HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 28 December 2022, Ian Stuart acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £5.19226 per Share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name of natural person
|
Ian Stuart
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2022-12-28
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
|
£5.19
|
28
|
£145.38
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£5.192
|
28
|
£145.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 207 991 3048
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:33:05 UTC.