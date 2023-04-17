HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Hamilton, Bermuda -17 April 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced PDMR dealings. Please click the link below to view the full filing:

Notification of Transaction by a PDMR

