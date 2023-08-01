Reported PBT of $21.7bn, up $12.9bn. Up $13.3bn on a constant currency basis (158%) vs. 1H22

Revenue of $36.9bn, up $13.2bn (56%) on a constant currency basis. NII of $18.3bn, up $5.4bn (42%). Non-NII of $18.6bn, up $7.8bn (72%)

Annualised RoTE of 22.4%, 18.5% excluding the provisional gain on acquisition of SVB UK and the reversal of France impairment Reported costs down $0.7bn (4.2%). On a FY23 cost target1 basis, costs were up $0.6bn (4.3%), including severance of $0.2bn ECL charge of $1.3bn, with $0.3bn associated with our mainland China commercial real estate portfolio

CMB revenue increased by 73% YoY2; WPB by 61%3; GBM by 14% (constant currency basis)

CET1 ratio of 14.7%4

Second interim dividend per share of $0.10; total for 1H23 of $0.20 per share

Completed $2bn buyback. Announced a further up to $2bn share buyback, with the intention to complete in around 3 months

Targeting a RoTE in themid-teens for 2023 and 2024, up from previous guidance of 12%+ from 20235