HSBC Securities Services (Bermuda) Limited

HSBC Managed Portfolios Limited

37 Front Street,

Hamilton, HM 11,

Bermuda

Submitted by: HSBC Securities Services (Bermuda) Limited as Secretary

HSBC Managed Portfolios Limited

Declaration of Dividends

T. +1 441 295 4000 F. +1 441 299 6565

www.hsbc.bm

19th June 2024

For Immediate Release

THE COMPANY announces the following dividends approved by the Dividend Committee of the Directors of the Company on Wednesday, 19th June 2024:

For shareholders of record as at 28th June 2024 to be paid 5th July 2024:

World Selection 1-Share Class AD

USD $1.323692 per share

World Selection 1-Share Class ID

USD $1.599597 per share

World Selection 2-Share Class AD

USD $0.486488 per share

Further information:

If you have any questions in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited relationship manager on telephone: (441) 299-5959.

(Licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority to provide Administration)

RESTRICTED

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 19:53:07 UTC.