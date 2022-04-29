HSBC : Memorandum and Articles of Association - English (with effect from 29 April 2022) (PDF 1MB)

No. 617987
THE COMPANIES ACT 1948
and
THE COMPANIES ACTS 1985, 1989 AND 2006
_______________
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
_______________
MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION
and
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
of
HSBC Holdings plc
_______________
As at 29 April 2022
MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION
(As altered by Special Resolutions passed on 20 July 1981, 18 December 1990, 25 March 1991 and 28 May 1999, which came into effect on 2 July 1999, and as altered by virtue of section 28 of the Companies Act 2006 by Special Resolution passed on 22 May 2009, which came into effect on 1 October 2009)
OF
HSBC Holdings plc
_______________
We, the several persons whose names, addresses and descriptions are subscribed, are desirous of being formed into a Company in pursuance of this Memorandum of Association, and we respectively agree to take the number of shares in the capital of the Company set opposite our respective names.
|
NAMES AND ADDRESSES AND DESCRIPTION OF SUBSCRIBERS
|
Number of Shares taken by each Subscriber
|
JEAN HERBERT
156 Strand
London WC2
Company Director THOMAS ARTHUR HERBERT
156 Strand
London WC2
Barrister-at-Law
|
One
One
Dated the 18th day of January 1956
WITNESS to the above Signatures
CHRISTINE FREDA HERBERT 7 The Avenue
Muswell Hill London N10 Company Director
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
CONTENTS
Article No
Page
PRELIMINARY .................................................................................................................. 8
-
1 Other regulations not to apply .................................................................................... 8
-
2 Interpretation .............................................................................................................. 8
-
3 Limited liability ....................................................................................................... 13
-
4 Registered office ...................................................................................................... 13
SHARE CAPITAL ............................................................................................................. 13
-
5 Share capital ............................................................................................................. 13
-
6 Rights of the Sterling Preference Shares ................................................................. 13
-
7 Rights of the Dollar Preference Shares .................................................................... 22
-
8 Rights of the Euro Preference Shares ...................................................................... 30
-
9 Rights of the Non-voting Deferred Shares ............................................................... 38
-
10 Allotment ................................................................................................................. 39
-
11 Redeemable shares ................................................................................................... 40
-
12 Power to attach rights ............................................................................................... 40
-
13 Commission and brokerage ...................................................................................... 40
-
14 Trusts not to be recognised ...................................................................................... 41
SHARE CERTIFICATES ................................................................................................. 41
-
15 Right to certificates .................................................................................................. 41
-
16 Replacement certificates .......................................................................................... 41
UNCERTIFICATED SHARES ........................................................................................ 42
17 Uncertificated shares ................................................................................................ 42
LIEN ON SHARES ............................................................................................................ 44
-
18 Lien on shares not fully paid .................................................................................... 44
-
19 Enforcement of lien by sale ..................................................................................... 44
-
20 Application of proceeds of sale ................................................................................ 45
CALLS ON SHARES ........................................................................................................ 45
-
21 Calls ......................................................................................................................... 45
-
22 Interest on calls ........................................................................................................ 45
-
23 Rights of member when call unpaid ........................................................................ 46
-
24 Sums due on allotment treated as calls .................................................................... 46
-
25 Power to differentiate ............................................................................................... 46
-
26 Payment in advance of calls ..................................................................................... 46
-
27 Delegation of power to make calls ........................................................................... 46
-
28 Indemnity against claims in respect of shares .......................................................... 46
FORFEITURE OF SHARES ............................................................................................ 47
-
29 Notice if call not paid ............................................................................................... 47
-
30 Forfeiture for non-compliance ................................................................................. 47
-
31 Notice after forfeiture .............................................................................................. 48
-
32 Forfeiture may be annulled ...................................................................................... 48
-
33 Surrender .................................................................................................................. 48
-
34 Disposal of forfeited shares ..................................................................................... 48
-
35 Effect of forfeiture ................................................................................................... 49
-
36 Extinction of claims ................................................................................................. 49
-
37 Evidence of forfeiture .............................................................................................. 49
TRANSFER OF SHARES ................................................................................................ 49
-
38 Form of transfer ....................................................................................................... 49
-
39 Right to refuse registration ....................................................................................... 50
-
40 Notice of refusal ....................................................................................................... 50
-
41 Fees on registration .................................................................................................. 51
-
42 Other powers in relation to transfers ........................................................................ 51
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES ....................................................................................... 51
-
43 On death ................................................................................................................... 51
-
44 Election of person entitled by transmission ............................................................. 51
-
45 Rights on transmission ............................................................................................. 52
DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS ............................................................................... 52
46 Destruction of documents ........................................................................................ 52
ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL .......................................................................... 53
-
47 Increase, consolidation, sub-division and redenomination ...................................... 53
-
48 Fractions ................................................................................................................... 54
VARIATION OF CLASS RIGHTS ................................................................................. 55
-
49 Sanction to variation ................................................................................................ 55
-
50 Class meetings ......................................................................................................... 55
-
51 Deemed variation ..................................................................................................... 56
GENERAL MEETINGS ................................................................................................... 56
-
52 Annual general meetings .......................................................................................... 56
-
53 Convening of general meetings ............................................................................... 56
-
54 Notice of general meetings ...................................................................................... 56
-
55 Omission to send notice ........................................................................................... 58
-
56 Changes to arrangements for general meetings ....................................................... 58
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS .............................................................. 59
-
57 Quorum .................................................................................................................... 59
-
58 If quorum not present ............................................................................................... 59
-
59 Chair ......................................................................................................................... 59
-
60 Entitlement to attend and speak ............................................................................... 60
-
61 Power to adjourn ...................................................................................................... 60
-
62 Notice of adjourned meeting .................................................................................... 61
-
63 Business of adjourned meeting ................................................................................ 61
-
64 Accommodation of members at meeting and security arrangements ...................... 61
-
65 Orderly conduct ....................................................................................................... 62
VOTING ............................................................................................................................. 62
-
66 Method of voting ...................................................................................................... 62
-
67 Chair's declaration conclusive on show of hands .................................................... 63
-
68 Objection to error in voting ...................................................................................... 63
-
69 Amendment to resolutions ....................................................................................... 63
