Introduction

Pillar 3 disclosures and governance

Regulatory framework for disclosures

We are supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'), which receives information on the capital and liquidity adequacy of, and sets capital and liquidity requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors, which set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non- banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital and liquidity requirements of local regulatory authorities.

At a consolidated Group level, capital is calculated for prudential regulatory reporting purposes using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ('Basel'), as implemented in the UK. Any references to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should, as applicable, be read as references to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and as may be subsequently amended under UK law.

The Basel III framework is structured around three 'pillars', with the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and Pillar 2 supervisory review process complemented by Pillar 3 market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel framework and the rules in their jurisdiction, their capital condition, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy.

The regulators of the Group's banking entities outside the UK are at varying stages of implementing the Basel framework, therefore local regulations may have been on the basis of the Basel I, II, III, or Basel 3.1.

Our Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2023 comprises both quantitative and qualitative information required under Pillar 3. These disclosures are made in accordance with part Eight of the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II') and the PRA Rulebook, and use the PRA's disclosure templates and instructions. They are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part.

We publish our Pillar 3 disclosures quarterly on our website www.hsbc.com/investors.

Comparatives and references

To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures, commentary on variances and flow tables for capital requirements. In all tables where the term 'capital