HSBC Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 2 Years -- Data Talk

HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (HSBC) is currently at $30.00, down $2.38 or 7.35%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 23, 2021, when it closed at $29.87

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell 10.25%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 14.21% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 17, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending April 3, 2020, when it fell 15.7%

--Down 12.33% month-to-date

--Down 0.5% year-to-date

--Down 69.86% from its all-time closing high of $99.52 on Oct. 31, 2007

--Down 2.34% from 52 weeks ago (April 27, 2021), when it closed at $30.72

--Down 21.57% from its 52-week closing high of $38.25 on Feb. 8, 2022

--Up 22.3% from its 52-week closing low of $24.53 on Sept. 21, 2021

--Traded as low as $29.84; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2021, when it hit $29.75

--Down 7.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.33%

All data as of 12:51:04 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1308ET