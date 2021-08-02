HSBC : Interim Results 2021 Presentation to Fixed Income Investors
08/02/2021 | 12:22am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc 1H21 Results
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
1H21 results
Capital structure
Appendix
and debt issuance
1H21 highlights
1
2
3
Reported PBT of $10.8bn up $6.5bn vs. 1H20; adjusted PBT of $12.0bn up $6.3bn vs. 1H20, primarily reflecting material ECL releases; 1H21 RoTE1of 9.4%, up 5.6ppt vs. 1H20
Net ECL release of $0.7bn as forward economic outlook continues to improve in major regions
Execution of strategy continues at pace
Announcement of transactions in France and the US; RWA saves of $85bn2, cost saves of $2.0bn
Strong loan and wealth growth; customer lending up $16bn (2%) vs. 1Q21, Wealth Balances grew3 18% to $1.7tn vs. 2Q20
4 Interim dividend4 of 7¢ per share
CET1 ratio5 of 15.6%; well placed to fund growth and step up capital returns
A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 25, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis
1
Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary
1H21 results
Capital structure
Appendix
and debt issuance
Strategic delivery
Progress against targets
Target
1H21 progress6
Costs
Adjusted costs of ≤$31bn in 2022 on Dec
On track; c.40%
Shift to higher return areas and growth opportunities
Reported Wealth Balances3 RWAs by region
$bn
2020 average FX rates; $5-5.5bnof cost saves
saves achieved
RWAs
>$110bn gross reduction byend-2022
On track; $84.5bn
of saves
c.75% complete
CET1 ratio ≥14%; manage in a 14-14.5%
Capital
15.6%
range over medium term; manage range down
CET1 ratio
further long-term7
RoTE
≥10% over the medium term7
On track;
1H21 RoTE: 9.4%
Dividends
Sustainable dividends; payout ratio range of
Expected to reach
targeted payout
40-55% from 2022 onwards
ratio in FY21
Double digit growth in Wealth Balances
18%
1,633 1,671
1,418
2Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Asia RWAsincreased by 2ppt vs. FY20; up 3ppt vs. 1H20
4%
4%
4%
15%
13%
13%
32%
32%
30%
7%
7%
7%
46%
43%
44%
1H20
FY20
1H21
Asia
Europe
LATAM
MENA
NAM
2
1H21 results
Capital structure
Appendix
and debt issuance
Focus: Delivering growth in our areas of strength
Wealth and Personal Banking
Commercial Banking
Global Banking & Markets
Strong traction in growing our Asia Wealth business
Reported Wealth Balances3
Client assets and
$bn
funds under
18%
management
Deposits
1,671
1,418
YoY, %
23%
6%
1H201H21
1H21 Asia Wealth Balances of $810bn
Robust hiring of Asia Wealth frontline FTE, c.600 in 1H21; Asia Affluent/HNWcustomer growth of 7% to 1.7m (vs 1H20)
Asian Wealth revenue +26% including the benefit of $359m of insurance market impacts;accelerating Pinnacle roll out to 5 cities in mainland China
Lending pipeline starting to translate into growth
Lending volume
$bn
Asia
2%
RoW
351
343
YTD, %
8%
(3)%
20201H21
$6.7bn lending growth in Asia trade finance over 1H21 primarily in mainland China & Hong Kong
Asia lending approval limitsgrew 100% vs 2H20 and 70% higher than pre-pandemic levels
Digital multi-currency product, Global Wallet, launched in UK, US and Singapore with access to 7 currencies
Repositioning our franchise to drive growth
Redeploying the capital base
Asia
Reported RWAs, $bn
(8)%
RoW
278
255
YoY, %
113
119
6%
165
136
(17)%
1H201H21
Reducing RWAs with products and clients (largely domestic) not aligned to our strategy anddelivered $184m8of cost saves in 1H21 as part of the Group wide cost reduction program
Strongcollaboration revenue of $2bn (+6% vs 1H20); c.$0.8bn with WPB and c.$1.3bn with CMB9
Maintaining financing leadership in Asia and MENA by investing further in Capital Markets platforms and distribution capabilities10
3
1H21 results
Capital structure
Appendix
and debt issuance
Focus: Lending pipeline starting to translate into growth
WPB loans, $bn
3%
476
491
1Q21
2Q21
Strong quarter for mortgages, $6bn of growth globally; Hong Kong11 mortgage drawdowns up 56% YoY; record quarter for UK mortgages, up $3bn, average drawdowns up 77% YoY, supported by cessation of the stamp duty holiday
Card balances beginning to increase, up $1bn (3%) QoQ; 2Q21 Hong Kong card spend up 23% vs. 2Q20; 2Q21 UK card spend up 61% vs. 2Q20
Wholesale
CMB loans up $6bn (2%) QoQ; now starting to see drawdowns of term loans
CMB trade balances up $4.4bn (9%) to $52.7bn QoQ; increased market share. (e.g.Hong Kong trade market share of 18.2%, up 0.5ppt YoY12)
Seeing a good pipeline in Hong Kong and Asia
Global CMB value of approved limits*, $bn
Hong Kong and UK WPB spend data
$m
2Q19
2Q20
1Q21
2Q21
∆2Q20
∆2Q19
Average weekly card spend
752
639
844
783
23%
4%
Hong
Card balances
7,436
6,998
6,894
7,149
2%
(4)%
Kong11
Average weekly mortgage
461
274
276
427
56%
(7)%
drawdowns
Weekly card spend
872
505
638
815
61%
(7)%
UK
Card balances
9,567
6,913
6,378
7,162
4%
(25)%
Average weekly mortgage
546
475
765
842
77%
54%
drawdowns
57.1 64.0
2020 quarterly average: $34.5bn
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
20202021
Customers remain cautious but beginning to draw down
Continuing focus on international and higher returning clients in Europe and the US
*Includes renewal and refinancing activity. Note, clients may elect not to draw down on approved limits
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:21:01 UTC.