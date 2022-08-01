Log in
HSBC : INTERIM RESULTS 2022 VIDEO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL - Form 6-K
PU
09:15aHSBC Provides Payment Support for Some UK Staff as Inflation Hits Record High
MT
09:14aFast-Food Franchisee Americana Taps HSBC to Advise on Potential Gulf IPO
MT
HSBC : INTERIM RESULTS 2022 VIDEO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL - Form 6-K

08/01/2022 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
INTERIM RESULTS 2022
VIDEO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
HSBC will be holding a video webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn (Group Chief Executive) and Ewen Stevenson (Group Chief Financial Officer).
A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download athttps://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group.
Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found atwww.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.
Time: 7.30am (London); 2.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).
Conference call access numbers:
Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.
Passcode: 9489657
Toll-free
Toll
UK
0800 917 6808
US
866 844 9413
Hong Kong
+852 3001 3802
International
+1 210 795 0512
Replay access details from 1 August 2022 10.00am BST - 31 August 2022 11.00am BST
Passcode: 9489657
Toll-free
Toll
UK
0800 376 1127
+44 20 3430 7153
US
+1 866 393 0865
+1 203 369 0432
Hong Kong
+852 3018 4150
International
+1 203 369 0432
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
