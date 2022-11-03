HSBC : ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

BSX News

Hamilton, Bermuda: 3rd, November 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced the Issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes. The full filing stated:

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued (i) US$1,750,000,000 7.336% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the '2026 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes') and US$2,250,000,000 7.390% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the '2028 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes') pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a twenty-seventh supplemental indenture dated 3 November 2022) and (ii) US$2,000,000,000 8.113% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured Notes due 2033 (the '2033 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes' and, together with the 2026 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes and the 2028 Fixed/Floating Rate Notes, the 'Notes') pursuant to an indenture dated 12 March 2014 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a fifth supplemental indenture dated 3 November 2022).

Application will be made to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investor enquiries to:

Greg Case +44 (0) 20 7992 3825 investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Gillian James +44 (0) 20 7992 0516 gillian.james@hsbcib.com

Disclaimers

The offerings were made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The offerings were made solely by means of prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectus, which have been filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by writing or telephoning us at either of the following addresses:

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe or purchase any of the Securities. No action has been taken in any jurisdiction to permit a public offering of the Securities where such action is required other than in the US. The offer and sale of the Securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,992bn at 30 September 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

