 264
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 995
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.45%158 269
