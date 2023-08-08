HSBC Holdings plc
Contents
- Introduction
- Pillar 3 disclosures and governance
- Regulatory framework for disclosures
- Highlights
- Key metrics
- Regulatory developments
- Linkage to the Interim Report
- Treasury risk management
9 Own funds
- Leverage ratio
- Capital buffers
- Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and RWA flow
- Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
25 Credit risk
25 Credit quality of assets
- Non-performingand forborne exposures
- Concentration risk
- Risk mitigation
- Counterparty credit risk
- Securitisation
- Market risk
- Liquidity
- Other information
- Abbreviations
- Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
- Contacts
Tables
- 1 Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL)
- 2 Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements (UK CC2)
- 3 Composition of regulatory own funds (UK CC1)
- 4 Leverage ratio common disclosure (UK LR2-LRCom)
- 5 Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures (UK LR1- LRSum)
12 6 Leverage ratio - split of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) (UK LR3-LRSpl)
- 7 Overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts (OV1)
- 8 RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IR (CR8)
15 9 RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under IMM (CCR7)
15 10 RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under IMA (MR2-B)
17 11 Quantitative information on IRRBB (UK IRRBB1)
- 12.i Key metrics of the European resolution group (KM2)
- 12.ii Key metrics of the Asian resolution group (KM2)
- 12.iii Key metrics of the US resolution group (KM2)
- 13 TLAC composition (TLAC1)
- 14 HSBC Holdings plc creditor ranking (TLAC3)
- 15 HSBC UK Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2)
- 16 HSBC Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2)
- 17 HSBC Asia Holdings Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC3)
- 18 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC2)
24 19 Hang Seng Bank Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC2)
24 20 HSBC North America Holdings Inc. creditor ranking (TLAC3)
26 21 Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (CR1)
28 22 Maturity of exposures (CR1-A)
- 23 Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances (CR2)
- 24 Credit quality of forborne exposures (CQ1)
- 25 Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes (CQ7)
- 26 Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (CQ4)
- 27 Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry (CQ5)
- 28 Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview (CR3)
- 28.i Analysis of accounting lines comprising total exposures in CR3
- 29 Standardised approach - credit conversion factor and credit risk mitigation effects (CR4)
- 30 Standardised approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights (CR5)
36 31 IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (CR6)
47 32 IRB - Effect on the RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques (CR7)
49 33 IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques (CR7-A)
53 34 Specialised lending and equity exposures under the simple risk-weight approach (CR10)
55 35 Analysis of counterparty credit risk exposure by approach (excluding centrally cleared exposures (CCR1)
- 36 Credit valuation adjustment capital charge (CCR2)
- 37 Standardised approach - CCR exposures by regulatory exposure class and risk weights (CCR3)
56 38 IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (CCR4)
58 39 Composition of collateral for CCR exposure (CCR5)
58 40 Credit derivatives exposures (CCR6)
58 41 Exposures to central counterparties (CCR8)
62 42 Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (SEC1)
- 43 Securitisation exposures in the trading book (SEC2)
- 44 Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor (SEC3)
- 45a Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor (SEC4)
- 45b Securitisation exposures in the trading book and associated
capital requirements - bank acting as investor (SEC4)
- 46 Exposures securitised by the institution - Institution acts as originator or as sponsor (SEC5)
- 47 Market risk under standardised approach (MR1)
- 48 Market risk under IMA (MR2-A)
- 49 IMA values for trading portfolios (MR3)
- 50 Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses (MR4)
- 51 Quantitative information of LCR (UK LIQ1)
- 52 Net stable funding ratio¹ (UK LIQ2)
74 53 Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical buffer (UK CCyB1)
74 54 Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer (UK CCyB2)
Certain defined terms
Unless the context requires otherwise, 'HSBC Holdings' means HSBC Holdings plc and 'HSBC', the 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to HSBC Holdings together with its subsidiaries. Within this document the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China is referred to as 'Hong Kong'. When used in the terms 'shareholders' equity' and 'total shareholders' equity', 'shareholders' means holders of HSBC Holdings ordinary shares and those preference shares and capital securities issued by HSBC Holdings classified as equity. The abbreviations '$m', '$bn' and '$tn' represent millions, billions (thousands of millions) and trillions of US dollars, respectively.
This document should be read in conjunction with the Interim Report 2023, which has been published on our website at www.hsbc.com/ investors.
Introduction
Pillar 3 disclosures and governance
Regulatory framework for disclosures
We are supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'), which receives information on the capital and liquidity adequacy of, and sets capital and liquidity requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors, which set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non- banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital and liquidity requirements of local regulatory authorities.
At a consolidated Group level, capital is calculated for prudential regulatory reporting purposes using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ('Basel'), as implemented in the UK. Any references to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should, as applicable, be read as references to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and as may be subsequently amended under UK law.
