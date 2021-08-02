Log in
HSBC : Interim Results 2021 Presentation to Fixed Income Investors

08/02/2021 | 12:22am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc 1H21 Results

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

1H21 results

Capital structure

Appendix

and debt issuance

1H21 highlights

1

2

3

Reported PBT of $10.8bn up $6.5bn vs. 1H20; adjusted PBT of $12.0bn up $6.3bn vs. 1H20, primarily reflecting material ECL releases; 1H21 RoTE1 of 9.4%, up 5.6ppt vs. 1H20

Net ECL release of $0.7bn as forward economic outlook continues to improve in major regions

Execution of strategy continues at pace

  • Announcement of transactions in France and the US; RWA saves of $85bn2, cost saves of $2.0bn
  • Strong loan and wealth growth; customer lending up $16bn (2%) vs. 1Q21, Wealth Balances grew3 18% to $1.7tn vs. 2Q20

4 Interim dividend4 of 7¢ per share

CET1 ratio5 of 15.6%; well placed to fund growth and step up capital returns

A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 25, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis

1

Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary

1H21 results

Capital structure

Appendix

and debt issuance

Strategic delivery

Progress against targets

Target

1H21 progress6

Costs

Adjusted costs of ≤$31bn in 2022 on Dec

On track; c.40%

Shift to higher return areas and growth opportunities

Reported Wealth Balances3 RWAs by region

$bn

2020 average FX rates; $5-5.5bnof cost saves

saves achieved

RWAs

>$110bn gross reduction by end-2022

On track; $84.5bn

of saves

c.75% complete

CET1 ratio ≥14%; manage in a 14-14.5%

Capital

15.6%

range over medium term; manage range down

CET1 ratio

further long-term7

RoTE

≥10% over the medium term7

On track;

1H21 RoTE: 9.4%

Dividends

Sustainable dividends; payout ratio range of

Expected to reach

targeted payout

40-55% from 2022 onwards

ratio in FY21

  • Double digit growth in Wealth Balances

18%

1,633 1,671

1,418

2Q20 1Q21 2Q21

  • Asia RWAs increased by 2ppt vs. FY20; up 3ppt vs. 1H20

4%

4%

4%

15%

13%

13%

32%

32%

30%

7%

7%

7%

46%

43%

44%

1H20

FY20

1H21

Asia

Europe

LATAM

MENA

NAM

2

1H21 results

Capital structure

Appendix

and debt issuance

Focus: Delivering growth in our areas of strength

Wealth and Personal Banking

Commercial Banking

Global Banking & Markets

Strong traction in growing our Asia Wealth business

Reported Wealth Balances3

Client assets and

$bn

funds under

18%

management

Deposits

1,671

1,418

YoY, %

23%

6%

1H201H21

  • 1H21 Asia Wealth Balances of $810bn
  • Robust hiring of Asia Wealth frontline FTE, c.600 in 1H21; Asia Affluent/HNW customer growth of 7% to 1.7m (vs 1H20)
  • Asian Wealth revenue +26% including the benefit of $359m of insurance market impacts; accelerating Pinnacle roll out to 5 cities in mainland China

Lending pipeline starting to translate into growth

Lending volume

$bn

Asia

2%

RoW

351

343

YTD, %

8%

(3)%

20201H21

  • $6.7bn lending growth in Asia trade finance over 1H21 primarily in mainland China & Hong Kong
  • Asia lending approval limits grew 100% vs 2H20 and 70% higher than pre-pandemic levels
  • Digital multi-currency product, Global Wallet, launched in UK, US and Singapore with access to 7 currencies

Repositioning our franchise to drive growth

Redeploying the capital base

Asia

Reported RWAs, $bn

(8)%

RoW

278

255

YoY, %

113

119

6%

165

136

(17)%

1H201H21

  • Reducing RWAs with products and clients (largely domestic) not aligned to our strategy and delivered $184m8 of cost saves in 1H21 as part of the Group wide cost reduction program
  • Strong collaboration revenue of $2bn (+6% vs 1H20); c.$0.8bn with WPB and c.$1.3bn with CMB9
  • Maintaining financing leadership in Asia and MENA by investing further in Capital Markets platforms and distribution capabilities10

3

1H21 results

Capital structure

Appendix

and debt issuance

Focus: Lending pipeline starting to translate into growth

WPB loans, $bn

3%

476

491

1Q21

2Q21

  • Strong quarter for mortgages, $6bn of growth globally; Hong Kong11 mortgage drawdowns up 56% YoY; record quarter for UK mortgages, up $3bn, average drawdowns up 77% YoY, supported by cessation of the stamp duty holiday
  • Card balances beginning to increase, up $1bn (3%) QoQ; 2Q21 Hong Kong card spend up 23% vs. 2Q20; 2Q21 UK card spend up 61% vs. 2Q20

Wholesale

  • CMB loans up $6bn (2%) QoQ; now starting to see drawdowns of term loans
  • CMB trade balances up $4.4bn (9%) to $52.7bn QoQ; increased market share. (e.g. Hong Kong trade market share of 18.2%, up 0.5ppt YoY12)
  • Seeing a good pipeline in Hong Kong and Asia

Global CMB value of approved limits*, $bn

Hong Kong and UK WPB spend data

$m

2Q19

2Q20

1Q21

2Q21

∆2Q20

∆2Q19

Average weekly card spend

752

639

844

783

23%

4%

Hong

Card balances

7,436

6,998

6,894

7,149

2%

(4)%

Kong11

Average weekly mortgage

461

274

276

427

56%

(7)%

drawdowns

Weekly card spend

872

505

638

815

61%

(7)%

UK

Card balances

9,567

6,913

6,378

7,162

4%

(25)%

Average weekly mortgage

546

475

765

842

77%

54%

drawdowns

57.1 64.0

2020 quarterly average: $34.5bn

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

20202021

  • Customers remain cautious but beginning to draw down
  • Continuing focus on international and higher returning clients in Europe and the US

*Includes renewal and refinancing activity. Note, clients may elect not to draw down on approved limits

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2021


© Publicnow 2021
