HSBC : Interim Results 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2 AUGUST 2021 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2021 INTERIM RESULTS - HIGHLIGHTS Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said: "These are good results that reflect the return of growth in our main markets and marked progress in the execution of our strategy. We were profitable in every region in the first half of the year, supported by the release of expected credit loss provisions. Our lending pipeline began to translate into business growth in the second quarter and we further strengthened that pipeline during the half. This performance enables us to pay an interim dividend for the first six months of 2021. I'm pleased with the momentum generated around our growth and transformation plans, with good delivery against all four pillars of our strategy. In particular, we have taken firm steps to define the future of our US and continental Europe businesses, and further enhanced our global Wealth capabilities. We are focused on executing the growth and transformation plans we announced in February." Financial performance (1H21 vs 1H20) Reported profit after tax increased by $5.3bn to $8.4bn and reported profit before tax increased by $6.5bn to $10.8bn. A fall in revenue reflected 2020 interest rate reductions and lower Markets and Securities Services ('MSS') revenue relative to a strong 1H20. This was more than offset by releases in our expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL'). Reported profit in 1H20 included an impairment of software intangibles of $1.2bn, mainly in Europe.

All regions profitable in 1H21, notably HSBC UK Bank plc reported profit before tax of over $2.1bn in the period. Despite interest rate headwinds, there was continued strength in Asia and a material recovery in profitability in all other regions, reflecting a net release in ECL as the economic outlook improved.

Reported revenue down 4% to $25.6bn , primarily reflecting 2020 interest rate reductions and lower MSS revenue in Global Banking and Markets ('GBM'). These reductions were partly offset by net favourable movements in market impacts in life insurance manufacturing and valuation adjustments in GBM.

, primarily reflecting 2020 interest rate reductions and lower MSS revenue in Global Banking and Markets ('GBM'). These reductions were partly offset by net favourable movements in market impacts in life insurance manufacturing and valuation adjustments in GBM. In 1H21, lending increased by $21.5bn on a reported basis, reflecting growth in Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB') and Commercial Banking ('CMB'). Deposits grew by $26.3bn on a reported basis, with increases in all global businesses.

reflecting growth in Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB') and Commercial Banking ('CMB'). with increases in all global businesses. Net interest margin ('NIM') of 1.21% in 1H21, down 22 basis points ('bps') from 1H20. NIM in 2Q21 of 1.20% remained stable compared with 1Q21.

Reported ECL were a net release of $0.7bn, compared with a $6.9bn charge in 1H20. The net release in 1H21 primarily reflected an improvement in the economic outlook since 2020. The reduction also reflected low levels of stage 3 charges in 1H21, as well as the non-recurrence of a large charge in 1H20 related to a corporate exposure in Singapore.

Reported and adjusted operating expenses increased 3%, primarily due to a higher performance-related pay accrual as profitability improved, as well as continued investment, partly offset by the impact of our cost-saving initiatives.

primarily due to a higher performance-related pay accrual as profitability improved, as well as continued investment, partly offset by the impact of our cost-saving initiatives. Return on average tangible equity ('RoTE') (annualised) of 9.4%, up 5.6 percentage points compared with 1H20.

Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 15.6%, down 0.3 percentage points from 31 December 2020, reflecting an increase in RWAs from lending growth and a decrease in CET1 capital including the impact of foreseeable dividends.

The Board has announced an interim dividend for 1H21 of $0.07 per ordinary share, to be paid in cash with no scrip alternative. Financial performance (2Q21 vs 2Q20) Reported profit after tax up $3.2bn to $3.9bn and reported profit before tax up $4.0bn to $5.1bn . Reported revenue was down 4%, mainly due to lower revenue in MSS, as well as the impact of lower interest rates. This was more than offset by net releases in reported ECL and lower reported operating expenses. Outlook for 2021 The execution of our strategy continues at pace, including the announcement of transactions in relation to our retail operations in France and mass market retail operations in the US.

including the announcement of transactions in relation to our retail operations in France and mass market retail operations in the US. Despite continued revenue headwinds, notably in fixed income markets relative to strong comparative periods, as well as low interest rates and Covid-19 impacts, there are emerging signs of unsecured personal lending and commercial lending growth. We expect mid-single-digit lending growth for the full year, which is expected to translate into low-single-digit RWA growth as we progress with our RWA reduction actions.

