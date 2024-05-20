News Release

20 May 2024

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

On 20 May 2024, HSBC Holdings plc issued EUR1,250,000,000 3.755% Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due 2029 (the 'Notes') under its Debt Issuance Programme.

Application will be made to list the Notes on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trade the Notes on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

Investor enquiries to: Greg Case +44 (0) 20 7992 3825 investorrelations@hsbc.com Media enquiries to: Press Office +44 (0) 20 7991 8096 pressoffice@hsbc.com

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,001bn at 31 March 2024, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, US persons, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

