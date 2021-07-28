HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Form 6-K)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following acquisitions of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the 'Shares') in HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') took place in London on 27 July 2021. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at £4.01765 per Share.
|
Name
|
Number of Shares acquired
|
Nuno Matos
|
38
|
Barry O'Byrne
|
38
|
Ian Stuart
|
37
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name of natural person
|
Nuno Matos
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2021-07-27
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
|
£4.02
|
38
|
£152.67
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.018
|
38
|
£152.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name of natural person
|
Barry O'Byrne
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2021-07-27
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
|
£4.02
|
38
|
£152.67
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.018
|
38
|
£152.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name of natural person
|
Ian Stuart
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2021-07-27
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
|
£4.02
|
37
|
£148.65
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.018
|
37
|
£148.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson
Shareholder Services
020 7991 0595
