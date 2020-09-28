Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Huawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT
Huawei CFO Meng leaves her home to attend her extradition hearing in Vancouver

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will be back in a Canadian courtroom on Monday as her lawyers resume their fight to block the United States' efforts to extradite her.

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to break U.S. sanction law.

Huawei lawyers will argue that the U.S. extradition request was flawed because it omitted key evidence showing Meng did not lie to HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran.

Meng, the daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition from her house arrest in Vancouver.

The arrest has strained China's relations with both the United States and Canada. Soon after Meng's detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, charging them with espionage.

Meng will appear in British Columbia's Supreme Court on Monday for five days of Vukelich hearings - in which the judge will ultimately decide whether to allow the defence to admit additional pieces of evidence in their favour.

In this case, Huawei lawyers will use a PowerPoint presentation to show HSBC knew the extent of Huawei's business dealings in Iran, which they say the United States did not accurately portray in its extradition request to Canada.

In previously submitted documents, Meng's lawyers claim the case that the United States submitted to Canada is "so replete with intentional and reckless error" that it violates her rights.

The argument is part of Meng's legal strategy to prove that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while arresting her.

Lawyers representing the Canadian attorney general are arguing for her extradition to the United States.

Vukelich hearings are rare in extradition cases, said Gary Botting, an extradition lawyer based in Vancouver, but given the complexity of Meng's case it is not surprising.

The defence's success "depends entirely on the nature of the evidence... and whether or not there is any substance to their allegations," Botting added.

Meng's extradition trial is currently set to wrap up in April 2021, although if either side appeals the case, it could drag on for years through the Canadian justice system.

By Moira Warburton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:30aFTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profit data, HSBC boost
RE
03:27aEUROPE : European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
03:18aHSBC : Huawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition
RE
03:03aEuropean stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
12:28aHSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank
DJ
09/27China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
RE
09/25Financials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundu..
DJ
09/25HSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/25HSBC : Grant of Share Options
PU
09/25HSBC : Grant of share options - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - Eng..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 265 M - -
Net income 2020 3 719 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 73 166 M 72 922 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,82 $
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-52.13%72 922
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group