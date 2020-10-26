HSBC : Huawei CFO arrives at Canada court for witness testimony in U.S. extradition case

(Recasts first paragraph and headline to Meng's arrival at
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Huawei Chief Financial
Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived at a Canada courtroom on Monday for
the first of five days of witness testimony, the latest round of
hearings as Canada seeks to extradite her to the United States
on charges of bank fraud.
The five days of hearings will focus on alleged abuses of
process committed by Canadian and U.S. authorities during Meng's
December 2018 arrest at Vancouver International Airport.
Meng, 48, is charged by the United States with bank fraud
for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business
dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanction laws.
She denies the charges and is fighting extradition from
under house arrest in Vancouver.
Meng's lawyers have argued that Canadian authorities
improperly communicated with their American counterparts,
including allegedly sharing identifying details about her
electronic devices.
Canada has denied this and provided affidavits to that
effect from members of the federal Royal Canadian Mounted Police
(RCMP) who were involved in Meng's arrest.
Meng arrived to the British Columbia Supreme Court in
Vancouver wearing a black sparkly cardigan, knitted blue top and
grey skirt, accompanied by her translator.
Cross-examinations this week will largely comprise Meng's
team focusing on the alleged involvement of U.S. officials in
her arrest, omissions or improper disclosures from Canada, and
discrepancies between RCMP officers' affidavits and emails that
Canada's Justice Department was forced to disclose, a source
familiar with Huawei's strategy said. The source was not
authorized to speak publicly.
Abuse of process arguments are scheduled for Feb. 16 to
March 5, 2021, the Justice Department has said.
Calling live witnesses in an extradition case is "very, very
unusual," said Leo Adler, a Toronto-based extradition lawyer,
particularly if both sides will be able to cross-examine. Adler
is not involved with the case.
Meng's team was able to do that based on documents released
to them, Adler said, another aspect that is rare in extradition
cases.
"You don't normally get much by way of disclosure and even
less often, way less often, do you get the right to
cross-examine witnesses," Adler said.
Meng has sought the release of documents, including emails
between Canadian and U.S. authorities, to prove abuses of
process took place.
The strategy has seen some success. In late 2019, the
British Columbia Supreme Court's Associate Chief Justice Heather
Holmes ruled that Canada must release a trove of documents to
Meng's lawyers.
Since then, Meng has largely been blocked from accessing
more documents, as federal and provincial judges agreed with the
Canadian government that handing them over could threaten
national security and attorney-client privilege.
Meng's case, which is expected to last years, has strained
relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Soon after her detention,
China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael
Kovrig, charging them with espionage.
Hearings are scheduled to wrap up in April 2021.
(Reporting by Tessa Vikander in Vancouver and Moira Warburton
in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas, Daniel Wallis and Nick
Zieminski)