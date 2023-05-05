Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:22:46 2023-05-05 am EDT
599.95 GBX   +2.73%
11:13aHSBC Holdings Executive Remuneration Report Passes With Low Support at AGM
DJ
09:01aHsbc : AGM Statements
PU
08:27aHSBC defeats Asia spin-off proposal in AGM voting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC Holdings Executive Remuneration Report Passes With Low Support at AGM

05/05/2023 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


HSBC Holdings said Friday that its directors remuneration report has passed with low shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

The lender said resolution two to approve the directors' remuneration report was approved with 20.25% of the votes cast against.

The resolution to re-elect Mark Tucker as a director also passed with 20.23% of votes against.

The company added that the resolutions to authorize directors to allot shares and to authorize the group to make political donations were approved with 78.23% and 79.96%, respectively.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1112ET

All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
11:13aHSBC Holdings Executive Remuneration Report Passes With Low Support at AGM
DJ
09:01aHsbc : AGM Statements
PU
08:27aHSBC defeats Asia spin-off proposal in AGM voting
RE
06:52aHSBC talks up strength ahead of key AGM strategy vote
AN
01:09aJPMorgan's Dimon to visit mainland China for first time in 4 years -sources
RE
05/04HSBC Shareholders Likely to Reject Special Spinoff, Dividend Resolutions -- AGM Preview
DJ
05/04First Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
05/04First Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
05/04Hong Kong Stocks Gain On Potential Rate Hike End; Ping An Soars 7%
MT
05/04Analysis-Fed up with shrinking savings, Europeans drain billions from banks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 133 M - -
Net income 2023 25 379 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,59x
Yield 2023 7,48%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 221 656
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,34 $
Average target price 9,10 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.24%144 927
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer