HSBC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020 – Return made to the HK stock exchange - English

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company")
|
Date Submitted
|
7 January 2021
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
5
|
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Non-cumulative Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
b) Non-cumulative Series A Sterling Preference Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
N/A
|
currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Remark 1)
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
20,693,516,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$0.50)
|
|
|
|
a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
(Remark 2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
b) 1 (£0.01)
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
104,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
(US$0.50)
|
|
N/A
|
|
NIL
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
20,693,621,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$0.50)
|
|
|
|
a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)
|
|
|
|
the month
|
(Remark 2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
b) 1 (£0.01)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
Particulars of share option
|
|
|
issued during the
|
issuer which
|
scheme
|
Movement during the month
|
|
month pursuant
|
may be
|
including EGM approval date
|
|
|
thereto
|
issued
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
shares issuable
|
|
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
Granted
|
Exercised Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
month
1. HSBC Holdings Executive Share
Option Scheme
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
(Note 1)
2. HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share
Option Plans
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
--
|
70,154
|
--
|
1,123,855
|
70,154
|
130,952,539
(Note 1)
3. HSBC Holdings Group Share Option
Plan
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. HSBC Share Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
70,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£284,696.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:39:06 UTC