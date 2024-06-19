19th June 2024

For Immediate Release

THE COMPANY announces the following dividends approved by the Dividend Committee of the Directors of the Company on Wednesday, 19th June 2024:

For shareholders of record as at 28th June 2024 to be paid 5th July 2024:

World Selection 1-Share Class AD USD $1.323692 per share World Selection 1-Share Class ID USD $1.599597 per share World Selection 2-Share Class AD USD $0.486488 per share

Further information:

If you have any questions in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited relationship manager on telephone: (441) 299-5959.

(Licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority to provide Administration)