HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") - Form 6-K

05/17/2023 | 07:41am EDT
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
On 15 May 2023, awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2023. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2023 of £5.9970.
The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.
The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2024.
Name
Number of Shares vested
Noel Quinn
50,080
Georges Elhedery
31,962
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Noel Quinn
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2023-05-15
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011
£6.00
50,080
£300,329.76
Aggregated
£5.997
50,080
£300,329.76
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Georges Elhedery
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2023-05-15
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011
£6.00
31,962
£191,676.11
Aggregated
£5.997
31,962
£191,676.11
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Bayo Adeyeye
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 203 359 2160

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer