HSBC : Interim Report 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report 2021 Opening up a world of opportunity Contents Overview 2 Highlights Group Chief Executive's review Our strategy How we do business Financial overview Global businesses Risk overview Interim management report Financial summary Global businesses Geographical regions Reconciliation of alternative performance measures Risk - Key developments in the first half of 2021 - Areas of special interest - Credit risk - Treasury risk - Market risk - Insurance manufacturing operations risk Our global businesses We serve customers through three global businesses. On pages 16 to 22 we provide an overview of our performance in the first half of 2021 for each of the global businesses, as well as our Corporate Centre. Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB') We help millions of our customers look after their day-to-dayfinances and manage, protect and grow their wealth. Commercial Banking ('CMB') Our global reach and expertise help domestic and international businesses around the world unlock their potential. Global Banking and Markets ('GBM') We provide a comprehensive range of financial services and products to corporates, governments and institutions. Interim condensed financial statements Directors' responsibility statement Independent review report to HSBC Holdings plc Interim condensed financial statements 105 Notes on the interim condensed financial statements Additional information Shareholder information Forward-looking statements Certain defined terms Abbreviations A reminder The currency we report in is US dollars. Adjusted measures We supplement our IFRSs figures with non-IFRSs measures used by management internally that constitute alternative performance measures under European Securities and Markets Authority guidance and non-GAAP financial measures defined in and presented in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol: Further explanation may be found on page 14. In this document we use the following abbreviations to refer to reporting periods: 1H21 First half of 2021 2Q21 Second quarter of 2021 2H20 Second half of 2020 1Q21 First quarter of 2021 1H20 First half of 2020 2Q20 Second quarter of 2020 1Q20 First quarter of 2020 Cover image: Opening up a world of opportunity We connect people, ideas and capital across the world, opening up opportunities for our customers and the communities we serve. HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report 2021 Opening up a world of opportunity Our ambition is to be the preferred international financial partner for our clients. In February 2021, we refined our purpose, ambition and values to reflect our strategy and to support our focus on execution. Read more on our purpose and values on page 16 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Our values Our values help define who we are as an organisation, and are key to our long-term success. We value difference We succeed together We take responsibility We get it done Seeking out different Collaborating across Holding ourselves accountable Moving at pace and making perspectives boundaries and taking the long view things happen For further details on how we are embedding our values, see page 10. Key themes Overview Global performance Performance demonstrated our continued strength in Asia and a material recovery in profitability in our other regions, which benefited from net ECL releases. All of our regions were profitable for the first time since 1H18. Read more on page 12. Economic outlook Economic forecasts have improved as countries emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, although uncertainties remain as countries respond at different speeds, government support measures unwind and new virus strains test the efficacy of vaccination programmes. Read more on page 2. Growth signals While the impacts of low global interest rates and the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to provide headwinds to improved profitability and returns, there are emerging signs of unsecured personal lending and commercial lending growth. Read more on page 8. Progress in key areas Growth and transformation We have made good progress in areas of strength and expanded our digital capabilities. In addition, we are improving the way we work to energise the organisation for growth. Read more on page 8. Strategic transactions We have announced the potential sale of our retail banking business in France, as well as the exit of domestic mass market retail banking in the US. Read more on page 8. Climate We continue to make progress with our environmental, social and governance ('ESG') agenda, including towards the climate commitments we announced in October 2020. Read more on page 10. Performance in 1H21 Reported profit after tax Basic earnings per share $8.4bn $0.36 (1H20: $3.1bn) (1H20: $0.10) Gender diversity 31.1% Women in senior leadership roles. Target: 35% by 2025. (31 December 2020: 30.3%) Sustainable finance and investments $87.4bn Cumulative total provided and facilitated since 1 January 2020. Target: $750bn to $1tn by end-2030.(31 December 2020: $44.1bn) Read more on our financial overview on page 12. Our data dictionary, which includes a definition of sustainable finance and investments, can be found at www.hsbc.com/who-we-are/esg-and-responsible-business/esg-reporting-centre. HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report 2021 1 Overview Highlights Performance in the first half of 2021 reflected an improvement in global economic conditions. While uncertainties remain, the outlook is more positive with evidence of growth in strategic areas. Financial performance (1H21 vs 1H20) Reported profit after tax increased by $5.3bn to $8.4bn and reported profit before tax increased by $6.5bn to $10.8bn. A fall in revenue reflected 2020 interest rate reductions and lower Markets and Securities Services ('MSS') revenue relative to a strong 1H20. This was more than offset by releases in our expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL'). Reported profit in 1H20 included an impairment of software intangibles of $1.2bn, mainly in Europe.

All regions profitable in 1H21, notably HSBC UK Bank plc reported profit before tax of over $2.1bn in the period. Despite interest rate headwinds, there was continued strength in Asia and a material recovery in profitability in all other regions, reflecting a net release in ECL as the economic outlook improved.

Reported revenue down 4% to $25.6bn, primarily reflecting 2020 interest rate reductions and lower MSS revenue in Global Banking and Markets ('GBM'). These reductions were partly offset by

net favourable movements in market impacts in life insurance manufacturing and valuation adjustments in GBM.

In 1H21, lending increased by $21.5bn on a reported basis, reflecting growth in Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB') and Commercial Banking ('CMB'). Deposits grew by $26.3bn on a reported basis, with increases in all global businesses.

Net interest margin ('NIM') of 1.21% in 1H21, down 22 basis points ('bps') from 1H20. NIM in 2Q21 of 1.20% remained stable compared with 1Q21.

