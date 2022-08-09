HSBC : NOTICE OF REDEMPTION AND CANCELLATION OF LISTING - Form 6-K

Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-09 am EDT
08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
NOTICE OF REDEMPTION AND CANCELLATION OF LISTING
To the holders of:
EUR 1,500,000,000 5.25% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities
ISIN Code:
XS1111123987
(the 'Securities')
Pursuant to Condition 6(c) of the terms and conditions of the Securities and paragraph 14 of the pricing supplement dated 15 September 2014 relating to the Securities (the 'Pricing Supplement'), notice is hereby irrevocably (subject as provided in Condition 6(c)) given to the holders of the Securities (the 'Security holders') that on the Resettable Security Interest Payment Date (as defined in the Pricing Supplement) falling on 16 September 2022 (the 'Redemption Date') HSBC Holdings plc will exercise its option to redeem all of the outstanding Securities at EUR1,000 per Calculation Amount (as defined in the Pricing Supplement), together with accrued but unpaid interest from (and including) the Resettable Security Interest Payment Date falling on 16 March 2022 to (but excluding) the Redemption Date.
Securityholders should look to the relevant clearing systems through which their Securities are held for repayment.
The listing of the Securities on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin, and the admission of the Securities to trading on its Global Exchange Market will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 19 September 2022.
Investor enquiries to:Greg Case
+44 (0) 20 7992 3825
investorrelations@hsbc.com
Media enquiries to:Ankit Patel
+44 (0) 20 7991 9813
ankit.patel@hsbc.com
Notes to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.
ends/all

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
