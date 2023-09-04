HSBC Life
Who we are
- A leading global integrated bancassurer
- Presence in9 markets, including 4 in Asia1
- Serving customers across retail, wealth, corporate/SME and private bank
- Offering products that meet protection, health, savings, investment, retirement and legacy planning needs
- Complementary products fromstrategic partners in 30 markets
- Key pillarof our Asian Wealth strategy
Our purpose
Opening up a world of opportunity
Our mission To offer "a promise of Health, Protection and Prosperity" to our customers
Our strategy
Focus on
Digitise at scale
Energise for
Transition to
our strengths
growth
net zero
1H23 Business highlights
- 1H23 ANPup 44% and 1H23 new business (NB) CSM up 25% vs. 1H22, supported by border reopening in Hong Kong
- Further growth in insurance distribution: c.1,400 Personal Wealth Planners in Pinnacle, expansion of agencies in Singapore and the introduction of an insurance specialist model in Mexico
- c.260k member registrations on our digital health and wellness platforms in Hong Kong vs. 50k at FY21
- Completed the scheme of transfer ofAXA Singapore in February 2023
- Hang Seng Bank entered into a new 15-year exclusive general insurance distribution partnership with Chubb in Hong Kong in March 2023
- HSBC Bank entered into a new 15-year exclusive general insurance distribution partnership with MSIG in Singapore in April 2023
Financials are presented on an IFRS 17 basis
1
1H23 key financials
Financial results for the Insurance business are prepared on the IFRS 17 basis. Comparisons are to 1H22 unless otherwise stated
ANP and NB CSM, $m
+25%
+44%
1,890
1,314
599
747
1H22
1H23
ANP2,3 NB CSM3
$136bn
$0.5bn
$0.8bn
$16.3bn
Total assets, up $7bn vs. FY22
Manufacturing PBT2, up $0.2bn
Manufacturing VNB
Equity + CSM (net of tax)3, up $1.6bn
1H23 manufacturing revenue by region, $m
8%
14%
6% $780m
Hong Kong
Europe
incl. Hang Seng
Other Asia3
Americas4
72%
9
Manufacturing markets
30
+ Bermuda Captive
Distribution markets
Asia
Europe
22 markets distributing only Partners' products
HK: HSBC
HK: Hang Seng
France
Strategic partnerships
Mainland
Singapore
UK
China
Allianz
Aviva
AXA
India1
Malta
Americas
Zurich
Chubb
MSIG
Argentina
Mexico
Bermuda Captive
2
Financial highlights
Financial results for the Insurance business are prepared on the IFRS 17 basis
CSM liability walk, $bn
+17%
(0.5)
10.6
1H23 Group factbook
1.3
9.1
0.7
FY22
NB
Other incl.
CSM
1H23
CSM
share of FV
unwind
/assumption
changes
1H23 CSM to VNB walk, $m
792
740
(143)
195
CSM and
Non-
Long term
VNB
loss
attributable
asset
component
expenses
spreads
Insurance manufacturing
Income statement, $m
1H23
1H222
∆
Revenue
780
556
40%
Of which: NII
155
187
(17)%
CSM unwind
524
431
22%
Onerous contracts
13
(104)
>100%
Net investment returns
-
(128)
100%
ECL
(3)
(4)
25%
Operating expenses
(270)
(250)
(8)%
Associates
28
3
>100%
Profit before tax
535
305
75%
Memo: Insurance equity + CSM liability (net of
16.3
14.7
11%
tax), $bn
3
Key contacts
London
Richard O'Connor
Global Head of Investor Relations
richard.j.oconnor@hsbc.com+44 (0) 20 7991 6590
Greg Case
Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations
greg.case@hsbc.com+44 (0) 20 7992 3825
Connor Hanson
Investor Relations Manager
connor.hanson@hsbc.com
+44 (0) 738 479 1056
Neil Sankoff
Tim Fradin
Head of Equity and ESG
Head of Analysts
Investor Relations
tim.fradin@hsbc.com
neil.sankoff@hsbc.com
+44 (0) 20 7992 4834
+44 (0) 20 7991 5072
Mark Phin
James Klikis
Manager, Investor Relations
Senior Investor Relations
mark.j.phin@hsbc.com
Manager
+44 (0) 20 7992 6923
james.l.klikis@hsbc.com
+44 (0) 20 3268 3539
Hong Kong
Yafei Tian
Laurence Chan
Head of Investor Relations
Senior Investor Relations
Asia-Pacific
Manager, Asia
yafei.tian@hsbc.com
laurencechchan@hsbc.com
+852 2899 8909
+852 2288 5513
Footnotes
- Manufacturing markets include Hong Kong, China, Singapore, India (reflecting Canara HSBC Life Insurance ("CHL"), 26% owned Indian associate), France, UK, Malta, Mexico and Argentina
- 1H22 values on constant currency basis
- Metric excludes Canara HSBC Life Insurance ("CHL"), 26% owned Indian associate
- Metric excludes our Bermuda captive
Glossary
ANP
Annualised new business premiums
Revenue
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other
credit impairment charges
ECL
Expected credit losses
VNB
Insurance manufacturing value of new business
Contractual Service Margin, a component of the carrying amount of a
CSM
