HSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") (Form 6-K)

08/04/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR')
On 3 August 2021, Surendra Rosha acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each in HSBC Holdings plc. The shares were acquired jointly with his spouse, Batul Surendranath Rosha, at a price of HKD42.9500 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Surendra Rosha
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-08-03
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition
Price
Volume
Total
HKD42.95
20,000
HKD859,000.00
Aggregated
HKD42.95
20,000
HKD859,000.00
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Shareholder Services
020 7991 3048

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
