    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:37 2022-08-09 am EDT
548.35 GBX   +0.52%
HSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc

Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022

Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022

Contents

Page

Introduction

2

Highlights

2

Regulatory framework for disclosures

3

Pillar 3 disclosures

3

Key metrics

4

Regulatory developments

5

Linkage to the Interim Report

6

Treasury risk management

8

Own funds

8

Leverage ratio

10

Capital buffers

12

Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and RWA flow

12

Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities

14

Credit risk

21

Credit quality of assets

22

Non-performing and forborne exposures

23

Defaulted exposures

26

Risk mitigation

26

Counterparty credit risk

39

Securitisation

44

Market risk

49

Other information

56

Abbreviations

56

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

57

Contacts

58

Tables

Ref

Page

1

Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL)

a

4

  • Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in

the audited financial statements (UK CC2)

7

3

Composition of regulatory own funds (UK CC1)

b

8

  • Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage

ratio exposures (UK LR1- LRSum)

b

10

5

Leverage ratio common disclosure (UK LR2-LRCom)

a

11

  • Leverage ratio - split of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) (UK

LR3-LRSpl)

a

12

7

Overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts (OV1)

b

13

8

RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB

(CR8)

14

9

RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under IMM (CCR7)

14

10

RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under IMA

14

(MR2-B)

11.i

Key metrics of the European resolution group (KM2)

a

16

11.ii

Key metrics of the Asian resolution group (KM2)

16

11.iii

Key metrics of the US resolution group (KM2)

17

12

TLAC composition (TLAC1)

a

18

13

HSBC Holdings plc creditor ranking (TLAC3)

19

14

HSBC UK Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2)

19

15

HSBC Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2)

20

16

HSBC Asia Holdings Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC3)

20

17

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd

20

creditor ranking (TLAC2)

18

Hang Seng Bank Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC2)

21

19

HSBC North America Holdings Inc. creditor ranking (TLAC3)

21

20

Performing and non-performing exposures and related

provisions (CR1)

22

21

Maturity of exposures (CR1-A)

23

22

Credit quality of forborne exposures (CQ1)

24

23

Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (CQ4)

25

24

Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial

25

corporations by industry (CQ5)

25

Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution

25

processes (CQ7)

26

Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and

26

advances (CR2)

27

Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview (CR3)

b

26

28

Standardised approach - credit conversion factor ('CCF')

b

27

29

Standardised approach - exposures by asset classes and

28

risk weights (CR5)

b

30

IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (CR6)

a

29

31

IRB - Effect on the RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM

37

techniques (CR7)

32

IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM

37

techniques (CR7-A)

33

Specialised lending and equity exposures under the simple

38

risk-weight approach (CR10)

34

Analysis of counterparty credit risk exposure by approach

39

(excluding centrally cleared exposures) (CCR1)

35

Credit valuation adjustment capital charge (CCR2)

40

36

Standardised approach - CCR exposures by regulatory

40

exposure class and risk weights (CCR3)

37

IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (CCR4)

41

38

Composition of collateral for CCR exposure (CCR5)

43

39

Exposures to central counterparties (CCR8)

43

40

Credit derivatives exposures (CCR6)

43

41

Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (SEC1)

45

42

Securitisation exposures in the trading book (SEC2)

46

43 Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as

originator or as sponsor (SEC3)

46

44a

Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and

associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor

47

(SEC4)

44b

Securitisation exposures in the trading book and associated

48

capital requirements - bank acting as investor (SEC4)

45

Exposures securitised by the institution - Institution acts as

48

originator or as sponsor (SEC5)

46

Market risk under standardised approach (MR1)

49

47

Market risk under IMA (MR2-A)

49

48

IMA values for trading portfolios (MR3)

50

49

Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses (MR4)

50

50

Quantitative information on IRRBB (UK IRRBB1)

52

51

Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for

53

the calculation of the countercyclical buffer (UK CCyB1)

52

Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

53

(UK CCyB2)

53

Quantitative information of LCR (UK LIQ1)

54

54

Net stable funding ratio (UK LIQ2)

55

The Group has adopted the EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. The application of the transitional arrangements to the disclosures is indicated in the table of contents as follows:

  1. Some figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis. Details are provided in the table footnotes.
  2. All figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis.

All other tables report numbers on the basis of the full adoption of IFRS 9.

This document should be read in conjunction with the Interim Report 2022, which has been published on our website at www.hsbc.com.

Certain defined terms

Unless the context requires otherwise, 'HSBC Holdings' means HSBC Holdings plc and 'HSBC', the 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to HSBC Holdings together with its subsidiaries. Within this document the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China is referred to as 'Hong Kong'. When used in the terms 'shareholders' equity' and 'total shareholders' equity', 'shareholders' means holders of HSBC Holdings ordinary shares and those preference shares and capital securities issued by HSBC Holdings classified as equity. The abbreviations '$m', '$bn' and '$tn' represent millions, billions (thousands of millions) and trillions of US dollars, respectively.

