HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 28 December 2022, Ian Stuart acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £5.19226 per Share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2022-12-28 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan £5.19 28 £145.38 Aggregated £5.192 28 £145.38

Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis

Corporate Governance & Secretariat

+44 207 991 3048