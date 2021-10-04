Log in
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") (Form 6-K)

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The following transactions of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), relating to the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year (the "interim dividend"):
1. Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend
The following transactions took place on 30 September and relate to additional Shares being allocated to PDMRs' unvested share plan interests in lieu of the interim dividend. The price per Share was US$5.4067.
Directors
Name
Shares allocated
Noel Quinn
681
Other PDMRs
Name
Shares allocated
Colin Bell
507
Georges Elhedery
199
Pam Kaur
522
David Liao
3,303
Nuno Matos
161
Stephen Moss
189
Surendra Rosha
129
Ian Stuart
444
2. Acquisitions as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend
The following transactions took place on 1 October and relate to additional Shares being added to PDMRs' vested share plan interests through the automatic reinvestment of the interim dividend.The price per Share was £3.88172.
Other PDMRs
Name
Shares acquired
David Liao
2,169
Nuno Matos
1,988.27628
Stephen Moss
1,950
Barry O'Byrne
1,182
Michael Roberts
3,982
Surendra Rosha
1,095.356291
1 Includes 1.07868 Shares purchased on 4 October on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at HK$40.3175 per Share.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Noel Quinn
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
US$5.41
681
US$3,681.96
Aggregated
US$5.407
681
US$3,681.96
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Colin Bell
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
US$5.41
507
US$2,741.20
Aggregated
US$5.407
507
US$2,741.20
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Georges Elhedery
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Co-Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
US$5.41
199
US$1,075.93
Aggregated
US$5.407
199
US$1,075.93
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Pam Kaur
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
US$5.41
522
US$2,822.30
Aggregated
US$5.407
522
US$2,822.30
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
David Liao
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
US$5.41
3,303
US$17,858.33
Aggregated
US$5.407
3,303
US$17,858.33
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
£3.88
2,169
£8,419.45
Aggregated
£3.882
2,169
£8,419.45
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Nuno Matos
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
US$5.41
161
US$870.48
Aggregated
US$5.407
161
US$870.48
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
£3.88
1,988.27628
£7,717.93
Aggregated
£3.882
1,988.27628
£7,717.93
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Stephen Moss
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
US$5.41
189
US$1,021.87
Aggregated
US$5.407
189
US$1,021.87
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
£3.88
1,950
£7,569.35
Aggregated
£3.882
1,950
£7,569.35
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Barry O'Byrne
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
£3.88
1,182
£4,588.19
Aggregated
£3.882
1,182
£4,588.19
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Michael Roberts
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, US and Americas
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
£3.88
3,982
£15,457.01
Aggregated
£3.882
3,982
£15,457.01
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Surendra Rosha
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
US$5.41
129
US$697.46
Aggregated
US$5.407
129
US$697.46
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-01
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
£3.88
1,094.27761
£4,247.68
Aggregated
£3.882
1,094.27761
£4,247.68
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-10-04
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
Price
Volume
Total
HKD40.32
1.07868
HKD43.49
Aggregated
HKD40.318
1.07868
HKD43.49
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-09-30
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
USD - United States Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year
US$5.41
444
US$2,400.57
Aggregated
US$5.407
444
US$2,400.57
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Shareholder Services
020 7991 3048

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
