HSBC : Issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

11 December 2020
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)
HSBC Holdings plc
ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES
The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES 11 December 2020 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES On 17 December 2020 (the 'Issue Date'), HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') intends to issue US$1,500,000,000 4.600% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (Callable During Any Optional Redemption Period (as defined below)) (ISIN US404280CN71) (the 'Securities'). The Securities are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market (the 'GEM') of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') within 30 days of the Issue Date. The denominations of the Securities will be US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Securities are issued pursuant to an indenture dated 1 August 2014 (as supplemented and amended from time to time), as supplemented and amended by a ninth supplemental indenture (the 'Securities Indenture'), which is expected to be entered into on the Issue Date. This Hong Kong Regulatory Announcement is not an offer of Securities for sale in the United States. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The offering of the Securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on 23 February 2018. The offering is being made solely by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated 10 December 2020 which has been filed with the SEC, a final prospectus supplement dated 10 December 2020 which will be filed with the SEC (together, the 'Prospectus Supplement') and the accompanying prospectus dated 23 February 2018 (the 'Base Prospectus') which have been filed with the SEC. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Prospectus, as well as other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC, contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.govor from the Company at the contact details listed at the end of this announcement. Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Issuance/3 Subscription Placing agents HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. (the 'Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager') Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ABN AMRO Securities (USA) LLC Commerz Markets LLC Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Santander Investment Securities Inc. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (together with the Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager, the 'Managers') Securities Terms Agreement The Company and the Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager (on behalf of the Managers) have entered into a Terms Agreement (which incorporates by reference an Underwriting Agreement - Standard Provisions) dated as of 10 December 2020 in relation to the Securities (the 'Securities Terms Agreement'). Pursuant to the Securities Terms Agreement and subject to fulfilment of the conditions set out below in the section headed 'Conditions precedent to the purchase', the Managers have agreed severally and not jointly to purchase the respective amounts of Securities set forth in Schedule II of the Securities Terms Agreement, to be issued by the Company on the Issue Date in an aggregate principal amount of US$1,500,000,000. The Managers have agreed to purchase all of the Securities sold pursuant to the Securities Terms Agreement if any of the Securities are sold. If a Manager defaults, the Securities Terms Agreement provides that the purchase commitments of the non-defaulting Managers may be increased or the Securities Terms Agreement may be terminated. The Company has agreed to indemnify the several Managers against certain liabilities, including civil liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, or contribute to payments the Managers may be required to make in respect thereof. Conditions precedent to the purchase