Covid-19 impacts, there are emerging signs of unsecured personal lending and commercial lending growth. Given current consensus economics and default experience, ECL charges for 2021 are expected to be materially lower than our medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans and possibly a net release for the year. Uncertainty remains as countries emerge from the pandemic at different speeds, government support measures unwind and new virus strains test the efficacy of vaccination programmes. To reflect this uncertainty, at 30 June 2021 around $2.4bn remained of the stage 1 and stage 2 ECL allowance uplift we made during 2020.

medium-term range of 30bps to 40bps of average loans and possibly a net release for the year. Our cost reduction programme remains on track. We expect adjusted operating expenses for 2021 to be broadly in line with 2020, excluding the benefit from a reduced bank levy. This remains subject to final decisions on performance-related pay, which will primarily reflect the performance of the Group.

We expect adjusted operating expenses for 2021 to be broadly in line with 2020, excluding the benefit from a reduced bank levy. This remains subject to final decisions on performance-related pay, which will primarily reflect the performance of the Group. The Group maintains a strong capital position and is well placed to fund growth and step up capital returns. Reflecting the current improved economic outlook and operating environment in many of our markets, we now expect to move to within our target dividend payout ratio range of 40% to 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share in 2021. Key financial metrics Half-year to 30 Jun 30 Jun 31 Dec 2021 2020 2020 Reported results Reported revenue ($m) 25,551 26,745 23,684 Reported profit before tax ($m) 10,839 4,318 4,459 Reported profit after tax ($m) 8,422 3,125 2,974 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 7,276 1,977 1,921 Cost efficiency ratio (%) 66.9 61.8 75.6 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.36 0.10 0.10 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.36 0.10 0.09 Net interest margin (%)1 1.21 1.43 1.32 Alternative performance measures Adjusted revenue ($m) 25,797 27,597 24,523 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 11,950 5,654 6,680 Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (%) 62.9 56.9 69.1 Annualised expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as a % of average gross loans and (0.14) advances to customers (%) 1.34 0.38 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 8.4 2.4 2.3 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)1,2 9.4 3.8 3.1 At 30 Jun 30 Jun 31 Dec 2021 2020 2020 Balance sheet Total assets ($m) 2,976,005 2,922,798 2,984,164 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,059,511 1,018,681 1,037,987 Customer accounts ($m) 1,669,091 1,532,380 1,642,780 Average interest-earning assets ($m)1 2,188,991 2,034,939 2,092,900 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 63.5 66.5 63.2 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 198,218 187,036 196,443 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 157,985 147,879 156,423 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)3 8.69 8.17 8.62 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 7.81 7.34 7.75 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 15.6 15.0 15.9 Risk-weighted assets ($m)4 862,292 854,552 857,520 Total capital ratio (%)4 21.0 20.7 21.5 Leverage ratio (%)4 5.3 5.3 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 659 654 678 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 134 148 139 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,223 20,162 20,184 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions) 20,315 20,198 20,272 Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,211 20,162 20,176 Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($) 0.07 - 0.15 For reconciliations of our reported results to an adjusted basis, including lists of significant items, see page 35 of the Interim report 2021. Definitions and calculation of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of the Interim report 2021. 1 For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2020 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H20 basis. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, excluding impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and changes in present value of in-force insurance contracts ('PVIF') (net of tax), divided by average ordinary shareholders' equity excluding goodwill, PVIF and other intangible assets (net of deferred tax). The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are based on the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force at the time. These include the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which are explained further on page 88 of the Interim Report 2021 . Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point definition of capital and the IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements. Following the end of the transition period after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the version onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. HSBC Holdings plc News Release 2021 Highlights Half-year to 30 Jun 30 Jun 2021 2020 $m $m Reported Revenue1 25,551 26,745 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 719 (6,858) Operating expenses (17,087) (16,527) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1,656 958 Profit before tax 10,839 4,318 Adjusted2 Revenue1 25,797 27,597 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 719 (7,287) Operating expenses (16,222) (15,705) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1,656 1,049 Profit before tax 11,950 5,654 Significant items affecting adjusted performance Revenue Customer redress programmes 18 26 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - (8) Fair value movements on financial instruments3 (194) 299 Restructuring and other related costs4 (70) (49) Operating expenses Customer redress programmes (17) (50) Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - (1,025) Restructuring and other related costs (848) (505) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - (5) 1 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, also referred to as revenue. Adjusted performance is computed by adjusting reported results for the period-on-period effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items which distort period-on-period comparisons. 3 Includes fair value movements on non-qualifying hedges and debt valuation adjustments on derivatives. 