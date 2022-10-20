Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
472.90 GBX   -0.23%
01:30pHsbc : NOTICE OF REDEMPTION - Form 6-K
PU
05:59aIFC, HSBC Partner to Support Trade Finance in Emerging Markets
AQ
03:55aHSBC HLDGS : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : NOTICE OF REDEMPTION - Form 6-K

10/20/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICE OF REDEMPTION
Dated 20 October 2022
US$1,000,000,000 3.033% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023
(CUSIP No. 404280 BM0; ISIN: US404280BM08)* (the 'Securities')
* No representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in this Notice of Redemption, and reliance may be placed only on the other identification numbers printed on the Securities, and the Optional Redemption (as defined below) shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers.
To: The Holders of the Securities
The New York Stock Exchange
NOTE: THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS, AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.
The Securities have been issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the 'Base Indenture'), betweenHSBC Holdings plc, as issuer (the 'Issuer'), The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as trustee (the 'Trustee'), and HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as paying agent and registrar ('HSBC Bank USA'), as supplemented and amended by a fifth supplemental indenture dated as of 22 November 2017 (the 'Fifth Supplemental Indenture' and, together with the Base Indenture, the 'Indenture') among the Issuer, the Trustee and HSBC Bank USA as paying agent, registrar and calculation agent.Capitalised terms used and not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Indenture.
TheIssuer has electedto redeem theSecurities in wholeinaccordance with the terms of the Indenture and the Securities (the 'Optional Redemption').
Pursuant to Section 11.04 of the Base Indenture and Sections 2.01, 3.01 and 4.01 of the Fifth Supplemental Indenture, the Issuer hereby provides notice of the following information relating to the Optional Redemption:
● The redemption date for the Securities shall be 22 November 2022 (the'RedemptionDate').
● The redemption price for the Securities shall be US$1,000 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Securities (the 'Redemption Price'). Additionally, in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, as the Redemption Date is an Interest Payment Date, all accrued but unpaid interest from (and including) 22 May 2022 to (but excluding) the Redemption Date will also be payable to the holders of record of the Securities as of 7 November 2022, the Regular Record Date (the'22 November Interest Payment').
● Subject to any conditions and/or the limited circumstances contained in the Fifth Supplemental Indenture, on the Redemption Date the Redemption Price and the 22 November Interest Payment shall become due and payable upon each such Security to be redeemed and interest thereon shall cease to accrue on or after such date.
● Securities should be surrendered at the registered office of HSBC Bank USA at 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018.
Questions relating to this Notice of Redemption should be addressed to HSBC Bank USA via e-mail at CTLANYDealManagement@us.hsbc.com, at its registered office or via telephone at +1 201 217 8417.
IMPORTANT TAX INFORMATION
EXISTING FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW MAY REQUIRE BACKUP WITHHOLDING OF 24% OF ANY PAYMENTS TO HOLDERS PRESENTING THEIR SECURITIES FOR PAYMENTS WHO HAVE FAILED TO FURNISH A TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, CERTIFIED TO BE CORRECT UNDER PENALTY OF PERJURY ON A COMPLETE AND VALID INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE ('IRS') FORM W-9 OR APPLICABLE FORM W-8 TO THE APPLICABLE PAYER OR WITHHOLDING AGENT. HOLDERS MAY ALSO BE SUBJECT TO A PENALTY OF $50.00 FOR FAILURE TO PROVIDE SUCH NUMBER.
Investor enquiries to:
Greg Case +44 (0) 20 7992 3825 investorrelations@hsbc.com
Media enquiries to:
Ankit Patel +44 (0) 20 7991 9813 ankit.patel@hsbc.com
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 17:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01:30pHsbc : NOTICE OF REDEMPTION - Form 6-K
PU
05:59aIFC, HSBC Partner to Support Trade Finance in Emerging Markets
AQ
03:55aHSBC HLDGS : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
10/19Travel Group Jet2 Secures $336 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
10/19Keefe Bruyette & Woods Double Upgrades HSBC Holdings to Outperform From Underperform
MT
10/19HSBC Expands Private Banking Business to UAE
MT
10/19Hsbc Holdings plc Launches Digital Receivables Finance Capability
CI
10/19HSBC's climate change adverts banned for misleading public
AQ
10/19British Watchdog Bans HSBC's 'Misleading' Climate Change Ads
MT
10/18Hsbc : Announces Resignation and Appointment of Directors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 795 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 105 B 106 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 218 866
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 7,68 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Yi Chien Liao Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georges Elhedery Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. Guyett Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC5.65%105 201
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.95%341 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.60%272 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%202 471
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.09%165 557
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 575