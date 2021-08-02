HSBC : Interim Results 2021 Presentation to Fixed Income Investors

Reported PBT of $10.8bn up $6.5bn vs. 1H20; adjusted PBT of $12.0bn up $6.3bn vs. 1H20, primarily reflecting material ECL releases; 1H21 RoTE1 of 9.4%, up 5.6ppt vs. 1H20

Net ECL release of $0.7bn as forward economic outlook continues to improve in major regions

Execution of strategy continues at pace