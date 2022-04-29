HSBC Major Shareholder Ping an Calls for Company Break-Up, FT Reports

--HSBC Holdings PLC is being called upon by major shareholder Ping An Bank Co. to break itself up, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Asia-focused lender would benefit from higher profitability, lower capital requirements and greater local management control and autonomy, according to Ping An.

--HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker rebuffed calls for a break-up of the company, saying at its annual general meeting on Friday that he is happy with the company's strategy and performance, the FT reports.