4 Comprises losses associated with the RWA reduction commitments and gains we made at our business update in February 2020. HSBC Holdings plc News Release 2021 3 Review by Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive In February this year, we launched an updated purpose for HSBC. 'Opening up a world of opportunity' was the product of wide consultation with our colleagues and customers around the world. Since then, I have spoken with thousands of my colleagues across HSBC to discuss how we live that purpose every day. I have been excited by the energy of those conversations. Our purpose and the values that underpin it - we value difference, we succeed together, we take responsibility, and we get it done - have resonated strongly, not just as a means of guiding our behaviour, but in articulating what our people want us to be as a business. Many expressed great pride in our heritage and culture, but also belief in the need to adapt to meet present and future challenges. Above all though, there was a strong desire to learn from and embed the lessons of the past 18 months, which is a conviction that my senior management team and I all share. This spirit was evident in a good first-half performance. The customer-centricity that characterised our response to the Covid-19 pandemic remained to the fore, driven by increased collaboration and the benefits of our continued digital investment. This enabled us not just to better serve our existing customers, but also to attract new clients, win new mandates and strengthen our lending pipelines. We also generated strong momentum behind our growth and transformation plans, with good delivery against all four pillars - focus on our strengths, digitise at scale, energise for growth, and transition to net zero. Our biggest challenge has remained the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to threaten our customers, colleagues and communities. This was especially true in India, where the devastating spread of the Delta variant was a stark reminder of the danger that the virus continues to pose. India is both a growth market and an important service hub for the Group, and around 39,000 of our people are based there. While measures were already in place to enable a large majority of these colleagues to work from home, we took urgent steps to help them and their dependants to receive a vaccine, and provided financial support to local organisations delivering the relief effort on the ground. Operationally, we were able to maintain an unbroken service due to the continuity measures in place since March 2020. This was a testament both to the extraordinary efforts of our people, and the resilience of our systems and processes. We received a strong endorsement of our recent progress in May, through the upgrade of our MSCI ESG rating from 'average' to 'leader'. Among other things, MSCI recognised the significant increase in our employee engagement and talent development scores during 2020; the extensive involvement of our Board in incorporating climate considerations into our business strategy; our strong performance in customer complaints handling and financial education; and our achievement of the highest possible rating for corporate governance. We will work hard to maintain this rating in the coming quarters. Financial performance Recovering economic growth in many of our main markets had a positive impact on our first-half financial performance. The improved economic outlook enabled us to begin releasing expected credit losses, which was the main driver of our improved profitability. The adverse impact of central bank interest rate cuts in 2020 continued to flow through to our interest-rate sensitive business lines, although our net interest income has now stabilised. A combination of increased fee income and cost-programme savings helped to compensate for the resulting reduction in revenue, and we strengthened our lending pipelines in our retail and wholesale businesses in the first half of the year. As a consequence, the Group delivered $10.8bn of reported profit before tax, up 151% on the first half of 2020, and $12bn of adjusted profits, up 111%. We were profitable in every region in the first six months of the year. Adjusted revenue was 7% lower than the same period last year. This was due mainly to the impact of interest rate cuts during 2020 on our deposit franchises in all three global businesses. However, our lending pipeline began to translate into business growth in the second quarter and we further strengthened that pipeline during the half-year. Our cost reduction programmes continued to mitigate the cost of increased technology investment, although our adjusted operating expenses rose by 3% due to an increase in performance-related pay. We spent around $3.0bn on technology in the first half of the year, up 4% on the same period last year. Our funding, liquidity and capital remain strong. We grew deposits by $27bn on a constant currency basis, with growth in all three global businesses. Our common equity tier one ratio was 15.6% on 30 June 2021. As a consequence, we are able to pay an interim dividend of $0.07 per ordinary share for the first half of the year. Focus on our strengths We made good progress in restructuring our portfolio of businesses in the first half of the year, investing in businesses that we intend to grow and withdrawing from areas in which we lack the scale to compete. In particular, we took firm steps to resolve the future of our businesses in the US and continental Europe. In the US, we entered into agreements to sell our mass market retail business in the country, and in continental Europe, we entered into a memorandum of understanding with My Money Group aimed at selling our retail banking activities in France. Both of these followed a period of extensive strategic review, and are important milestones in the transformation of the Group. They will help enable both our US and continental Europe businesses to become more focused, simpler and sustainably profitable, and to better serve the international needs of our wholesale and wealth management customers. In Asia, we continued to put in place the building blocks for future growth. We further grew our Pinnacle digital wealth management business in mainland China, recruiting more than 350 new wealth managers and accelerating our coverage expansion to five cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. We also improved our ability to serve the wealth needs of customers in Asia and the Asian diaspora by expanding our digital wealth capabilities in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, and reorganising our wealth businesses in continental Europe and the US to better connect international customers to the global wealth opportunity. The benefits of our investment in Asia wealth were evident in the first six months of 2021 