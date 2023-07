--HSBC Holdings is hiring Credit Suisse's Qatar CEO Aladdin Hangari and up to five members of his team, the Financial Times reports citing unnamed sources.

--The move from the British bank comes as it looks to set up its business in the Gulf, the FT reports.

Full story: https://shorturl.at/defgk

07-03-23 0941ET