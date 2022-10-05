Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
472.40 GBX   -1.98%
Hsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
PU
06:39aHSBC HLDGS : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
Kinovo Refinances Term Loan, Renews Overdraft Facility; Shares Rise 11%
MT
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

10/05/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Hamilton, Bermuda -5th, October 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced PDMR dealings. The filing stated:

https://www.bsx.com/CompanyDocuments/1077223879/221005%20-%20S%20Rosha%20-%20Interim%20Dividend%20for%202022%20HY%20FINAL.pdf

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 619 M - -
Net income 2022 12 717 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 218 866
Free-Float 98,2%
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,51 $
Average target price 7,76 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Yi Chien Liao Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georges Elhedery Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. Guyett Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7.42%108 786
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%331 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%260 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%165 149
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039