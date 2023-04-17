Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-04-17 am EDT
578.10 GBX   -1.06%
01:47pSector Update: Financial
MT
01:18pHsbc : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K
PU
01:08pHsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
PU
HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

04/17/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 17 April 2023, Stephen Moss reported to HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC") that on 23 February 2023 he sold 125,000 HSBC ordinary shares of US$0.50each (the "Shares"). The Shares were sold in London at £6.28181 per Share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Stephen Moss
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Regional Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2023-02-23
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
Price
Volume
Total
£6.28
125,000
£785,226.25
Aggregated
£6.282
125,000
£785,226.25
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 779 319 5153

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 314 M - -
Net income 2023 22 932 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,80x
Yield 2023 7,86%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,26 $
Average target price 8,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.30%143 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
