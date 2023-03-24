HSBC : Notice of AGM for 2023

HSBC Holdings plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00am London time (6.00pm Hong Kong time) on Friday, 5 May 2023

The Eastside Rooms, 2 Woodcock Street, Birmingham, B7 4BL

Facilities will be made available to allow shareholders to attend, participate and vote electronically at the Annual General Meeting and to ask questions in real time should they wish to do so.

Further information on how to join the meeting electronically can be found on pages 20 to 21.

A Chinese translation of this Notice of Annual General Meeting is available at www.hsbc.com/agm. Alternatively, the Chinese translation of this and future documents may be obtained by contacting the Company's registrar (see page 21).

