    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 11:35:03 am EDT
473.85 GBX   -5.53%
01:09pHSBC Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 2 Years -- Data Talk
DJ
12:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retreat in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
12:38pEuropean Bourses Close in Red Amid Inflation, War Concerns
MT
HSBC Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 2 Years -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (HSBC) is currently at $30.00, down $2.38 or 7.35%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 23, 2021, when it closed at $29.87

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 10.25%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.21% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 17, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending April 3, 2020, when it fell 15.7%

--Down 12.33% month-to-date

--Down 0.5% year-to-date

--Down 69.86% from its all-time closing high of $99.52 on Oct. 31, 2007

--Down 2.34% from 52 weeks ago (April 27, 2021), when it closed at $30.72

--Down 21.57% from its 52-week closing high of $38.25 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 22.3% from its 52-week closing low of $24.53 on Sept. 21, 2021

--Traded as low as $29.84; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2021, when it hit $29.75

--Down 7.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.33%


All data as of 12:51:04 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1308ET

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.53% 473.85 Delayed Quote.11.80%
PLC S.P.A. 1.42% 1.785 Delayed Quote.-15.38%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01:09pHSBC Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 2 Years -- Dat..
DJ
12:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retreat in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
12:38pEuropean Bourses Close in Red Amid Inflation, War Concerns
MT
12:13pBaker Hughes Shares Rise After HSBC Upgrade
MT
11:55aHSBC Q1 Profit, Revenue Decline; Issues 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
11:16aEuropean ADRs Tumble in Tuesday Trading
MT
09:43aHSBC : Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call
PU
09:22aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:16aHSBC to Suspend 2022 Buyback Plans Amid Inflation Woes
MT
07:36aUS Equity Futures Point Lower Pre-Bell; Europe Climbs, Asia Mixed
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 176 M - -
Net income 2022 9 725 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 127 B 126 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,38 $
Average target price 7,96 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.80%127 162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%173 691