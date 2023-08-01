HSBC Holdings plc 2Q23 Results

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Strategic progress

Noel Quinn

Group Chief Executive

Our purpose, values and ambition support the execution of our strategy

Our purpose

Opening up a world of opportunity

Our ambition

To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients

Our values

We value difference

We succeed together

We take responsibility

We get it done

Our strategy

Focus on our strengths

Digitise at scale

Energise for growth

Transition to net zero

Strategy

2Q23 results

Appendix

Summary of our performance in 1H23 (vs. 1H22)

1H23 results

Business performance

Capital and buybacks

Revised RoTE guidance

Reported PBT of $21.7bn, up $12.9bn. Up $13.3bn on a constant currency basis (158%) vs. 1H22

Revenue of $36.9bn, up $13.2bn (56%) on a constant currency basis. NII of $18.3bn, up $5.4bn (42%). Non-NII of $18.6bn, up $7.8bn (72%)

Annualised RoTE of 22.4%, 18.5% excluding the provisional gain on acquisition of SVB UK and the reversal of France impairment Reported costs down $0.7bn (4.2%). On a FY23 cost target1 basis, costs were up $0.6bn (4.3%), including severance of $0.2bn ECL charge of $1.3bn, with $0.3bn associated with our mainland China commercial real estate portfolio

CMB revenue increased by 73% YoY2; WPB by 61%3; GBM by 14% (constant currency basis)

CET1 ratio of 14.7%4

Second interim dividend per share of $0.10; total for 1H23 of $0.20 per share

Completed $2bn buyback. Announced a further up to $2bn share buyback, with the intention to complete in around 3 months

Targeting a RoTE in themid-teens for 2023 and 2024, up from previous guidance of 12%+ from 20235

The remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on a constant currency basis

3

Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary

Strategy

2Q23 results

Appendix

We are making good progress in delivering our strategy, supported by a strong balance sheet and capital generation

International connectivity

Capital deployment

Diversification of revenue

Cost discipline

Investment in digitisation

Transition to net zero

  • Grow and protect our leading position in international connectivity, leveraging our deep liquidity pools in the UK and HK
  • Reposition our portfolio by exiting unprofitable, sub-scale or less internationally connected portfolios and investing in growth areas
  • Diversify revenue streams with a focus on growing Wealth, fee income streams and collaborating across our businesses
  • Retain strong cost discipline in a high inflationary environment, creating capacity for growth
  • Continue to invest in digitisation to improve customer journeys, automate processes and deliver innovation
  • Build on our position as an enabler of the net zero transition by supporting our customers' transition

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 04:13:25 UTC.