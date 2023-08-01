HSBC Holdings plc 1H23 Results

A diversified and highly capital-generative business

Diversified by global business

Corporate Global Banking

Commercial

Wealth &

Centre

& Markets

Banking

Personal Banking

1H23

(0)%

23%

33%

44%

revenue

Diversified by legal entity

Strong 1H23 capital

Balance sheet strength

14.7%

31.2%

CET1 ratio1

MREL ratio1

1H23

6%

3%

45%

3%

18%

20%

revenue

1%

4%

1H23 PBT

3%

50%

3%

16%

22%

1%

2%

2%

Other (incl eliminations)2

HBAP

HBMX

HBEU

HBME

HBCA

HNAH

HBUK

Highly liquid;

$796bn

60%

well funded

Total HQLA in entities

Loan / deposit ratio

Prudent

approach to

Proportion of loans classified

Proportion of

credit risk

75%

90%

as 'Strong' or 'Good' credit

personal loan book

quality

secured

Organic capital generation

22.4% RoTE3

c.$8bn

(18.5% ex. annualised impacts related to the planned

4

sale in France and the acquisition in the UK)

Dividends & buybacks announced in respect of 1H23

The remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on a constant currency basis

2

Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary

1H23 results summary

$m

1H23

1H22

Δ

NII

18,264

12,846

42%

Non-NII

18,612

10,801

72%

Revenue

36,876

23,647

56%

ECL

(1,345)

(1,074)

(25)%

Costs

(15,457)

(15,532)

0%

Associates

1,583

1,363

16%

Constant currency PBT

21,657

8,404

>100%

FX translation

-

376

n.m.

Reported PBT

21,657

8,780

>100%

Tax

(3,586)

151

>(100)%

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

16,966

7,966

>100%

Earnings per share, $

0.86

0.40

$0.46

Dividend per share, $

0.20

0.09

$0.11

RoTE (YTD, annualised)3, %

22.4%

10.6%

11.8ppts

Memo: notable items

3,265

(1,586)

>100%

$bn

1H23

FY22

Δ

Customer loans

960

937

2%

Customer deposits

1,596

1,592

0%

Reported RWAs

860

840

2%

CET1 ratio1, %

14.7%

14.2%

0.5ppts

TNAV per share, $

7.84

7.44

$0.40

Results and strategy

Balance sheet & issuance

Appendix

  • Revenue of $36.9bn, up $13.2bn (56%)vs. 1H22. 1H23 NII of $18.3bn, up $5.4bn (42%), driven by higher interest rates
    • 1H23 revenue included a $2.1bn reversal of an impairment relating to the planned sale of our retail banking operations in France, and a provisional gain of $1.5bn recognised on the acquisition of SVB UK
  • ECL charge of$1.3bn, including $0.3bn relating to our mainland China CRE portfolio and $0.4bn in the UK RFB
  • Costs of $15.5bn, stable vs. 1H22; non-recurrence of restructuring costs broadly offset higher technology spending and a higher performance-related pay accrual
  • Lending up $23bn (2%) vs. FY22, primarily due to the reclassification of French loans from 'held for sale' (HFS) and also included $7bn from the acquisition of SVB UK
  • Deposits stable vs. FY22, reclassification of deposits from HFS and increases from the acquisition of SVB UK were partly offset by outflows in HSBC UK
  • Strong CET1 ratio of 14.7% was up 0.5ppts vs. FY22, including 0.9ppts of dividend accrual in 1H23
  • LCR of 132%, average high-quality liquid assets in entities of $796bn

3

Results and strategy

Balance sheet & issuance

Appendix

Net interest income and margin

NIM progression, bps

169

172

45

(42)

Reported NII of $9.3bn, up $0.3bn (4%) vs. 1Q23

due to rising interest rates and higher interest

earning assets

$11.6bn Banking NII5, up $1.3bn vs. 1Q23

$2.4bn interest expense representing centrally

allocated funding costs primarily associated with

1Q23

Asset yields

Reported NII analysis

Liability costs

2Q23

+3bps

funding GBM trading income*. This was offset by

$2.4bn reported in Corporate Centre trading

income

Discrete quarterly

NIM

Group NII, $bn

Banking NII, $bn5

Insurance NII, $bn Central costs of funding trading income, $bn*, 6

Average interest earning assets (AIEAs), $bn:

129bps

151bps

6.9

8.0

8.7

7.1

(0.8) 0.1

(0.3) 0.1

2Q22

3Q22

2,149

2,110

168bps

9.0

10.2

(1.3) 0.1

4Q22

2,116

169bps 172bps

9.3

9.0

10.3 11.6

0.1 0.1

(1.4)(2.4)*

1Q23 2Q23

2,153 2,172

NIM of 1.72%, up 3bps vs. 1Q23, primarily driven

by the UK

Group 1 year NII sensitivity to a 100bps downward

parallel shift in rates has reduced from $4bn at 4Q22

to $2.6bn. See further detail on slide 27

There is further interest rate sensitivity in non-NII

relating to the central costs of funding trading

income. Simplistically, a 100bps parallel

downshift would reduce Corporate Centre non-

NII by $1.3bn

Expect FY23 NII of >$35bn and the revenue offset

into non-NII from the central costs of funding GBM

trading activity to be at least $7bn

* Funding is for trading and fair value income, primarily relating to GBM. 2Q23 includes $0.4bn reflecting the year-to-date impact of methodology changes

4

‡ 2Q23 includes: c.$19bn insurance AIEAs and c.$130bn trading, fair value and associated net asset balances

