  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-04-17 am EDT
578.10 GBX   -1.06%
01:47pSector Update: Financial
MT
01:18pHsbc : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
01:08pHsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

04/17/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Hamilton, Bermuda -17 April 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced PDMR dealings. Please click the link below to view the full filing:

Notification of Transaction by a PDMR

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 314 M - -
Net income 2023 22 932 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,80x
Yield 2023 7,86%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,26 $
Average target price 8,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.30%143 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
