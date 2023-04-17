HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Form 6-K

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 17 April 2023, Stephen Moss reported to HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC") that on 23 February 2023 he sold 125,000 HSBC ordinary shares of US$0.50each (the "Shares"). The Shares were sold in London at £6.28181 per Share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Stephen Moss 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Regional Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-02-23 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.28 125,000 £785,226.25 Aggregated £6.282 125,000 £785,226.25

Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis

Corporate Governance & Secretariat

+44 (0) 779 319 5153