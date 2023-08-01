HSBC Holdings plc 2Q23 Results
Presentation to Investors and Analysts
Strategic progress
Noel Quinn
Group Chief Executive
Our purpose, values and ambition support the execution of our strategy
Our purpose
Opening up a world of opportunity
Our ambition
To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients
Our values
We value difference
We succeed together
We take responsibility
We get it done
Our strategy
Focus on our strengths
Digitise at scale
Energise for growth
Transition to net zero
Summary of our performance in 1H23 (vs. 1H22)
1H23 results
Business performance
Capital and buybacks
Revised RoTE guidance
Reported PBT of $21.7bn, up $12.9bn. Up $13.3bn on a constant currency basis (158%) vs. 1H22
Revenue of $36.9bn, up $13.2bn (56%) on a constant currency basis. NII of $18.3bn, up $5.4bn (42%). Non-NII of $18.6bn, up $7.8bn (72%)
Annualised RoTE of 22.4%, 18.5% excluding the provisional gain on acquisition of SVB UK and the reversal of France impairment Reported costs down $0.7bn (4.2%). On a FY23 cost target1 basis, costs were up $0.6bn (4.3%), including severance of $0.2bn ECL charge of $1.3bn, with $0.3bn associated with our mainland China commercial real estate portfolio
CMB revenue increased by 73% YoY2; WPB by 61%3; GBM by 14% (constant currency basis)
CET1 ratio of 14.7%4
Second interim dividend per share of $0.10; total for 1H23 of $0.20 per share
Completed $2bn buyback. Announced a further up to $2bn share buyback, with the intention to complete in around 3 months
Targeting a RoTE in themid-teens for 2023 and 2024, up from previous guidance of 12%+ from 20235
The remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on a constant currency basis
Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary
We are making good progress in delivering our strategy, supported by a strong balance sheet and capital generation
International connectivity
Capital deployment
Diversification of revenue
Cost discipline
Investment in digitisation
Transition to net zero
- Grow and protect our leading position in international connectivity, leveraging our deep liquidity pools in the UK and HK
- Reposition our portfolio by exiting unprofitable, sub-scale or less internationally connected portfolios and investing in growth areas
- Diversify revenue streams with a focus on growing Wealth, fee income streams and collaborating across our businesses
- Retain strong cost discipline in a high inflationary environment, creating capacity for growth
- Continue to invest in digitisation to improve customer journeys, automate processes and deliver innovation
- Build on our position as an enabler of the net zero transition by supporting our customers' transition
