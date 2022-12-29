Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-12-29 am EST
518.25 GBX   +0.05%
10:34aHsbc : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
12/21HSBC Wins UK Case Linked to $141 Million Stanford International Bank Suit
MT
12/21HSBC HLDGS : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

12/29/2022 | 10:34am EST
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 28 December 2022, Ian Stuart acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £5.19226 per Share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2022-12-28
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
£5.19
28
£145.38
Aggregated
£5.192
28
£145.38
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 207 991 3048

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 273 M - -
Net income 2022 13 711 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