  • HSBC Holdings plc 2Q22 Pillar 3

Introduction

Highlights

Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 13.6% decreased by 2.2 percentage points from 31 December 2021. This reflected a reduction in CET1 capital of $16.8bn, which included a $4.8bn valuation loss in equity from financial instruments as yield curves steepened, and a $13.4bn increase in risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') primarily from 1Q22 regulatory changes. The reduction also included the share buy-back of up to $1bn announced at our full-year 2021 results.

CET1 capital ($bn) and CET1 ratio (%)

Risk-weighted assets by risk type and global business ($bn)

$851.7bn

84.4

27.4

42.8

697.1

134.6 133.2 132.6

121.4

115.8

15.9%

15.8%

Credit risk

15.6%

Counterparty credit risk

14.1%

Market risk

13.6%

Operational risk

30 Jun

30 Sep

31 Dec

31 Mar

30 Jun

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

CET 1 ratio movement, %

15.8

(0.8)

(0.6)

0.1

13.6

(0.5)

(0.3)(0.1)

31 Dec 2021

Regulatory

Movements

Threshold

Change in RWAs

FX translation

Profits and

30 Jun 2022

changes¹

through OCI

deductions

Others²

  • Regulatory changes include impacts from software capitalisation benefit reversal, IRB repair and the UK's implementation of the CRR II rules; includes $0.5bn of related threshold deductions not included in other movements.

2 Profits less dividends accrued and paid, share buy-back announced in February 2022, and other adjustments/movements in CET1.

Our CET1 ratio will be impacted in 2H22, and is expected to be lower in 3Q22, due to the expected losses on classification of France as held-for-sale in 3Q22 (approximately 30bps), other acquisitions and disposals activity in 2H22 (approximately 5bps), and actual/accrued distributions (net of profits generated). With profit generation and continued RWA actions, we aim to manage back to within our 14% to 14.5% CET1 target range during the first half of 2023. While further share buy-backs remain unlikely in 2022, for future years we expect to return to shareholders excess capital over and above what is required for executing the strategy.

Given the current returns trajectory, we expect a dividend payout ratio of around 50% for 2023 and 2024. We also intend to revert to paying quarterly dividends in 2023, although we expect the quarterly dividend for the first three quarters to initially be reinstated at a lower level than the historical quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share paid up to the end of 2019. In accordance with PRA regulatory guidance, we continue to accrue foreseeable dividend deductions for capital purposes at the maximum of our approved dividend payout ratio of 40-55%.

HSBC Holdings plc 2Q22 Pillar 3

2

Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022

Regulatory framework for disclosures

We are supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'), which receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors, which set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non-banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital requirements of local regulatory authorities.

At a consolidated Group level, capital is calculated for prudential regulatory reporting purposes using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ('Basel'), as implemented in the UK. Any references to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should, as applicable, be read as references to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, including any subsequent amendments. The regulators of Group banking entities outside the EU are at varying stages of implementing the Basel III framework, so the Group may have been subject to local regulations in the first half of 2022 that were on the basis of the Basel I, II or III frameworks.

The Basel Committee's framework is structured around three 'pillars': Pillar 1, minimum capital requirements; Pillar 2, supervisory review process; and Pillar 3, market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of banks' application of the Basel Committee's framework. It also aims to assess their application of the rules in their jurisdiction, capital conditions, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy.

All European legislation that was in place on 31 December 2020 was onshored into UK law, subject to certain amendments.

EU regulations and directives (including including European Banking Authority ('EBA') technical standards technical standards) will continue to be relevant for HSBC's EU subsidiaries.

Pillar 3 disclosures

Our Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022 comprises quantitative and qualitative information required under Pillar 3. These disclosures are made in accordance with part Eight of the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II') and the PRA Rulebook, and use the PRA's disclosure templates and instructions which came into force on 1 January 2022. They are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part.

The Pillar 3 disclosures are governed by the disclosure policy framework approved by the Group Audit Committee.

To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures, commentary on variances and flow tables for capital requirements. In all tables where the term 'capital requirements' is used, this represents the minimum total capital charge set at 8% of RWAs by article 92 of the Capital Requirements Regulation.

Regulatory numbers and ratios are as presented at the date of reporting. Small changes may exist between these numbers and ratios and those subsequently submitted in regulatory filings. Where differences are significant, we will restate comparatives.

Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed are not applicable or immaterial to our activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparatives.

Pillar 3 requirements may be met by inclusion in other disclosure media. Where we adopt this approach, references are provided to the relevant pages of the Interim Report 2022 or to other documents.

