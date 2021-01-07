HSBC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020 – Return made to the HK stock exchange - English

Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020 – Return made to the HK stock exchange

01/07/2021 | 04:40am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company")

Date Submitted

7 January 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

5

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

(Remark 1)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

(Remark 1)

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

a) Non-cumulative Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

b) Non-cumulative Series A Sterling Preference Share

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

(Remark 1)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

(Remark 1)

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

N/A

currency) :

(Remark 1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

20,693,516,608

(US$0.50)

a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)

preceding month

(Remark 2)

N/A

b) 1 (£0.01)

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

104,492

during the month

(US$0.50)

N/A

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of

20,693,621,100

(US$0.50)

a) 1,450,000 (US$0.01)

the month

(Remark 2)

N/A

b) 1 (£0.01)

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

Particulars of share option

issued during the

issuer which

scheme

Movement during the month

month pursuant

may be

including EGM approval date

thereto

issued

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of

pursuant

shares issuable

thereto as at

close of the

Granted

Exercised Cancelled

Lapsed

month

1. HSBC Holdings Executive Share

Option Scheme

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

2. HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share

Option Plans

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

--

70,154

--

1,123,855

70,154

130,952,539

(Note 1)

3. HSBC Holdings Group Share Option

Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

4. HSBC Share Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

70,154

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options

(State currency)

£284,696.01

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:39:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