through strong customer acquisition, increased fee income and significant growth in wealth balances. Digitise at scale Our technology investment continues to improve the experiences of our customers and colleagues, and to boost efficiency while reducing our cost base. In the first half of the year, we launched a number of new, scalable digital capabilities for our customers and rolled out more of our existing capabilities to new markets. HSBC Holdings plc News Release 2021 For our personal customers, our digital Global Money Account allows our international customers to hold, manage and send funds in various currencies without paying any fees. Having launched this successfully in the US in 2020, we expanded it successfully into the UAE and Singapore in the first half of the year, with more to follow during 2021. For our business customers, we launched HSBC Global Wallet, a new multi-currency digital wallet which allows businesses to hold, send and receive cash in multiple currencies using a single global account. Launched initially for customers in Singapore, the UK and the US, we intend to roll out new features and currencies to the platform in the second half of the year. We also launched HSBC Kinetic for business customers in the UK. Kinetic is designed to be a truly mobile-first banking service, as opposed to a bank account with mobile features. Built on insights from more than 3,000 small business owners, it allows customers to manage their finances entirely through their smartphone. More than 10,000 businesses have now signed up, benefiting from online onboarding in 15 minutes, the ability to apply for lending products with instant lending decisions, and a number of critical insight capabilities. Energise for growth We are seeking to energise HSBC for growth through a strong sense of purpose and simpler ways of working, and by equipping our colleagues with the future skills they need. This includes embedding the lessons of the past 18 months to help build a dynamic, entrepreneurial and inclusive culture. We are moving to a hybrid working model wherever possible, giving our people the flexibility to work in a way that suits both them and their customers. We will need less office space as a result, and we have plans to reduce our global office footprint by more than 3.6 million square feet - or around 20% - by the end of 2021. We are also relocating three of our global business CEOs to Asia on a permanent basis, taking them closer to our customers and to the core of our business. We continue to simplify the organisation wherever we can. In the first half, we reduced the number of full-time equivalent employees by around 3,500. We also announced changes to our senior leadership bands to help ensure clarity of scope and accountability, and to empower our leaders to make decisions to accelerate our transformation and drive growth. I am conscious that our current operating environment remains challenging for many colleagues and their families. While our employee engagement scores have remained above pre-pandemic levels, we have continued to see a rise in fatigue and anxiety among employees. To help tackle this, we have provided a variety of well-being resources to support our people, including mindfulness training. This is something that I continue to monitor closely, particularly as our people adapt to our new hybrid working model. Transition to net zero We took a number of important steps towards our net zero ambitions in the first half of the year, and strengthened our position as a market leader of sustainable finance. I was particularly pleased that 99.7% of our shareholders backed our special resolution on climate change at our AGM in May. This was a strong endorsement of our climate strategy, which has at its core a commitment to support our customers on their transitions to a low- carbon future. The resolution commits us to setting out the next steps in our transition, including through short- and medium-termsector-based targets; to phasing out financing of coal power and thermal coal mining by 2030 in EU and OECD countries, and by 2040 globally; and to reporting annually on our progress. Above all, it signals a unity of purpose between our business and our investors, which is vital as we confront the shared challenge of the low-carbon transition. I have always said that partnership lies at the heart of the low-carbon transition. Part of our approach has been to attempt to forge new partnerships to find new solutions and accelerate progress, whether with our customers, governments or our peers in the banking sector. In April, we became a founding member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance ('NZBA'), which aims to deliver the banking sector's ambition to align its climate commitments with the Paris Agreement goals in a collaborative, rigorous and transparent way. Through the NZBA, we also joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which combines the leading initiatives across the financial system to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. In May, we launched a five-year partnership with World Resources Institute and WWF, backed by $100m of philanthropic funding from HSBC. The Climate Solutions Partnership seeks to unlock barriers to finance for companies and projects that tackle climate change, bringing emerging climate solutions to commercial viability and scale. By combining our resources, knowledge and insight with our partners on the ground, we are aiming to make a real-world impact in a targeted way, with a focus on scaling up climate innovation and nature-based solutions, and helping to transition the energy sector in Asia towards renewables. We strengthened our position in the ESG bond market in the first half, participating in more issuances than in the whole of 2020. First- half mandates included the world's first sovereign sustainable sukuk bond; the first sovereign green bonds issued by the UK and Canada; and a pioneering sustainability-linked bond for an energy company with the cost of financing tied to the reduction of its entire carbon footprint, including the emissions of products sold. Our people None of the achievements of the last six months would have been possible without the commitment and hard work of my colleagues. I do not underestimate the challenges that many still face as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which remains a presence in all of our lives. I am especially grateful to my colleagues in parts of the world where Covid-19 remains prevalent, and who have continued to go to extraordinary lengths for their customers and colleagues in extremely challenging circumstances. We have had a good start to the year, but there is much more to do to deliver our ambitions for HSBC. 