3 HSBC Holdings plc 2Q22 Pillar 3

Key metrics

Table 1: Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL)

At

30 Jun

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sep

30 Jun

Ref*

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Available capital ($bn)1

1

Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') capital^

115.8

121.4

132.6

133.2

134.6

CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

115.4

121.0

131.8

132.5

133.8

2

Tier 1 capital^

137.5

143.9

156.3

156.9

158.3

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

137.1

143.5

155.5

156.2

157.5

3

Total capital^

158.5

165.6

177.8

179.0

181.1

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

158.1

165.2

177.0

178.3

180.3

Risk-weighted assets ($bn)

4

Total RWAs^

851.7

862.3

838.3

839.2

862.3

Total RWAs as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

851.4

862.0

837.4

838.6

861.5

Capital ratios (%)1

5

CET1^

13.6

14.1

15.8

15.9

15.6

CET1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

13.6

14.0

15.7

15.8

15.5

6

Tier 1^

16.1

16.7

18.6

18.7

18.4

Tier 1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

16.1

16.6

18.6

18.6

18.3

7

Total capital^

18.6

19.2

21.2

21.3

21.0

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.6

19.2

21.1

21.3

20.9

Additional own funds requirements based on Supervisory Review and

Evaluation Process ('SREP') as a percentage of RWAs (%)

UK-7a

Additional CET1 SREP requirements

1.5

1.5

N/A

N/A

N/A

UK-7b

Additional additional tier 1 ('AT1') SREP requirements

0.5

0.5

N/A

N/A

N/A

UK-7c

Additional tier 2 ('T2') SREP requirements

0.6

0.6

N/A

N/A

N/A

UK-7d

Total SREP own funds requirements

10.6

10.6

N/A

N/A

N/A

Combined buffer requirement as a percentage of RWAs (%)

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

9

Institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

10

Global systemically important institution buffer

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

11

Combined buffer requirement

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

UK-11a

Overall capital requirements

15.4

15.3

15.4

15.7

15.6

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements

7.6

8.1

9.8

9.7

9.5

Leverage ratio^,2,3

13

Total leverage ratio exposure measure ($bn)

2,484.2

2,532.9

N/A

N/A

N/A

14

Leverage ratio (%)

5.5

5.7

N/A

N/A

N/A

Average exposure measure excluding claims on central banks ($bn)

2,501.3

2,555.7

N/A

N/A

N/A

Additional own funds requirements to address risks of excessive leverage (as a

percentage of leverage ratio total exposure amount)

14a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)

5.5

5.7

N/A

N/A

N/A

14b

Leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)^

4.8

4.9

N/A

N/A

N/A

14c

Average leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)^

5.6

5.7

N/A

N/A

N/A

14d

Average leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)^

4.8

4.9

N/A

N/A

N/A

14e

Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (%)

0.1

0.1

N/A

N/A

N/A

EU-14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.8

0.8

N/A

N/A

N/A

EU-14e

Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)

4.1

4.1

N/A

N/A

N/A

Leverage ratio (under the Capital Requirements Regulation)^,3

Total leverage ratio exposure measure ($bn)

N/A

N/A

2,962.7

2964.8

2968.5

Leverage ratio (%)

N/A

N/A

5.2

5.2

5.3

Liquidity coverage ratio ('LCR')4

15

Total high-quality liquid assets ($bn)

656.6

694.6

717.0

664.0

659.3

UK-16a

Cash outflows - total weighted value ($bn)

665.0

676.3

650.3

661.6

662.4

UK-16b

Cash inflows - total weighted value ($bn)

173.3

157.7

132.3

171.4

168.7

16

Total net cash outflow ($bn)

491.7

518.6

518.0

490.2

493.7

17

LCR (%)

134

134

138

135

134

Net stable funding ratio ('NSFR')2,4

18

Total available stable funding ($bn)

1,536.4

1,596.6

N/A

N/A

N/A

19

Total required stable funding ($bn)

1,119.3

1,158.1

N/A

N/A

N/A

20

NSFR (%)

137

138

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • The references in this and subsequent tables identify lines prescribed in the relevant PRA template where applicable and where there is a value. ^ Figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis.
    1 Capital figures and ratios are reported on a CRR II transitional basis for capital instruments.
    2 These disclosures have been implemented from 1 January 2022, and are based on the PRA's disclosure templates and instructions which came into force at that time. N/A in prior periods indicated that the disclosure is new or changed and no comparatives are being provided. NSFR reflects the position as at 30 June and 31 March 2022 as is disclosed based on the PRA guidance that came in effect on 1 January 2022.
    3 Leverage ratio is calculated using the CRR II end point basis for capital. The comparative leverage exposures and ratios are separately reported based on the Capital Requirements Regulation rues in force at that time and include claims on central banks.
    4 LCR and NSFR ratio is calculated as at the end of each period rather than using average values. For further details, refer to page 94 of the Interim Report 2022.

HSBC Holdings plc 2Q22 Pillar 3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

