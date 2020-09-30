HSBC : Huawei CFO arrives in court for end of latest hearings in U.S. extradition case

VANCOUVER, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Huawei Chief Financial
Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in court on Wednesday morning ahead
of her lawyers' rebuttal to arguments made by the Canadian
government, as the two sides debate Huawei's request to add an
allegation of abuse of process to block her extradition to the
United States.
The hearings, which end on Wednesday, are the latest series
of court proceedings in Meng's extradition case taking place in
the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from
the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading
HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and
causing the bank to break U.S. sanction law.
The arrest has strained China's relations with the United
States and Canada. Soon after Meng's detention, China arrested
Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, charging
them with espionage.
The daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei,
Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition while
under house arrest in Vancouver.
Meng has been present all three days of hearings, seated
with her translator and wearing a mask on Wednesday.
The hearings are referred to as Vukelich hearings, meaning
the judge must decide whether the defence's latest allegation is
plausible enough to be worth fully litigating.
If the judge rules in Meng's favour, an additional set of
hearings will be added to argue the allegation. A decision on
this is expected by Oct. 30.
Meng's lawyers argued over Monday and Tuesday that the
United States omitted key facts about her communication with
HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran, stating that it
"misdescribed the facts to construct a stronger case of alleged
fraud" when it requested that Canada arrest Meng on its behalf
in December 2018, to the extent that constituted a violation of
Meng's human rights.
The defence largely relied on a PowerPoint presentation,
which it said the United States misrepresented.
In their arguments on Tuesday, lawyers for the Canadian
government accused the defence of attempting to litigate the
fraud charges against Meng in the Canadian extradition case.
Crown lawyer Robert Frater asked the judge to keep the case
"on the straight and narrow" and "refuse to spend precious court
time on issues that have no hope of success."
Meng's extradition hearings are scheduled to finish in April
2021, although the case could drag on for years if either side
chooses to appeal the initial decision.
