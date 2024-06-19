HSBC Securities Services (Bermuda) Limited
HSBC Managed Portfolios Limited
37 Front Street,
Hamilton, HM 11,
Bermuda
Submitted by: HSBC Securities Services (Bermuda) Limited as Secretary
HSBC Managed Portfolios Limited
Declaration of Dividends
T. +1 441 295 4000 F. +1 441 299 6565
www.hsbc.bm
19th June 2024
For Immediate Release
THE COMPANY announces the following dividends approved by the Dividend Committee of the Directors of the Company on Wednesday, 19th June 2024:
For shareholders of record as at 28th June 2024 to be paid 5th July 2024:
World Selection 1-Share Class AD
USD $1.323692 per share
World Selection 1-Share Class ID
USD $1.599597 per share
World Selection 2-Share Class AD
USD $0.486488 per share
Further information:
If you have any questions in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited relationship manager on telephone: (441) 299-5959.
(Licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority to provide Administration)
RESTRICTED
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 19:53:07 UTC.