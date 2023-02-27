Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-02-27 am EST
631.80 GBX   -0.61%
12:31pHsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
PU
10:06aIndependent Bank to Pay $100 Million to Settle Stanford Ponzi Litigation
DJ
09:25aHSBC Settles Allen Stanford Case in $40 Million Deal
MT
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

02/27/2023 | 12:31pm EST
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Hamilton, Bermuda -27 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced PDMR dealings. Please click the link below to view the full filing:

Notification of Transaction by a PDMR

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 17:29:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 61 447 M - -
Net income 2023 21 387 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,60x
Yield 2023 7,68%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,59 $
Average target price 8,54 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC23.27%149 878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205