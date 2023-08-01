HSBC Holdings plc 1H23 Results
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
A diversified and highly capital-generative business
Diversified by global business
Corporate Global Banking
Commercial
Wealth &
Centre
& Markets
Banking
Personal Banking
1H23
(0)%
23%
33%
44%
revenue
Diversified by legal entity
Strong 1H23 capital
Balance sheet strength
14.7%
31.2%
CET1 ratio1
MREL ratio1
1H23
6%
3%
45%
3%
18%
20%
revenue
1%
4%
1H23 PBT
3%
50%
3%
16%
22%
1%
2%
2%
Other (incl eliminations)2
HBAP
HBMX
HBEU
HBME
HBCA
HNAH
HBUK
Highly liquid;
$796bn
60%
well funded
Total HQLA in entities
Loan / deposit ratio
Prudent
approach to
Proportion of loans classified
Proportion of
credit risk
75%
90%
as 'Strong' or 'Good' credit
personal loan book
quality
secured
Organic capital generation
22.4% RoTE3
c.$8bn
(18.5% ex. annualised impacts related to the planned
4
sale in France and the acquisition in the UK)
Dividends & buybacks announced in respect of 1H23
The remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on a constant currency basis
2
Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary
1H23 results summary
$m
1H23
1H22
Δ
NII
18,264
12,846
42%
Non-NII
18,612
10,801
72%
Revenue
36,876
23,647
56%
ECL
(1,345)
(1,074)
(25)%
Costs
(15,457)
(15,532)
0%
Associates
1,583
1,363
16%
Constant currency PBT
21,657
8,404
>100%
FX translation
-
376
n.m.
Reported PBT
21,657
8,780
>100%
Tax
(3,586)
151
>(100)%
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
16,966
7,966
>100%
Earnings per share, $
0.86
0.40
$0.46
Dividend per share, $
0.20
0.09
$0.11
RoTE (YTD, annualised)3, %
22.4%
10.6%
11.8ppts
Memo: notable items
3,265
(1,586)
>100%
$bn
1H23
FY22
Δ
Customer loans
960
937
2%
Customer deposits
1,596
1,592
0%
Reported RWAs
860
840
2%
CET1 ratio1, %
14.7%
14.2%
0.5ppts
TNAV per share, $
7.84
7.44
$0.40
- Revenue of $36.9bn, up $13.2bn (56%)vs. 1H22. 1H23 NII of $18.3bn, up $5.4bn (42%), driven by higher interest rates
- 1H23 revenue included a $2.1bn reversal of an impairment relating to the planned sale of our retail banking operations in France, and a provisional gain of $1.5bn recognised on the acquisition of SVB UK
- ECL charge of$1.3bn, including $0.3bn relating to our mainland China CRE portfolio and $0.4bn in the UK RFB
- Costs of $15.5bn, stable vs. 1H22; non-recurrence of restructuring costs broadly offset higher technology spending and a higher performance-related pay accrual
- Lending up $23bn (2%) vs. FY22, primarily due to the reclassification of French loans from 'held for sale' (HFS) and also included $7bn from the acquisition of SVB UK
- Deposits stable vs. FY22, reclassification of deposits from HFS and increases from the acquisition of SVB UK were partly offset by outflows in HSBC UK
- Strong CET1 ratio of 14.7% was up 0.5ppts vs. FY22, including 0.9ppts of dividend accrual in 1H23
- LCR of 132%, average high-quality liquid assets in entities of $796bn
3
Net interest income and margin
NIM progression, bps
169
172
45
(42)
Reported NII of $9.3bn, up $0.3bn (4%) vs. 1Q23
due to rising interest rates and higher interest
earning assets
$11.6bn Banking NII5, up $1.3bn vs. 1Q23
$2.4bn interest expense representing centrally
allocated funding costs primarily associated with
1Q23
Asset yields
Reported NII analysis
Liability costs
2Q23
+3bps
funding GBM trading income*. This was offset by
$2.4bn reported in Corporate Centre trading
income
Discrete quarterly
NIM
Group NII, $bn
Banking NII, $bn5
Insurance NII, $bn Central costs of funding trading income, $bn*, 6
Average interest earning assets (AIEAs)‡, $bn:
129bps
151bps
6.9
8.0
8.7
7.1
(0.8) 0.1
(0.3) 0.1
2Q22
3Q22
2,149
2,110
168bps
9.0
10.2
(1.3) 0.1
4Q22
2,116
169bps 172bps
9.3
9.0
10.3 11.6
0.1 0.1
(1.4)(2.4)*
1Q23 2Q23
2,153 2,172
NIM of 1.72%, up 3bps vs. 1Q23, primarily driven
by the UK
Group 1 year NII sensitivity to a 100bps downward
parallel shift in rates has reduced from $4bn at 4Q22
to $2.6bn. See further detail on slide 27
There is further interest rate sensitivity in non-NII
relating to the central costs of funding trading
income. Simplistically, a 100bps parallel
downshift would reduce Corporate Centre non-
NII by $1.3bn
Expect FY23 NII of >$35bn and the revenue offset
into non-NII from the central costs of funding GBM
trading activity to be at least $7bn
* Funding is for trading and fair value income, primarily relating to GBM. 2Q23 includes $0.4bn reflecting the year-to-date impact of methodology changes
4
‡ 2Q23 includes: c.$19bn insurance AIEAs and c.$130bn trading, fair value and associated net asset balances