The Basel III framework is structured around three 'pillars', with the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and Pillar 2 supervisory review process complemented by Pillar 3 market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel framework and the rules in their jurisdiction, their capital condition, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy.
The regulators of the Group's banking entities outside the UK are at varying stages of implementing the Basel framework, therefore local regulations may have been on the basis of the Basel I, II, III, or Basel 3.1.
Our Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2023 comprises both quantitative and qualitative information required under Pillar 3. These disclosures are made in accordance with part Eight of the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II') and the PRA Rulebook, and use the PRA's disclosure templates and instructions. They are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part.
We publish our Pillar 3 disclosures quarterly on our website www.hsbc.com/investors.
Comparatives and references
To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures, commentary on variances and flow tables for capital requirements. In all tables where the term 'capital
requirements' is used, this represents the minimum total capital charge set at 8% of risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') by article 92 of the Capital Requirements Regulation.
The regulatory numbers and ratios presented in this document were accurate as at the date of reporting. Small changes may exist between these numbers and ratios and those subsequently submitted in regulatory filings. Where differences are significant, we will restate in subsequent periods.
Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed are not applicable or immaterial to our activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparatives.
Pillar 3 requirements may be met by inclusion in other disclosure media. Where we adopt this approach, references are provided to the relevant pages of the Interim Report 2023 or to other documents.
Governance
Our Pillar 3 disclosures are governed by the Group's disclosure policy framework approved by the Group Audit Committee. This document has been approved by the Group Disclosure and Controls Committee as delegated by the Group Audit Committee.
Regulatory reporting processes and controls
The quality of regulatory reporting remains a key priority for management and regulators. We are progressing with a comprehensive programme to strengthen our processes, improve consistency and enhance controls across regulatory reports, focusing on our prudential regulatory reporting and other priority regulatory reports globally.
Our ongoing programme of work on our prudential regulatory reports is being phased over a number of years, prioritising RWA, capital and liquidity reporting. This programme includes both data enhancement and the transformation of the reporting systems that they flow into.
While this programme continues, there may be further impacts on some of our regulatory ratios, such as common equity tier 1 ('CET1'), liquidity coverage ratio ('LCR') and net stable funding ratio ('NSFR'), as we implement recommended changes and continue to enhance our controls. We are also establishing enhanced risk stewardship and assurance over our regulatory reports and have developed a strategic inventory and tooling to drive consistent standards and accountability.
Highlights
CET1 ratio
At 30 June 2023, our CET1 ratio was 14.7%. We intend to manage the CET1 ratio within ourmedium-termtarget range of 14% to 14.5%, and we aim to manage this range down in the long term. In addition, our dividend payout ratio is 50% for 2023 and 2024, excluding material notable items. We have announced a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share and a further sharebuy-backof up to $2bn, which we expect to commence shortly and complete within three months. Furtherbuy-backsfor 2023 and beyond will be subject to appropriate capital levels.
CET1 capital and ratio
115.8
119.3
125.7
126.4
110.8
14.7%
14.7%
14.2%
13.6%
13.4%
30 Jun
30 Sep
31 Dec
31 Mar
30 Jun
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
CET1 ratio movement, %
Our CET1 capital ratio of 14.7% increased by 0.5 percentage points compared with 31 December 2022, which was driven by capital generation net of the dividend accrual, and included an approximate 0.3 percentage point impact for the reversal of the impairment on the planned sale of our retail banking operations in France and the provisional gain on the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited ('SVB UK'). This was partly offset by increased RWAs and the impact of the sharebuy-backannounced with our 1Q23 results in May 2023.
CET1 ratio movement, %
0.7
0.1
0.3
14.2
14.7
(0.2)
(0.4)
31 Dec
Capital Regulatory
Change
France
FX and
30 Jun
2022
generation¹ changes
in RWAs
reversal²
others
2023
and SVB
UK
- Capital generation reflects profit attributable to ordinary shareholders net of regulatory adjustments, including ordinary dividend accrual, additional tier 1 ('AT1') coupons paid and share buy-backs.
- The reversal of the impairment on the planned sale of our retail banking operations in France.
RWAs
RWAs rose by $19.8bn during the first half of the year. Excluding foreign currency translation differences of $4.4bn, RWAs increased by $15.4bn, predominantly due to $19.7bn from asset size growth and a $9.6bn rise from the acquisition of SVB UK. This was partly offset by a reduction of $7.7bn due to a regulatory change to the risk weighting of residential mortgages in Hong Kong.
RWAs by risk type
$859.5bn (31 December 2022: $839.7bn)
Risk-weighted Assets 30 Jun 2023
$m
%
Credit risk
690.5
80
Operational risk
87.4
10
Market risk
43.0
5
Counterparty credit risk
38.6
5
Liquidity
The average Group LCR was 132% or $153bn above the regulatory requirement and the average high-quality liquid assets ('HQLA') was $631bn. The Group NSFR was 134%. At 30 June 2023, all of the Group's material operating entities were above regulatory minimum levels.
