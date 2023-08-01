is part of our heritage. Loyal and proud, they stand guard outside our offices in

Shanghai in 1923. Stephen and Stitt represent the strength and endurance that

to celebrate the opening of the newly-rebuilt HSBC building on the Bund in

paw was said to bring good luck, and that tradition continues today. The lions,

Our cover features Stitt, one of HSBC's two bronze lions. Touching the lion's

Our global businesses

We serve customers through three global businesses. On pages 17 to 24 we provide an overview of our performance in the first half of 2023 for each of the global businesses, as well as our Corporate Centre.

Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB')

We help millions of our customers look after their day- to-day finances and manage, protect and grow their wealth.

Commercial Banking ('CMB') Our global reach and expertise help domestic and international businesses around the world unlock their potential.

Global Banking and Markets ('GBM')

We provide a comprehensive range of financial services and products to corporates, governments and institutions.

A reminder

The currency we report in is US dollars.

Constant currency performance We supplement our IFRSs figures withnon-IFRSsmeasures used by management internally that constitute alternative performance measures under European Securities and Markets Authority guidance andnon-GAAPfinancial measures defined in and presented in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol:

Further explanation may be found on page 13.