HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Form 6-K)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following acquisitions of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the 'Shares') in HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') took place in London on 27 July 2021. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at £4.01765 per Share.

Name Number of Shares acquired Nuno Matos 38 Barry O'Byrne 38 Ian Stuart 37

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Nuno Matos 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-07-27 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan £4.02 38 £152.67 Aggregated £4.018 38 £152.67

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Barry O'Byrne 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-07-27 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan £4.02 38 £152.67 Aggregated £4.018 38 £152.67

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-07-27 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan £4.02 37 £148.65 Aggregated £4.018 37 £148.65

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson

Shareholder Services

020 7991 0595