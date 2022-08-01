HSBC : INTERIM RESULTS 2022 VIDEO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL - Form 6-K

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
INTERIM RESULTS 2022
VIDEO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
HSBC will be holding a video webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn (Group Chief Executive) and Ewen Stevenson (Group Chief Financial Officer).
Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found atwww.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.
Time: 7.30am (London); 2.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).
Conference call access numbers:
Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.
Passcode: 9489657
|
|
Toll-free
|
Toll
|
UK
|
0800 917 6808
|
|
US
|
866 844 9413
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
+852 3001 3802
|
International
|
|
+1 210 795 0512
Replay access details from 1 August 2022 10.00am BST - 31 August 2022 11.00am BST
Passcode: 9489657
|
|
Toll-free
|
Toll
|
UK
|
0800 376 1127
|
+44 20 3430 7153
|
US
|
+1 866 393 0865
|
+1 203 369 0432
|
Hong Kong
|
|
+852 3018 4150
|
International
|
|
+1 203 369 0432
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 13:24:05 UTC.