  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/29 04:30:00 pm BST
501.80 GBX   +1.57%
04:37pHSBC : Poll results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Changes to Board and Committee Composition - English (PDF 359KB)
PU
04:33pHSBC Major Shareholder Ping an Calls for Company Break-Up, FT Reports
DJ
04:20pHSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - reports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC Major Shareholder Ping an Calls for Company Break-Up, FT Reports

04/29/2022 | 04:33pm BST
--HSBC Holdings PLC is being called upon by major shareholder Ping An Bank Co. to break itself up, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Asia-focused lender would benefit from higher profitability, lower capital requirements and greater local management control and autonomy, according to Ping An.

--HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker rebuffed calls for a break-up of the company, saying at its annual general meeting on Friday that he is happy with the company's strategy and performance, the FT reports.


Full story: https://on.ft.com/3F7OrA8


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1132ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.75% 502.7 Delayed Quote.10.12%
PING AN BANK CO., LTD. 0.00% 15.65 End-of-day quote.-5.04%
PLC S.P.A. 0.79% 1.925 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Financials
Sales 2022 52 881 M - 42 458 M
Net income 2022 9 840 M - 7 901 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B 98 490 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,15 $
Average target price 7,78 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC10.12%122 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190