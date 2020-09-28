HSBC : Huawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition

VANCOUVER, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a
Canadian court on Monday to fight her extradition to the United
States, where her lawyers argued she only needs to show
supporting evidence to add a new allegation of U.S. abuse of
process to the case.
The scheduled five days of so-called Vukelich hearings will
help the judge to ultimately decide whether there is an "air of
reality," or possibility that Meng's accusations are valid, and
allow the defense to argue the additional allegation.
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from
the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading
HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and
causing the bank to break U.S. sanction law.
Meng, the daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren
Zhengfei, has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition
from her house arrest in Vancouver.
Meng arrived at the British Columbia Supreme Court wearing a
grey vest, striped blouse, a face mask, and knee-length brown
trousers that highlighted the ankle monitoring bracelet she has
worn since her bail was granted in December 2018.
The arrest has strained China's relations with both the
United States and Canada. Soon after Meng's detention, China
arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig,
charging them with espionage.
Huawei lawyers will argue that the U.S. extradition request
was flawed because it omitted key evidence showing Meng did not
lie to HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran.
They will use a PowerPoint presentation to show HSBC knew
the extent of Huawei's business dealings in Iran, which they say
the United States did not accurately portray in its extradition
request to Canada.
In previously submitted documents, Meng's lawyers claim the
case that the United States submitted to Canada is "so replete
with intentional and reckless error" that it violates her
rights.
One of Meng's lawyers pointed out in court that the Vukelich
hearing is not intended to be a "detailed examination" of the
allegation, only whether there is a "realistic possibility" that
it can be sustained.
The argument is part of Meng's legal strategy to prove that
Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process
while arresting her.
Lawyers representing the Canadian attorney general are
arguing for her extradition to the United States.
Vukelich hearings are rare in extradition cases, said Gary
Botting, an extradition lawyer based in Vancouver, but given the
complexity of Meng's case it is not surprising.
The defense's success "depends entirely on the nature of the
evidence ... and whether or not there is any substance to their
allegations," Botting added.
Meng's extradition trial is set to wrap up in April 2021,
although if either side appeals the case, it could drag on for
years through the Canadian justice system.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver
Additional reporting by Tessa Vikander in Vancouver
Editing by Denny Thomas, Diane Craft and Richard Chang)