  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
545.20 GBX   +6.13%
12:45pHSBC : Interim Report 2022
PU
12:23pEuropean Bourses Close Lower as Manufacturing Data Touch Two-Year Lows
MT
12:15pHSBC : Announce the Release of 2022 Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : Interim Report 2022

08/01/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Interim Report 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda: 1st, August 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) interim report 2022. The full filing stated:

Please click on this link to view the full filing: https://www.bsx.com/CompanyDocuments/1077223879/220801-HSBC%20Holdings%20plc%20Interim-Report-2022.pdf

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com . Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 512 M - -
Net income 2022 9 832 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 123 B 125 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 7,64 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14.50%123 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.15%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.01%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363