Liquidity
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
LCR (%)
132
132
NSFR (%)
134
136
Key metrics
Table 1 below sets out the key regulatory metrics covering the Group's available capital (including buffer requirements and ratios), RWAs, leverage, liquidity coverage and net stable funding ratios. Unless stated otherwise, figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis. At 30 June 2023, the IFRS 9 add-back to CET1 capital and the related tax charge were immaterial.
Table 1: Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL)
At
30 Jun
31 Mar
31 Dec
30 Sep
30 Jun
Ref
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Available capital ($bn)1,2
1
Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') capital
126.4
125.7
119.3
110.8
115.8
CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
126.4
125.7
119.0
110.5
115.4
2
Tier 1 capital
145.8
145.1
139.1
130.5
137.5
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
145.8
145.1
138.8
130.2
137.1
3
Total capital
170.0
169.6
162.4
149.9
158.5
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
170.0
169.6
162.1
149.6
158.1
Risk-weighted assets ($bn)2
4
Total RWAs
859.5
854.4
839.7
828.3
851.7
Total RWAs as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
859.5
854.4
839.4
828.1
851.4
Capital ratios (%)1,2
5
CET1
14.7
14.7
14.2
13.4
13.6
CET1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
14.7
14.7
14.2
13.3
13.6
6
Tier 1
17.0
17.0
16.6
15.8
16.1
Tier 1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
17.0
17.0
16.5
15.7
16.1
7
Total capital
19.8
19.8
19.3
18.1
18.6
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
19.8
19.8
19.3
18.1
18.6
Additional own funds requirements based on Supervisory Review and Evaluation
Process ('SREP') as a percentage of RWAs (%)
UK-7a
Additional CET1 SREP requirements
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
UK-7b
Additional additional tier 1 ('AT1') SREP requirements
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
UK-7c
Additional tier 2 ('T2') SREP requirements
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.6
UK-7d
Total SREP own funds requirements
10.6
10.6
10.6
10.7
10.6
Combined buffer requirement as a percentage of RWAs (%)
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
9
Institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
10
Global systemically important institution buffer
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
11
Combined buffer requirement
5.0
4.9
4.9
4.7
4.7
UK-11a
Overall capital requirements
15.6
15.5
15.5
15.4
15.4
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements
8.7
8.7
8.2
7.3
7.6
Leverage ratio2,3
13
Total exposure measure excluding claims on central banks ($bn)
2,497.9
2,486.1
2,417.2
2,414.8
2,484.2
14
Leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.4
5.5
Average exposure measure excluding claims on central banks ($bn)
2,506.5
2,454.8
2,416.6
2,462.5
2,501.3
Additional leverage ratio disclosure requirements2,3
14a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)
5.8
5.8
5.7
5.4
5.5
14b
Leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.7
4.8
14c
Average leverage ratio excluding claims on central banks (%)
5.8
5.7
5.6
5.5
5.6
14d
Average leverage ratio including claims on central banks (%)
5.0
4.9
4.8
4.7
4.8
14e
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (%)
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
EU-14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.8
0.8
EU-14e
Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)
4.2
4.2
4.1
4.1
4.1
Liquidity coverage ratio ('LCR')4
15
Total high-quality liquid assets ($bn)
631.2
634.9
647.0
662.9
675.5
UK-16a
Cash outflows - total weighted value ($bn)
672.2
670.4
668.1
667.3
666.0
UK-16b
Cash inflows - total weighted value ($bn)
194.5
188.7
177.3
170.4
165.6
16
Total net cash outflow ($bn)
477.7
481.7
490.8
496.9
500.4
17
LCR (%)
132
132
132
133
135
Net stable funding ratio ('NSFR')4
18
Total available stable funding ($bn)
1,575.2
1,557.4
1,552.0
1,538.8
1,566.5
19
Total required stable funding ($bn)
1,171.8
1,148.4
1,138.4
1,123.9
1,138.7
20
NSFR (%)
134
136
136
137
138
1 Capital figures and ratios are reported on a CRR II transitional basis for capital instruments.
- Since 30 September 2022, investments in non-financial institution subsidiaries or participations have been measured on an equity accounting basis as per the prudential consolidation of article 18(7) of the CRR. Comparatives have not been restated as this change has no significant prior period impact on this disclosure.
3 The leverage ratio is calculated using the CRR end point basis for capital.
- Since 30 September 2022, the LCR and NSFR ratios presented in the above table are based on average values. The LCR is the average of the preceding 12 months for each quarter. The NSFR is the average of the preceding quarters.
