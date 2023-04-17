HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 17 April 2023, Stephen Moss reported to HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC") that on 23 February 2023 he sold 125,000 HSBC ordinary shares of US$0.50each (the "Shares"). The Shares were sold in London at £6.28181 per Share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Stephen Moss
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Regional Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2023-02-23
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
Price
Volume
Total
£6.28
125,000
£785,226.25
Aggregated
£6.282
125,000
£785,226.25
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 779 319 5153
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:17:01 UTC.