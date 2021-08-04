HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") (Form 6-K)

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR')

On 3 August 2021, Surendra Rosha acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in HSBC Holdings plc. The shares were acquired jointly with his spouse, Batul Surendranath Rosha, at a price of HKD42.9500 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Surendra Rosha 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-08-03 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 Hong Kong Stock Exchange HKD - Hong Kong Dollar Nature of Transaction: Acquisition Price Volume Total HKD42.95 20,000 HKD859,000.00 Aggregated HKD42.95 20,000 HKD859,000.00

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis

Shareholder Services

020 7991 3048