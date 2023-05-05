HSBC Holdings Executive Remuneration Report Passes With Low Support at AGM

By Michael Susin

HSBC Holdings said Friday that its directors remuneration report has passed with low shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

The lender said resolution two to approve the directors' remuneration report was approved with 20.25% of the votes cast against.

The resolution to re-elect Mark Tucker as a director also passed with 20.23% of votes against.

The company added that the resolutions to authorize directors to allot shares and to authorize the group to make political donations were approved with 78.23% and 79.96%, respectively.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1112ET