Reported ECL were a net release of $0.7bn, compared with a $6.9bn charge in 1H20. The net release in 1H21 primarily reflected an improvement in the economic outlook since 2020. The reduction also reflected low levels of stage 3 charges in 1H21, as well as the non-recurrence of a large charge in 1H20 related to a corporate exposure in Singapore. Reported and adjusted operating expenses increased 3%, primarily due to a higher performance-related pay accrual as profitability improved, as well as continued investment, partly offset by the impact of our cost-saving initiatives.

Return on average tangible equity ('RoTE') (annualised) of 9.4%, up

5.6 percentage points compared with 1H20.

5.6 percentage points compared with 1H20. Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 15.6%, down 0.3 percentage points from 31 December 2020, reflecting an increase in RWAs from lending growth and a decrease in CET1 capital including the impact of foreseeable dividends.

The Board has announced an interim dividend for 1H21 of $0.07 per ordinary share, to be paid in cash with no scrip alternative. Financial performance (2Q21 vs 2Q20) Reported profit after tax up $3.2bn to $3.9bn and reported profit before tax up $4.0bn to $5.1bn. Reported revenue was down 4%, mainly due to lower revenue in MSS, as well as the impact of lower interest rates. This was more than offset by net releases in reported ECL and lower reported operating expenses. Outlook for 2021 The execution of our strategy continues at pace, including the announcement of transactions in relation to our retail operations in France and mass market retail operations in the US. Despite continued revenue headwinds, notably in fixed income markets relative to strong comparative periods, as well as low interest rates and Covid-19 impacts, there are emerging signs

of unsecured personal lending and commercial lending growth. We expect mid-single-digit lending growth for the full year, which is expected to translate into low-single-digit RWA growth as we progress with our RWA reduction actions.

Given current consensus economics and default experience, ECL charges for 2021 are expected to be materially lower than our medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans and possibly a net release for the year. Uncertainty remains as countries emerge from the pandemic at different speeds, government support measures unwind and new virus strains test the efficacy of vaccination programmes. To reflect this uncertainty, at

30 June 2021 around $2.4bn remained of the stage 1 and stage 2 ECL allowance uplift we made during 2020. For further details, see 'Measurement uncertainty and sensitivity analysis of ECL estimates' on page 62.

medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans and possibly a net release for the year. 30 June 2021 around $2.4bn remained of the stage 1 and stage 2 ECL allowance uplift we made during 2020. For further details, see 'Measurement uncertainty and sensitivity analysis of ECL estimates' on page 62. Our cost reduction programme remains on track. We expect adjusted operating expenses for 2021 to be broadly in line with 2020, excluding the benefit from a reduced bank levy. This remains subject to final decisions on performance-related pay, which will primarily reflect the performance of the Group.

The Group maintains a strong capital position and is well placed to fund growth and step up capital returns. Reflecting the current improved economic outlook and operating environment in many of our markets, we now expect to move to within our target dividend payout ratio range of 40% to 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share in 2021. Delivery against our financial targets Return on average tangible Gross risk-weighted asset equity (annualised) ('RWA') reduction 9.4% $84.5bn Target: ≥10% in the medium term. Updated target: $110bn by end-2022. (1H20: 3.8%) Adjusted operating expenses Interim dividend per ordinary $16.2bn share for 1H21 Target: ≤$31bn in 2022 $0.07 (based on average December 2020 FX rates). (1H20: $15.7bn) 2 HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report 2021 CET1 capital ratio 15.6% Target: >14%, managing in range of 14% to 14.5% in medium term. (31 December 2020: 15.9%) Further explanation of performance against Group financial targets may be found on page 12. Highlights Key financial metrics Half-year to Reported results 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2020 Reported revenue ($m) 25,551 26,745 23,684 Reported profit before tax ($m) 10,839 4,318 4,459 Reported profit after tax ($m) 8,422 3,125 2,974 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 7,276 1,977 1,921 Cost efficiency ratio (%) 66.9 61.8 75.6 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.36 0.10 0.10 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.36 0.10 0.09 Net interest margin (%)1 1.21 1.43 1.32 Alternative performance measures Adjusted revenue ($m) 25,797 27,597 24,523 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 11,950 5,654 6,680 Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (%) 62.9 56.9 69.1 Annualised expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') (0.14) 1.34 0.38 as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 8.4 2.4 2.3 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)1,2 9.4 3.8 3.1 At Balance sheet 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2020 Total assets ($m) 2,976,005 2,922,798 2,984,164 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,059,511 1,018,681 1,037,987 Customer accounts ($m) 1,669,091 1,532,380 1,642,780 Average interest-earning assets ($m)1 2,188,991 2,034,939 2,092,900 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 63.5 66.5 63.2 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 198,218 187,036 196,443 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 157,985 147,879 156,423 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)3 8.69 8.17 8.62 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 7.81 7.34 7.75 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 15.6 15.0 15.9 Risk-weighted assets ($m)4 862,292 854,552 857,520 Total capital ratio (%)4 21.0 20.7 21.5 Leverage ratio (%)4 5.3 5.3 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 659 654 678 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 134 148 139 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,223 20,162 20,184 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential 20,315 20,198 20,272 ordinary shares (millions) Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,211 20,162 20,176 Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($) 0.07 - 0.15 For reconciliations of our reported results to an adjusted basis, including lists of significant items, see page 35. Definitions and calculation of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52. For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2020 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H20 basis. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, excluding impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and changes in present value of in-force insurance contracts ('PVIF') (net of tax), divided by average ordinary shareholders' equity excluding goodwill, PVIF and other intangible assets (net of deferred tax). The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are based on the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force at the time. These include the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which are explained further on page 88. Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point definition of capital and the IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements. Following the end of the transition period after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the version onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Overview HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report 2021 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

