HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - reports
RE
HSBC : Poll results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Changes to Board and Committee Composition - English (PDF 359KB)
PU
HSBC Major Shareholder Ping an Calls for Company Break-Up, FT Reports
DJ
HSBC : Memorandum and Articles of Association - English (with effect from 29 April 2022) (PDF 1MB)

04/29/2022 | 11:17am EDT
No. 617987

THE COMPANIES ACT 1948

and

THE COMPANIES ACTS 1985, 1989 AND 2006

_______________

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

_______________

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

and

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

HSBC Holdings plc

_______________

As at 29 April 2022

No. 617987

THE COMPANIES ACT 1948

and

THE COMPANIES ACTS 1985 AND 1989

and

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

_______________

MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

(As altered by Special Resolutions passed on 20 July 1981, 18 December 1990, 25 March 1991 and 28 May 1999, which came into effect on 2 July 1999, and as altered by virtue of section 28 of the Companies Act 2006 by Special Resolution passed on 22 May 2009, which came into effect on 1 October 2009)

OF

HSBC Holdings plc

_______________

We, the several persons whose names, addresses and descriptions are subscribed, are desirous of being formed into a Company in pursuance of this Memorandum of Association, and we respectively agree to take the number of shares in the capital of the Company set opposite our respective names.

NAMES AND ADDRESSES AND DESCRIPTION OF SUBSCRIBERS

Number of Shares taken by each Subscriber

JEAN HERBERT

156 Strand

London WC2

Company Director THOMAS ARTHUR HERBERT

156 Strand

London WC2

Barrister-at-Law

One

One

Dated the 18th day of January 1956

WITNESS to the above Signatures

CHRISTINE FREDA HERBERT 7 The Avenue

Muswell Hill London N10 Company Director

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

CONTENTS

Article No

Page

PRELIMINARY .................................................................................................................. 8

  • 1 Other regulations not to apply .................................................................................... 8

  • 2 Interpretation .............................................................................................................. 8

  • 3 Limited liability ....................................................................................................... 13

  • 4 Registered office ...................................................................................................... 13

SHARE CAPITAL ............................................................................................................. 13

  • 5 Share capital ............................................................................................................. 13

  • 6 Rights of the Sterling Preference Shares ................................................................. 13

  • 7 Rights of the Dollar Preference Shares .................................................................... 22

  • 8 Rights of the Euro Preference Shares ...................................................................... 30

  • 9 Rights of the Non-voting Deferred Shares ............................................................... 38

  • 10 Allotment ................................................................................................................. 39

  • 11 Redeemable shares ................................................................................................... 40

  • 12 Power to attach rights ............................................................................................... 40

  • 13 Commission and brokerage ...................................................................................... 40

  • 14 Trusts not to be recognised ...................................................................................... 41

SHARE CERTIFICATES ................................................................................................. 41

  • 15 Right to certificates .................................................................................................. 41

  • 16 Replacement certificates .......................................................................................... 41

UNCERTIFICATED SHARES ........................................................................................ 42

17 Uncertificated shares ................................................................................................ 42

LIEN ON SHARES ............................................................................................................ 44

  • 18 Lien on shares not fully paid .................................................................................... 44

  • 19 Enforcement of lien by sale ..................................................................................... 44

  • 20 Application of proceeds of sale ................................................................................ 45

CALLS ON SHARES ........................................................................................................ 45

  • 21 Calls ......................................................................................................................... 45

  • 22 Interest on calls ........................................................................................................ 45

  • 23 Rights of member when call unpaid ........................................................................ 46

  • 24 Sums due on allotment treated as calls .................................................................... 46

  • 25 Power to differentiate ............................................................................................... 46

  • 26 Payment in advance of calls ..................................................................................... 46

  • 27 Delegation of power to make calls ........................................................................... 46

  • 28 Indemnity against claims in respect of shares .......................................................... 46

FORFEITURE OF SHARES ............................................................................................ 47

  • 29 Notice if call not paid ............................................................................................... 47

  • 30 Forfeiture for non-compliance ................................................................................. 47

  • 31 Notice after forfeiture .............................................................................................. 48

  • 32 Forfeiture may be annulled ...................................................................................... 48

  • 33 Surrender .................................................................................................................. 48

  • 34 Disposal of forfeited shares ..................................................................................... 48

  • 35 Effect of forfeiture ................................................................................................... 49

  • 36 Extinction of claims ................................................................................................. 49

  • 37 Evidence of forfeiture .............................................................................................. 49

TRANSFER OF SHARES ................................................................................................ 49

  • 38 Form of transfer ....................................................................................................... 49

  • 39 Right to refuse registration ....................................................................................... 50

  • 40 Notice of refusal ....................................................................................................... 50

  • 41 Fees on registration .................................................................................................. 51

  • 42 Other powers in relation to transfers ........................................................................ 51

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES ....................................................................................... 51

  • 43 On death ................................................................................................................... 51

  • 44 Election of person entitled by transmission ............................................................. 51

  • 45 Rights on transmission ............................................................................................. 52

DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS ............................................................................... 52

46 Destruction of documents ........................................................................................ 52

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL .......................................................................... 53

  • 47 Increase, consolidation, sub-division and redenomination ...................................... 53

  • 48 Fractions ................................................................................................................... 54

VARIATION OF CLASS RIGHTS ................................................................................. 55

  • 49 Sanction to variation ................................................................................................ 55

  • 50 Class meetings ......................................................................................................... 55

  • 51 Deemed variation ..................................................................................................... 56

GENERAL MEETINGS ................................................................................................... 56

  • 52 Annual general meetings .......................................................................................... 56

  • 53 Convening of general meetings ............................................................................... 56

  • 54 Notice of general meetings ...................................................................................... 56

  • 55 Omission to send notice ........................................................................................... 58

  • 56 Changes to arrangements for general meetings ....................................................... 58

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS .............................................................. 59

  • 57 Quorum .................................................................................................................... 59

  • 58 If quorum not present ............................................................................................... 59

  • 59 Chair ......................................................................................................................... 59

  • 60 Entitlement to attend and speak ............................................................................... 60

  • 61 Power to adjourn ...................................................................................................... 60

  • 62 Notice of adjourned meeting .................................................................................... 61

  • 63 Business of adjourned meeting ................................................................................ 61

  • 64 Accommodation of members at meeting and security arrangements ...................... 61

  • 65 Orderly conduct ....................................................................................................... 62

VOTING ............................................................................................................................. 62

  • 66 Method of voting ...................................................................................................... 62

  • 67 Chair's declaration conclusive on show of hands .................................................... 63

  • 68 Objection to error in voting ...................................................................................... 63

  • 69 Amendment to resolutions ....................................................................................... 63

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
