HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") (Form 6-K)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following transactions of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), relating to the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year (the "interim dividend"):

1. Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend

The following transactions took place on 30 September and relate to additional Shares being allocated to PDMRs' unvested share plan interests in lieu of the interim dividend. The price per Share was US$5.4067.

Directors

Name Shares allocated Noel Quinn 681

Other PDMRs

Name Shares allocated Colin Bell 507 Georges Elhedery 199 Pam Kaur 522 David Liao 3,303 Nuno Matos 161 Stephen Moss 189 Surendra Rosha 129 Ian Stuart 444

2. Acquisitions as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend

The following transactions took place on 1 October and relate to additional Shares being added to PDMRs' vested share plan interests through the automatic reinvestment of the interim dividend.The price per Share was £3.88172.

Other PDMRs

Name Shares acquired David Liao 2,169 Nuno Matos 1,988.27628 Stephen Moss 1,950 Barry O'Byrne 1,182 Michael Roberts 3,982 Surendra Rosha 1,095.356291

1 Includes 1.07868 Shares purchased on 4 October on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at HK$40.3175 per Share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Noel Quinn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total US$5.41 681 US$3,681.96 Aggregated US$5.407 681 US$3,681.96

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Colin Bell 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total US$5.41 507 US$2,741.20 Aggregated US$5.407 507 US$2,741.20

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Georges Elhedery 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Co-Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total US$5.41 199 US$1,075.93 Aggregated US$5.407 199 US$1,075.93

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Pam Kaur 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total US$5.41 522 US$2,822.30 Aggregated US$5.407 522 US$2,822.30

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person David Liao 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year US$5.41 3,303 US$17,858.33 Aggregated US$5.407 3,303 US$17,858.33 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total £3.88 2,169 £8,419.45 Aggregated £3.882 2,169 £8,419.45

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Nuno Matos 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total US$5.41 161 US$870.48 Aggregated US$5.407 161 US$870.48 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year £3.88 1,988.27628 £7,717.93 Aggregated £3.882 1,988.27628 £7,717.93

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Stephen Moss 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year US$5.41 189 US$1,021.87 Aggregated US$5.407 189 US$1,021.87 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total £3.88 1,950 £7,569.35 Aggregated £3.882 1,950 £7,569.35

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Barry O'Byrne 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total £3.88 1,182 £4,588.19 Aggregated £3.882 1,182 £4,588.19

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Michael Roberts 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, US and Americas Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total £3.88 3,982 £15,457.01 Aggregated £3.882 3,982 £15,457.01

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Surendra Rosha 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year US$5.41 129 US$697.46 Aggregated US$5.407 129 US$697.46 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-01 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total £3.88 1,094.27761 £4,247.68 Aggregated £3.882 1,094.27761 £4,247.68 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-10-04 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 Hong Kong Stock Exchange HKD - Hong Kong Dollar Nature of Transaction: Acquisition as part of the reinvestment of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year Price Volume Total HKD40.32 1.07868 HKD43.49 Aggregated HKD40.318 1.07868 HKD43.49

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-09-30 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) USD - United States Dollar Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Shares allocated in lieu of the interim dividend for the 2021 half-year US$5.41 444 US$2,400.57 Aggregated US$5.407 444 US$2,400.57