group of insurance contract assets or liabilities which represents the
unearned profit which the Group will recognise as it provides insurance
contract services under the insurance contracts in the Group
4
Disclaimer
Important notice
The information, statements and opinions set out in this presentation and accompanying discussion (this "Presentation") are for informational and reference purposes only and do not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any advice or recommendation in respect of such securities or other financial instruments.
This Presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive nor render any form of legal, tax, investment, accounting, financial or other advice, has been provided by HSBC Holdings plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and has not been independently verified by any person. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, tax investment, accounting, financial or other related matters concerning any investment in any securities. No responsibility, liability or obligation (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) is accepted by the Group or any member of the Group or any of their affiliates or any of its or their officers, employees, agents or advisers (each an "Identified Person") as to or in relation to this Presentation (including the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency thereof) or any other written or oral information made available or any errors contained therein or omissions therefrom, and any such liability is expressly disclaimed.
No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by any Identified Person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this Presentation, any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data which such information generates. No Identified Person undertakes, or is under any obligation, to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, to update, revise or supplement this Presentation or any additional information or to remedy any inaccuracies in or omissions from this Presentation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Differences between past performance and actual results may be material and adverse.
Forward-looking statements
This Presentation may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target", "believe", "potential" and "reasonably possible" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (together, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities and any financial, investment and capital targets and any ESG related targets, commitments and ambitions described herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market or economic conditions, regulatory changes, increased volatility in interest rates and inflation levels and other macroeconomic risks, geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war or as a result of data limitations and changes in applicable methodologies in relation to ESG related matters). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, commitments, ambitions, prospects or returns contained herein.
Additional detailed information concerning important factors, including but not limited to ESG related factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from this Presentation is available in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 20-F on 22 February 2023 (the "2022 Form 20-F"), our 1Q 2023 Earnings Release furnished with the SEC on Form 6-K on 2 May 2023 (the "1Q 2023 Earnings Release") and our Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2023, which we furnished with the SEC on Form 6-K on 1 August 2023 (the "2023 Interim Report").
Alternative Performance Measures
This Presentation contains non-IFRS measures used by management internally that constitute alternative performance measures under European Securities and Markets Authority guidance and non-GAAP financial measures defined in and presented in accordance with SEC rules and regulations ("Alternative Performance Measures"). The primary Alternative Performance Measures we use are presented on a "constant currency" basis which is computed by adjusting comparative period reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period-on-period comparisons.
Reconciliations between Alternative Performance Measures and the most directly comparable measures under IFRS are provided in our 1Q 2023 Earnings Release and our 2023 Interim Report which is available at www.hsbc.com.
Information in this Presentation was prepared as at 1 August 2023.
5
