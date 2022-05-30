Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 04:35:11 pm BST
532.40 GBX   +1.31%
HSBC Names New Chief Economist for China

05/30/2022 | 05:23am BST
By Anniek Bao


HSBC Holdings PLC promoted Jing Liu to lead its China economics coverage after the departure of predecessor Qu Hongbin.

Ms. Liu was appointed the bank's chief economist for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to a memo seen Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

HSBC hired Ms. Liu in 2021 as a senior economist covering the same region. She previously worked at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements, the memo said. She will continue to work out of Hong Kong, reporting to Frederic Neumann, the bank's chief Asia economist and its co-head of research for the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Qu, who had worked for HSBC for more than 20 years, resigned for personal reasons, the bank said. He left this month, his LinkedIn profile showed.


Write to Anniek Bao at anniek.bao@wsj.com


